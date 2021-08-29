"Every Refugee Needs A Background Check!" Texas Senator Cruz Wants To Help Those Fleeing Afghanistan

Photo by Gage Skidmore on Flickr

People are being executed on the streets. Families are being torn apart by war, destruction, and chaos. And unfortunately, some even tried clinging onto the edge of planes in a desperate bid to escape. The entire country of Afghanistan has collapsed. And as Joe Biden recently said, the United States of America will no longer be nation-building:

"I will not repeat the mistakes we've made in the past — the mistake of staying and fighting indefinitely in a conflict that is not in the national interest of the United States, of doubling down on a civil war in a foreign country, of attempting to remake a country through the endless military deployments of U.S. forces."

The United States has decided to resettle up to 150,000 Afghans fleeing their country. In what will be a relief to many, thousands of refugees are expected to land in Texas within the coming days. And according to The Washington Post, there's widespread support for the resettling of Afghans in Houston, Dallas, and other major cities:

"In Texas, a state divided over immigration policy, advocates say residents have shown strong support for the thousands of refugees expected to land there. A training session scheduled for volunteers Saturday had to be moved online because more than 200 people had signed up — despite the state being a covid hot spot."

Even Republican politicians are supporting the move to resettle refugees. Senator Ted Cruz has called for more Afghans to be resettled throughout Texas. However, he was quick to add that background checks should be conducted on anyone entering the lone star state: "We have an obligation not to leave people to die at the hands of the Taliban for the crime of helping America. But at the same time, we have an obligation to keep our citizens safe."

A Pentagon official recently confirmed that 20,000 Afghan refugees are tempoarily in Fort Bliss (near El Paso). And over the coming days and weeks, that number is expected to grow significantly. But some humanitarian advocates and politicians say the United States isn't doing enough to help the people of Afghanistan. So, the federal government wants to make it easier for refugees to flee Afghanistan and come to the United States. Quoting NBC News:

"Democrats plan to advance a $3.5 trillion budget next week that would be the vehicle for various Biden priorities, including immigration. A House aide said all options are on the table in terms of the legislative process for aiding refugees. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the U.S. owes it to its friends in Afghanistan to help get them out and resettle them elsewhere."

Do you think Texas should accept more refugees from Afghanistan? Or should they be resettled elsewhere in the country? Leave a comment with your thoughts.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.