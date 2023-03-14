What Does Under Contract Mean on a House in Massachusetts

The Meaning of Under Contract Massachusetts Homes

When buying or selling homes in Massachusetts, listing statuses can be confusing. Most people know what an active or sold listing is in real estate.

It gets tricky when you hear terms like under contract, contingent, or pending.

What do they all mean? How do you make sense of it all as a layperson? We will simplify things for you, so you understand the meaning of under contract in real estate.

As real estate agents, we look at Multiple Listing Services all day. It's like looking at the back of your hand. Some agents must remember that those not in real estate may not know the meaning of many terms.

When potential buyers look online at homes, they easily get confused about what listing statuses mean. We will try to clear up the confusion.

Under Contract Massachusetts HousesPhoto byDeposit Photos

What Does Under Contract Mean For Massachusetts Homes?

In Massachusetts real estate, when a property is under contract, the buyer and seller have reached an agreement on the terms of the sale. The buyer has made an offer on the home, and the seller has accepted it.

The buyer usually pays an earnest money deposit to show their commitment to the purchase. The buyer and seller are legally bound to the agreement, and the sale will be finalized once all conditions have been met.

Once the property is under contract, the buyer will proceed by satisfying any contingencies they have asked for in the contract. The most common contingencies include home inspection and mortgage financing. Other contingencies can also exist, such as a successful appraisal or a home sale clause.

Once all these things are complete, the house closing process will be complete. The buyer will have a final home walk-through, and the closing will occur.

Once the closing is done, the property's ownership will be transferred to the buyer.

While the meaning of under contract in Massachusetts is simple, there are two different status changes a property will go through before it is sold. They are contingent and pending.

Let's look at each.

What Does Contingent Mean in Real Estate?

When a property is listed as contingent in Massachusetts, the buyer has made an offer, and the seller has accepted.  Homes move into the contingent status until all the buyer's contingencies have been satisfied.

As mentioned, these conditions are typically related to the buyer’s ability to secure financing and the inspection contingency.

The buyer and seller are legally bound to the agreement, and the sale will be finalized once all conditions have been met.

The buyer will have a specified amount of time to complete their agreed-upon contingencies. The typical time frame for completing home inspection due diligence is no more than two weeks.

A mortgage commitment will usually take 3-6 weeks, depending on how vibrant the mortgage market is.

If a buyer does not uphold their end of the agreement, a seller could choose to keep their earnest money and cancel the agreement.

Most Massachusetts real estate transactions go smoothly, and there is no need for a seller to do that.

What Does Pending Mean in Real Estate?

When a property is listed as pending in Massachusetts real estate, it means the buyer and seller have agreed on the terms of the sale, and all contingencies have been satisfied.

When a real estate is comfortable changing the status from contingent to pending, they can do so.

Sometimes a real estate agent will not wait for all the contingencies to be satisfied before changing the status to pending.

They may feel confident the sale will go through and not return to the market. In this instance, agents can choose to change the status sooner.

In many instances, it makes sense because the days on the market continue to accumulate when a home is in contingent status.

Should a sale fall through, the days on the market will be artificially inflated, which is not good for the seller. Extended days on market always cause buyers to question why.

See pending vs. contingent for a comprehensive explanation. Once a Massachusetts home sale moves to pending, it is highly unlikely the transaction will fall apart.

The buyer and seller will end up closing on the house, and the deed will be transferred.

At this point, the property will be listed as sold. The average time it takes to close on a house is between 45-60 days.

Final Thoughts on Under-Contract Homes

There are many listing statuses where the meanings are not always readily apparent. Whether you are a buyer or seller, it is essential to understand them

Hopefully, this has cleared up some of the confusion for you.

Did you enjoy this advice on what under-contact on houses in Massachusetts means? See other real estate articles on NewsBreak for more timely tips and advice. Bill often writes about general real estate, mortgages, finance, moving, and home improvement.

