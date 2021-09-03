"Eating Meat Could Make You Sick!" CDC Warns Of Salmonella Outbreak In Texas

The CDC has warned that multiple people are hospitalized after eating meat containing Salmonella in 17 states, including Texas.

Photo via Unsplash

The CDC is actively investigating two concerning outbreaks involving multiple strains of Salmonella.

According to the latest CDC data, 36 individuals have been reported ill across 17 states, with 12 of them being hospitalized with severe symptoms. There have been no deaths recorded as of yet. But as the data currently stands, 23 people were infected with Salmonella Typhimurium, and 13 people were infected with Salmonella Infantis.

Map of states affected by the Salmonella outbreaks CDC

What Is Salmonella?

According to Mayo Clinic, "Salmonella infection (salmonellosis) is a common bacterial disease that affects the intestinal tract. Salmonella bacteria typically live in animal and human intestines and are shed through feces. Humans become infected most frequently through contaminated water or food."

If you're 65 or older, have an underlying health condition, or use medications that weaken your body's immune system, you're at higher risk of developing complications from Salmonella. The same is also true for children under the age of five.

Symptoms of Salmonella typically include (but are not limited to):

Nausea

Vomiting

Abdominal cramps

Diarrhea

Fever

Chills

Headache

If you are experiencing severe symptoms (such as dehydration caused by excessive vomiting), the CDC recommends calling your local healthcare provider immediately.

What You Need To Know About The Current Outbreaks.

According to the CDC investigation report, "State and local public health officials interviewed people about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick. Officials also obtained sick people's shopper records with their consent. Of the 16 people with information, 88% ate Italian-style meats, including salami, prosciutto, coppa, and soppressata, that can often be found in antipasto or charcuterie."

Therefore, the CDC recommends heating meat to an internal temperature of 165°F before consumption. Doing otherwise could make you extremely sick if the meat contains Salmonella. At the time of writing this article, the brand(s) of meat behind the outbreaks is currently unknown. But as you would expect, CDC investigators are working around the clock to reduce any further spread of Salmonella. If you would like to learn more, the CDC is providing regular updates on their website.

Have you ever experienced food poisoning? Leave a comment with your thoughts.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Please consult a doctor before making any decisions that could impact your health.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.