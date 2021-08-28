"Humans Are Not Horses!" FDA Warns Texans To Avoid Animal Drugs

Texans are being hospitalized after consuming the animal version of Ivermectin. Therefore, the FDA has warned people not to pay attention to misinformation that may cause harm to human health.

Photo via Pixabay

"You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it." The FDA tweeted that while warning Texans against the dangerous use of self-medicating for Covid-19 with the pharmaceutical drug, Ivermectin.

After receiving several reports of individuals in Texas (and other states) being hospitalized after taking a version of Ivermectin intended for horses, the US Food and Drug Administration is warning people to avoid using veterinary medicines to treat or prevent Covid-19.

Here's a video from Austin's leasing local news station which explains why Ivermectin is extremely controversial regarding Covid-19 treatment right now:

According to The Hill, "Ivermectin found over the counter is for animals such as horses and is used to deworm them. In addition, the FDA said the concentration of Ivermectin for animals is much different than for humans." Put simply, Ivermectin that you can buy over the counter is not suitable for humans, as it's for animals and is often used to deworm them.

It's important to note that the drug has been used to successfully treat multiple viral illnesses worldwide. For example, the CDC recommends using Ivermectin for Onchocerciasis (River Blindness) and other diseases found in Africa. However, the human version of Ivermectin needs to be prescribed by a doctor and cannot be purchased over the counter or online. Quoting a statement by the FDA:

"Animal drugs are often highly concentrated because they are used for large animals like horses and cows, which can weigh a lot more than we do—a ton or more. Such high doses can be highly toxic in humans. Many inactive ingredients found in animal products aren't evaluated for use in people. Or they are included in much greater quantity than those used in people. In some cases, we don't know how those inactive ingredients will affect how Ivermectin is absorbed in the human body."

Over in the UK, the human version of Ivermectin is being studied as a potential treatment for Covid-19. After all, it's a drug that's readily available around the world and has already shown promising results in countries such as India, Mexico, and Slovakia. However, medical professionals are keen to stress that people should not self-prescribe drugs due to the potentially fatal consequences of overdosing or ingesting versions designed specifically for animals.

The FDA announcement comes as Texas hospitals are currently being overwhelmed by Covid-19 patients. Quoting The Texas Tribune: "Hospitals are on the brink of catastrophe, close to being completely overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, leaders of some of the state's largest hospitals told state lawmakers. Official after official used their strongest descriptions to get the point across to legislators: Hospitalizations are rising too fast for them to keep up with, and it may be too late to do anything about it."

If more and more Texans fall prey to misinformation and ingest versions of drugs designed for animals, it'll only be a matter of time before the healthcare system cannot care for those who need urgent treatment.

What do you think about the announcement from the FDA? Leave a comment with your thoughts.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered health advice. Please consult a doctor before making any decisions that might impact your health.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.