210k Immigrants Arrested! Texas Is Facing An Unprecedented Border Crisis

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

According to data published by the Fort-Worth Star Telegram, more than 210,000 illegal immigrants were arrested in July 2021. For context, that's the highest number since the year 2000. And with many of them testing positive for Covid, border towns are extremely concerned about the impact of illegal immigration on the healthcare system. Quoting The New York Post:

"Nearly 7,000 immigrants who tested positive for COVID-19 have passed through a Texas city that has become the epicenter of the illegal immigration surge, including more than 1,500 over the past seven days, officials said Wednesday. The shocking revelation was tucked into a statement from the City of McAllen announcing the construction of temporary emergency shelters to help the city of 140,000 cope with the flow of immigrants that has overwhelmed existing facilities."

In a recent call, Texas Governor Greg Abbott discussed the illegal immigration crisis with members of the Texas Border Sheriffs Coalition and county judges from border communities. They also warned illegal immigrants trying to cross the border and reaffirmed plans to keep Texans safe amid a recent surge of attempts to enter the state. Quoting the Governor:

"I am grateful for the border sheriffs and county judges who are partnering with the State of Texas to crack down on crimes along the border and keep our communities safe. We have made great progress to address this crisis, but more funding is needed to bolster our border security efforts which is why I am urging border sheriffs and county judges to testify in front of the House Appropriations Committee next week on the need for additional funding. Due to the Biden Administration's inaction on the border crisis, our partnership with these local leaders is more important than ever as we step up to mitigate the rise in illegal border crossings and prevent the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into our state."

Governor Abbott's warning comes as The U.S. Border Patrol deploys new technology to detect illegal immigrants crossing the border. Motion detectors are being deployed in the El Paso section of the border to assist border agents in tracking catching people trying to enter the lone star state. According to media reports, the motion detectors will use radar to detect movement and then analyze imagery to identify people, vehicles, and other objects of interest to the U.S. Border Patrol.

Do you think more should be done to tackle illegal immigration in Texas? Leave a comment with your thoughts.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.