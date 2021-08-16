Biden's Approval Rating Plummets Amongst Independent Voters

Photo via The White House

Many Texan politicans and residents wanted President Joe Biden to resign due to the crisis in Afghanistan. For example, the former White House physician, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), said that Biden should leave the Oval Office because of his poor cognitive abilities and lack of leadership during a time of crisis. Plus, his approval rating amongst independents recently fell to an all-time low. Quoting CNN:

"The decline in Biden's numbers is almost entirely attributable to independents souring on him. In June, 55% of those not affiliated with either party approved of how Biden was handling the presidency. Today that number sits at just 37%."

Even Barack Obama's ambassador to Afghanistan questioned Biden's ability to lead the United States: "I'm left with some grave questions in my mind about his ability to lead our nation as commander-in-chief," Crocker said. "To have read this so wrong – or, even worse, to have understood what was likely to happen and not care."

The Afghan army collapsed in a matter of weeks - despite being trained by American forces for several decades. And to make things worse, the capital city of Kabul fell siege to The Taliban. All of that came as embarrassing clips emerged of Biden saying people won't be lifted off the embassy roof. Yet, that's exactly what happened.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also criticized the president's lack of action and leadership over Afghanistan. Quoting a statement:

"The Biden Administration's botched exit from Afghanistan including the frantic evacuation of Americans and vulnerable Afghans from Kabul is a shameful failure of American leadership. The rapid advance of the Taliban was expected after the US abandonment of Afghan security forces. The plight of innocent Afghans was predicted, and the challenges of safely evacuating US personnel and innocent Afghans have been magnified by our inexplicable withdrawal from Bagram Air Base. And the likelihood that Al Qaeda will return to plot attacks from Afghanistan is growing. Everyone saw this coming except the President, who publicly and confidently dismissed these threats just a few weeks ago. The strategic, humanitarian, and moral consequences of this self-inflicted wound will hurt our country and distract from other challenges for years to come."

It's also worth mentioning that many people disapprove of Biden's handling of the economy, according to a recent poll by YouGov.

