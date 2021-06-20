A Deadly Virus Called RSV Is Spreading In Kentucky

Photo via Pexels

You probably thought there would be no more dangerous viruses in Kentucky this year. But unfortunately, that's not the case. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a statement stating that a fatal disease is quickly spreading throughout numerous American states.

According to the statement, the "CDC encourages broader testing for RSV among patients presenting with acute respiratory illness who test negative for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. RSV can be associated with severe disease in young children and older adults. This health advisory also serves as a reminder to healthcare personnel, childcare providers, and staff of long-term care facilities to avoid reporting to work while acutely ill – even if they test negative for SARS-CoV-2."

Basically, a virus named RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) is rapidly spreading throughout the great state of Kentucky and several other places. For most healthy adults, it's a cold that may require you to take the day off work. But for young children and elderly people, it can be highly deadly. According to publicly available data, RSV causes an average of 58,000 hospitalizations in children under the age of five, with 100-500 fatalities, and 177,000 hospitalizations in adults 65 and over, with 14,000 deaths.

It's also worth noting that RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in infants under the age of one year in the United States. In babies, young children, and elderly people with chronic medical conditions, RSV infection can cause significant health issues.

This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered medical advice. Please consult a doctor before making any decisions that could impact your health.

