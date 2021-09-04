Texans Complain As Governor Abbott Refuses To Impose Vaccine Mandates

Matt Lillywhite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1doFsD_0bdZ6EHX00

Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently signed an executive order prohibiting any government body in the state from mandating the COVID-19 vaccination. This controversial move from Abbott comes just a few days after the FDA gave full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA vaccine.

According to the executive order, "vaccines are strongly encouraged for those eligible to receive one, but have always been voluntary for Texans." It also states that “no governmental entity can compel any individual to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.”

Texas authorities now have the power to withdraw the licenses of private firms that demand evidence of immunization or a negative test, according to a bill signed by Abbott in June. So as you might expect, many proponents of vaccine mandates in the Democratic Party are extremely furious at the Texas Governors' latest executive order.

Here are a collection of Tweets from people complaining about the news that Greg Abbott has banned vaccine mandates:

It's important to mention that the executive order does provide some exemptions to the prohibition of vaccine mandates. For example, nursing homes and state-supported living centers may implement them if they believe it's necessary. However, the vast majority of Texas businesses will need to comply if they wish to remain open.

In response to the ban on vaccine mandates, State Rep. Donna Howard (D-Austin) issued the following statement:

“Today, over 13,000 Texans are hospitalized with COVID-19 — nearly matching our previous peak — and our governor’s response is to double-down on his prohibition of vaccine requirements. His original executive order on COVID-19 vaccines listed the fact that they were not yet FDA-approved as a part of the justification for refusing to require them. Now, the Pfizer vaccine is FDA-approved, and he’s moving the goalposts. Deaths are on the rise. Our vaccination rate is plateauing. We are second only to Florida in highest case averages. And, again and again, Gov. Abbott squanders every opportunity to protect the health and safety of Texans."

Abbott has also decided to challenge school districts and government-funded facilities that tried to impose mask requirements, and a number of school districts have responded. On Wednesday, Dallas County Judge Tonya Parker granted a temporary injunction against the governor's order prohibiting mask mandates, claiming that it inhibits the county's authority to control viral transmission.

Do you think Governor Abbott is correct to ban vaccine mandates? Leave a comment with your thoughts.

