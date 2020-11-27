"How Do I Know If My Partner Loves Me?"

Photo via Unsplash

If your partner displays any of the following signs, they're madly in love with you. And if they don't, you might want to question the integrity of your relationship.

They Support You During Good Times And Bad.

There will be moments of adversity throughout your relationship. Perhaps your dog dies. Maybe a loved one has an accident and requires hospitalization. These moments are (of course) horrific. However, they are often outside of our control. The only thing we can control is our response to them. Quoting an article published by The Huffington Post:

"You can not control the situation, but you can control your reaction to the situation. The words are much easier said than practiced but can transform your life when you dedicate yourself to them. Learning to separate ourselves from what happens to us and beginning to see how we respond to it is the best gift you can give yourself."

A loving partner will support you during good times and bad. They will help you to overcome anything that life throws at you. And together, you will come out stronger on the other side.

They Respect Your Choices.

Disagreements are inevitable. After all, we all have different perspectives about life that help us to (hopefully) make better choices.

Your partner won't always agree with everything you do. However, someone who's madly in love will be empathetic to your way of thinking. They will make a conscious effort to respect your choices and support you in whatever way they can.

They Want To Make It Work - No Matter What.

It's no secret that relationships require a little bit of sacrifice. And no, I'm not talking about giving your partner the last piece of chocolate. Instead, I'm referring to a desire to make it work - no matter what. A willingness to sacrifice short-term pleasure for long-term prosperity. Quoting an article published by Psychology Today:

"To sacrifice is to give up something precious in order to gain or maintain something, such as a valuable relationship or some other worthy cause. Thus, we say that some women sacrifice their careers for their family."

