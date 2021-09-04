CDC Warns Texans: Mosquitoes Are Spreading A Deadly Virus

Right now, Hospitalizations are rising throughout the state of Texas. The healthcare system is becoming overwhelmed. And unfortunately, the situation seems like it's getting worse since case numbers are constantly rising. However, many people are extremely focused on Covid-19, so they haven't been paying attention to other diseases spreading throughout Texas.

Mosquitos are currently spreading a disease called West Nile Virus (WNV) in Texas. According to the CDC, it's the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States, and there are no cures, vaccines, or medications to treat the virus in humans.

Although most cases of WNV are fairly mild, a percentage of people have severe symptoms such as inflammation of the brain, convulsions, paralysis, and death. Also, research published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that people aged 60 and above are most likely to develop severe illness from West Nile Virus.

West Nile Virus Is Extremely Prevalent In Texas.

The CDC recently warned that, "WNV activity typically occurs during the summer months and into the fall. The annual number of reported WNV disease cases can fluctuate widely as a result of periodic epidemics. All residents of and visitors to areas where WNV activity has been identified are at risk of WNV infection, particularly people who engage in outdoor work and recreational activities."

Distribution of West Nile Virus cases across the USA CDC

There was a major epidemic of WNV in 2012, with several thousand cases recorded across the country. That year, 153 cases were recorded in Travis County, with 1,868 cases reported across Texas. The majority (62%) of the cases in Travis County were men, with ages ranging from 11 to 91, and the majority (58%) were 50 years or older. Unfortunately, WNV claimed the lives of six persons in Travis County that year, all of them were 60 years old or older.

How To Reduce The Chances Of Catching West Nile Virus

People get the West Nile virus (WNV) after being bitten by an infected mosquito. They can bite at any time of day or night. So as you might expect, the easiest method to avoid contracting West Nile is to avoid mosquito bites. So, it's a good idea to wear long-sleeved shirts, buy mosquito repellent, and try to keep mosquitoes from entering the home.

Here are some strategies to reduce the risk of getting bitten by a mosquito from The Cleveland Clinic:

Avoid high-risk times (dawn and dusk).

Use insect repellent.

Cover skin with long sleeves and pants.

Drain standing water (such as a birdbath or clogged rain gutters where mosquitoes could breed).

Keep doors and windows screened or closed to prevent mosquitoes from entering your house.

Are you concerned about emerging viruses and diseases in Texas? Feel free to leave a comment with your thoughts.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered health advice. Please consult a doctor before making any significant decisions that may impact your health.

