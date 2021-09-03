Should Governor Abbott Be Recalled? Some Texans Say Yes

The Delta variant is surging in Texas and hospitals are becoming overwhelmed. Therefore, some Democrats are criticizing Greg Abbott and want him to be recalled.

Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour

At the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the American public was infamously told to stay at home for two weeks to slow the spread. But two weeks quickly turned into two months. And according to recent comments by Dr. Fauci, the pandemic may not be under control until Spring 2022. By my calculation, that's approximately 716 days (two years) longer than initially expected.

"If we can get through this winter, I hope we can get some good control in the spring of 2022," Fauci said in a recent interview. "That would mean you have the overwhelming majority of the population vaccinated. Then, we can get overall blanket protection of the community."

The Delta Variant Could Force Texas To Impose Harsher Restrictions.

One of the biggest issues facing the state of Texas is the Delta variant's ability to infect fully vaccinated people. According to data published by the CDC, "individuals infected with the Delta variant, including fully vaccinated people with symptomatic breakthrough infections, can transmit it to others."

Therefore, if someone is elderly or has a weakened immune system, they are statistically more likely to require hospitalization. And once the healthcare system becomes overwhelmed, hospitals will struggle to maintain normal operations in the emergency department and other critical areas.

Some Democrats want Greg Abbott to be recalled. Also, it's worth mentioning that President Biden recently called out the Texas and Florida Governors for not imposing enough restrictions to slow the spread and reduce hospitalizations. “I say to these governors, please, if you aren’t going to help, at least get out of the way for people who are doing the right thing,” he said.

Obviously, Governor Abbott controls what happens in Texas. But as more and more hospitals are becoming overwhelmed, he'll inevitably face mounting pressure to impose harsh restrictions (such as mask Mandates) on cities and counties severely hit by Covid-19. However, Abbott has repeatedly stated that masks will not be mandated by the Texas state government. So, it's unlikely that he'll change course anytime soon.

Biden Was Elected To End The Pandemic. However, That Promise Could Result In His Downfall.

A significant percentage of Americans thought President Trump did a terrible job of handling the pandemic. Therefore, many voted for Biden in the hope that he would bring stability, order, and a swift return to normal. But now that the Delta variant is virulently spreading across the nation, his ability to lead the country has been called into question by both Democrats and Republicans. Quoting an article published by CNN:

"A pandemic that stretches through another grim winter and beyond risks slowing the economic recovery on which Biden is relying for a strong performance next year. It could demoralize the public and trigger the kind of sour mood among the electorate that always spells danger for incumbents. Already, the President's personal approval ratings and public confidence in his management of the pandemic have been ebbing, according to recent NBC and CBS polls."

Do you think more restrictions should be imposed until the pandemic is over? Or should Texas disregard Covid and get back to normal? Leave a comment with your thoughts.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered medical advice. Please consult a doctor before making any decisions that could impact your health.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.