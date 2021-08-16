A Dangerous Virus Is Hospitalizing American Children

Photo via Pexels

More children in Texas are being diagnosed with Covid-19 than ever before. However, another contagious virus is currently wreaking havoc on many pediatric hospitals throughout the state. RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) can cause hospitalization in newborns and children aged five or younger. Quoting Dr. Seth D. Kaplan, president of the Texas Pediatric Society:

"We're seeing a significantly greater number of children who are being hospitalized with COVID-19. Some are requiring ICU care, more than we've seen with previous surges, and that's related to the increased transmissibility of delta. This is just a more aggressive variant. It's sickening more children and requiring more to be hospitalized. So that, on top of the RSV, is what's really causing the capacity issues."

Thankfully, RSV was primarily inactive over the last year, which many experts believe was due to the high number of people wearing masks during the Covid-19 pandemic. But thousands of children in Texas have recently tested positive for RSV in the previous few weeks, and the situation isn't getting better anytime soon. Therefore, the CDC issued a statement that warned healthcare providers of a resurgence of RSV during the summer months:

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is issuing this health advisory to notify clinicians and caregivers about increased interseasonal respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) activity across parts of the Southern United States. Due to this increased activity, CDC encourages broader testing for RSV among patients presenting with acute respiratory illness who test negative for SARS-CoV-2."

RSV has symptoms that are strikingly similar to those of Covid-19. Dry cough, sore throat, and a headache are just a few examples. It can also produce a fever and trouble breathing in extreme cases. So if you (or anybody in your family) experiences those symptoms, it may be worth talking to your healthcare provider. Quoting the CDC:

"Each year in the United States, RSV leads to on average approximately 58,000 hospitalizations with 100-500 deaths among children younger than 5 years old and 177,000 hospitalizations with 14,000 deaths among adults aged 65 years or older."

It's also worth mentioning that the Delta variant of Covid-19 appears to impact unvaccinated people more frequently than earlier COVID-19 variants. Therefore, healthcare professionals throughout Texas are worried about the confluence of hospitalizations from Covid, RSV, and Influenza this winter. After all, hospital admissions around that time of year are much higher than in summer. And since the healthcare system is already overwhelmed, the next few months could be challenging for doctors and nurses around Texas. Quoting an article published by The New York Times:

"At least two hospitals in Houston have been so overwhelmed with coronavirus patients this week that officials erected overflow tents outside. In Austin, hospitals were nearly out of beds in their intensive care units. And in San Antonio, a spike in virus cases reached alarming levels not seen in months, with children as young as 2 months old tethered to supplemental oxygen. Across Texas, health officials warned of overloaded, strained hospitals, a growing crisis not seen since early February, when a late winter wave deluged the state's health care system. More than 10,000 Texans have been hospitalized this week, and at least 53 hospitals were at maximum capacity in their intensive care units."

Are you worried about the spread of emerging viruses in Texas? Let me know what you think in the comments. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered health advice. Please consult a doctor before making any significant decisions that may impact your health.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.