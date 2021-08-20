If The 25th Amendment Ever Gets Invoked, Kamala Harris Becomes President

Photo by Gage Skidmore on Wikimedia Commons

In a tweet, Sen. Rick Scott (The GOP Campaign Chairman) made a statement that caused a lot of debate around the country. "After the disastrous events in Afghanistan, we must confront a serious question: Is Joe Biden capable of discharging the duties of his office, or has the time come to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment?"

In the 25th amendment of the constitution, the Vice President & a majority of the cabinet remove the President by clearing him unfit for office. And since many have questioned Joe Biden's cognitive ability, the idea isn't as farfetched as it might initially seem. Quoting Sen. Rick Scott once more:

"Now, as he hides from the American public and the press, it's clear that we must ask the serious question of whether Joe Biden is fit to lead our nation as commander in chief. While our immediate focus remains on the safe return of all Americans and service members, I am also calling for Leader Schumer and Speaker Pelosi to immediately launch a bipartisan and bicameral investigation into the Biden administration's failed withdrawal."

If the 25th amendment were to be implemented, Kamala Harris would become the 47th President of the United States. And, of course, she would be the first woman to hold that position. And while many Democrats and Republicans want a female President, everyone acknowledges that Harris is deeply unpopular on both sides. After all, she's ruthless when it comes to making progress that advances her career. Quoting The Hill:

"Kamala Harris may be one of the best modern examples of the power-luster — the political careerist who loves power for its own sake, whose ultimate goal is to climb as high as possible. Americans, at least those not completely brainwashed by partisan team affiliation, know the power-luster well, the politician who will say or do almost anything to stay in power."

Several world leaders think Kamala Harris might become President by the end of 2022. During the G7 summit in England, Justin Trudeau (the Canadian prime minister) was overheard telling staffers he expects Kamala Harris to be President by the end of next year.

