"I Strongly Encourage Getting Vaccinated!" Texas Congressman Troy Nehls Tests Positive For Covid-19

In what will come as a surprise to many, a fully vaccinated congressman from Texas has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a recent statement on Twitter, U.S. Congressman Troy Nehls revealed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is now sick. However, his condition is believed to be stable as he's recovering at home.

After tweeting earlier in the week that a close family member had contracted the illness, the former Fort Bend County sheriff disclosed the diagnosis. Nehls also indicated that he would clear his schedule before returning to congressional responsibilities out of "an abundance of caution."

In another social media post on Facebook, Troy Nehls encouraged all of his followers and people in the Republican party to get vaccinated as soon as possible:

"All Americans are free to make their own health decisions, but I strongly encourage getting vaccinated. It is scientifically proven to drastically reduce the risk of severe illness & death from COVID. You may still get ill, but you're much less likely to be severely ill or hospitalized if vaccinated."

The latest data shows that approximately 87 percent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Texas are unvaccinated. However, a large percentage of them aren't opposed to the Covid-19 vaccine. Instead, many haven't found time in their schedules to get the shot or cannot get the necessary time off work to deal with any side effects.

According to The White House, "President Biden is calling on every employer in America to offer full pay to their employees for any time off needed to get vaccinated, and for any time it takes to recover from the after-effects of vaccination." However, many businesses around Texas aren't adhering to the President's guidance. After all, The Washington Post says, "Nearly half of adults in the United States who have not received a coronavirus vaccine are concerned about missing work as a result of side effects from the shot."

Right now, hospitals throughout the great state of Texas are nearing capacity. As the infectious delta variant spreads exponentially throughout the state of Texas, especially among the unvaccinated, the number of COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals is increasing faster than at any other time in the pandemic. Therefore, the Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, is taking decisive action to mitigate the impending catastrophe on the healthcare system:

"The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will be utilizing staffing agencies to provide medical personnel from out-of-state to Texas health care facilities to assist in COVID-19 operations. The Governor has also sent a letter to the Texas Hospital Association asking hospitals to voluntarily postpone elective medical procedures, for which a delay will not result in loss of life or the deterioration of a patient's condition, in order to increase hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients."

