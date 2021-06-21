A Deadly Virus Is Spiking In Mississippi, And It's Not Covid

Photo via Pexels

The CDC has issued a serious warning about a virus in Mississippi with similar symptoms to COVID-19. It's known as the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and luckily, hospitals in Mississippi are well-prepared to fight it.

Here's What You Need To Know.

RSV, like Covid-19, is primarily spread by respiratory droplets caused by coughing or sneezing and direct contact with a contaminated surface. It's also the leading cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children under the age of one in Mississippi and several other states.

The virus can cause significant disease in babies, young children, and older people with chronic medical conditions. So, if you have relatives or friends that fit such descriptions, it's worth keeping an eye out for any worrying signs.

An Important Note From The CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people with acute respiratory illness who test negative for COVID-19 are also tested for RSV because of the increased viral activity in Mississippi. After all, RSV has been related to severe disease in young newborns and the elderly. Quoting an article published by Mayo Clinic:

"Most children and adults recover in one to two weeks, although some might have repeated wheezing. Severe or life-threatening infection requiring a hospital stay may occur in premature infants or in anyone who has chronic heart or lung problems."

RSV infections are most frequent in the United States during the autumn and winter. However, due to the deployment of public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, RSV activity decreased substantially in 2020.

RSV activity was low from May 2020 to March 2021, compared to previous years. However, since late March, the National Respiratory and Enteric Virus Monitoring System (NREVSS), a passive, laboratory-based surveillance network that monitors RSV infections across the country, has seen a massive increase in RSV infections. Thus, prompting a warning from the CDC.

Are you concerned about outbreaks of diseases in the state of Mississippi? Leave a comment with your thoughts. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.

This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered health advice. Please consult a doctor before making any decisions that could impact your health.

