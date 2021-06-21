A Dangerous Virus Called RSV Is Spreading Around New Mexico

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning about RSV, a deadly respiratory virus spreading in New Mexico that hospitalizes 235,000 Americans each year. Infants and the elderly are the most vulnerable.

Countless people assumed that Covid-19 would be the last virus that New Mexico would face during 2021. After all, several thousand people have already died in the state from the coronavirus pandemic. But unfortunately, another virus is currently spreading over New Mexico and several other southern states. And sadly, it can also be fatal for infants and the elderly.

The Symptoms That New Mexico Residents Need To Know.

The virus is referred to as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). According to a warning released by the CDC, it causes 58,000 hospitalizations and 100-500 fatalities among young children in the United States. In addition, RSV causes 177,000 hospitalizations and 14,000 deaths per year in those aged 65 and over. Quoting the annoucement:

"RSV is an RNA virus of the genus Orthopneumovirus, family Pneumoviridae, primarily spread via respiratory droplets when a person coughs or sneezes, and through direct contact with a contaminated surface. RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children under one year of age in the United States. Infants, young children, and older adults with chronic medical conditions are at risk of severe disease from RSV infection."

The symptoms will be similar to those of a cold in most individuals. However, the virus can be far more dangerous in infants and young children. Here are the symptoms:

Runny nose

Decrease in appetite

Coughing

Sneezing

Fever

Wheezing

New Mexico's indoor mask mandate has been extended until October 15. Anyone in public spaces must wear a mask unless they're eating or drinking. And since masks reduce the risk of transmitting droplets to another person, the extension of the order could slow the spread of diseases such as Influenza and RSV.

Are you worried about emerging diseases in the state of New Mexico?

