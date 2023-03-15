How to Deal With a Property Encroachment in Massachusetts

Dealing With Massachusetts Property Encroachments

For the most part, owning a home is a pleasant experience, but every once in a while, there is something that crops up that can be nerve-wracking.

You could have a water leak in your basement, an ice dam, or an overflowing toilet that causes havoc.

Even worse is when you have a septic system, and it fails. The cost of a septic system isn't cheap!

If you are even less fortunate, you might have to deal with a property encroachment on your Massachusetts home. Property encroachments are not a pleasant experience whatsoever.

We will cover what you need to know about encroachments in Massachusetts. Understanding the meaning and definition of encroachments is essential. Let's dig in.

Property Encroachments in Massachusetts Photo by Deposit Photos

What is a Property Encroachment?

A property encroachment is an intrusion onto your neighbor's land without their permission. It is when something on your property extends onto their land, or it extends onto your land.

The most common example is when a fence is built that crosses the boundary line between two properties.

Other forms of encroachment can include the extension of a structure or addition onto a neighbor’s land or when a tree’s roots grow onto a neighbor’s property.

An encroachment is not necessarily a bad thing, as it can be beneficial to both parties. However, if the encroachment is not agreed upon or becomes a problem, it can become an issue that must be addressed.

Under Massachusetts law, the owner of the encroaching property is liable for the costs of correcting or removing the encroachment. This includes any legal fees associated with the dispute and any damages suffered by the landowner.

Therefore, it is vital to take steps to prevent encroachment from occurring in the first place.

Before building or planting anything near a property line, it is essential to know the exact boundary line and to check with the local zoning laws. Understanding how to find property lines in Massachusetts becomes crucial.

Additionally, if an encroachment does occur, it is essential to address it immediately. Working with the other property owner to agree on how to resolve the issue will be paramount.

You can verify if there is an encroachment by having a property survey completed by a professional land surveyor.

What Are The Different Types of Property Encroachment in Massachusetts?

Property encroachment can occur in many forms, and it's essential to be aware of them to prevent issues. Some common forms of property encroachment in Massachusetts include fences, walls, additions, trees, and shrubs.

Fences are often the most common form of property encroachment in Massachusetts. The fence must be built according to the exact boundary line of both properties and not cross over onto a neighbor’s land.

If a fence does cross over, it is considered an encroachment and must be removed or corrected.

It is why it is recommended to get a land survey whenever making a structural addition to your property.

An addition, such as a garage or outbuilding, is another type of property encroachment that can occur in Massachusetts. If an addition is too close to the boundary line, it can be considered trespassing.

In such cases, the owner of the encroaching building may be liable for the costs of correcting or removing the encroachment. This would be considered a major encroachment.

Trees and shrubs can also be a form of property encroachment. If a tree or shrub on one property crosses the boundary line onto a neighbor’s land, it is considered a property line violation. This would be considered a minor encroachment because it is easily correctable.

How to Deal With an Encroachment in Massachusetts?

If an encroachment is discovered, the first step is to contact the neighbor and discuss the issue. If possible, the neighbor may be willing to work with you to remove the encroachment or make a land swap.

If the encroachment is minor, such as a tree or shrub that has grown onto the other property, it can be easily resolved by removing the offending plants.

If the encroachment is more significant, such as the construction of a fence or addition, it can be more challenging to resolve.

Sometimes, purchasing the land from the neighbor or making a land swap may be necessary. This is usually the most expensive option but can be the most straightforward.

If the encroachment is unresolved, seeking legal advice is important. It would be wise to contact a real estate lawyer who can explain your legal rights and obligations.

Something as serious as an encroachment should not be ignored. You may find that selling your home could become difficult with a significant violation in place.

You may possibly have to look toward your title insurance for assistance. Hopefully, you purchased an owner's title policy!

Final Thoughts on Encroachment

When buying a house, you should never rely on an opinion on where a property line is located. Many buyers will ask the listing agent for the location. That is a significant home-buying mistake!

Most real estate agents will have no idea where the boundary line is located as the information will be coming to them secondhand.

If you want to be sure about your property lines, hire a professional property surveyor to mark the boundary lines. Never take any chances when adding any significant addition to your property.

Did you enjoy this advice on how to deal with a property encroachment in Massachusetts? See other real estate articles on NewsBreak for more timely tips and advice. Bill often writes about general real estate, mortgages, finance, moving, and home improvement.