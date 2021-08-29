"Evacuate Immediately!" Hurricane Ida Will Devastate The Gulf Coast

If you haven't already, now is a good time to buy emergency supplies in case you're stuck at home for several days due to torrential rain and hurricane-force winds.

A hurricane is rapidly hurdling towards the United States. Named Ida, it has already strengthened into a hurricane and is poised to strike the gulf coast today. Quoting NPR:

"Officials say they are bracing for storm winds above 110 miles per hour which could cause structure damage and downed trees as well as rains between 16 and 20 inches over two days, which could cause severe flooding damage. Another blow may be prolonged power outages."

Here are several maps that show the strength, times, and trajectory of the hurricane:

Photo by National Hurricane Center

Photo by the National Hurricane Center

Forecasters are currently warning locals in Texas, Louisiana, and other nearby states to prepare for several days indoors. Evacuation orders have been issued by some local governments. According to FEMA, the following items should be in your emergency preparedness kit:

Water: one gallon per person, per day (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home).

Food: non-perishable, easy-to-prepare items (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home).

Flashlight.

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible).

Extra batteries.

First aid kit.

Medications (7-day supply) and medical items.

Multi-purpose tool, like a Swiss Army knife.

Sanitation and personal hygiene items.

Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies).

Cell phone with charger.

Family and emergency contact information.

Extra cash (ATMs might be inoperable).

Extra fuel for generator and car.

The news comes as eight people were killed by Hurricane Grace during the last few days. According to reports by Al Jazeera, the hurricane slammed into the gulf coast of Mexico and caused flooding, mudslides, and severe damage to homes across the region.

Are you concerned about hurricanes? Leave a comment with your thoughts.

Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

