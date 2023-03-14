Why Having Title Insurance is Crucial When Buying a Home in Massachusetts

Buying Title Insurance For a Massachusetts Home

Are you wondering if you should purchase title insurance for your Massachusetts home?

When buying a home for the first time, many critical decisions must be made. One of them is whether you should purchase title insurance. Before closing on a house, it should be given serious consideration.

While it is an optional expense, it should never be overlooked. Title insurance is a vital part of any real estate transaction as it protects the buyer from potential financial losses due to disputes over property ownership and potential encumbrances.

We will examine title insurance and why you need it for your Massachusetts home. Many people do not know what title insurance is and how it works. Nor do they know there are two types of title insurance.

Photo byDeposit Photos

What is Title Insurance?

Title insurance is a type of insurance policy that protects the buyer of a property from financial losses due to disputes over ownership or the presence of liens or encumbrance.

The title company examines the public records on the property to ensure that the buyer is getting a clean and marketable title to the property. The title company then issues a title insurance policy that covers any potential future financial losses due to disputes over the title.

Title insurance policies generally cover title defects such as forged deeds, discrepancies in boundary lines, undisclosed heirs, liens, or encumbrances.

It also covers losses due to errors or omissions in public records. Title insurance can pay for legal defense if a dispute arises over the property's title.

If a dispute arises, the title insurance company will investigate the claim and attempt to resolve the dispute. If the title insurance company cannot resolve the dispute, they will pay the policyholder the claim amount up to the policy's limit.

Overall, title insurance is essential to any real estate transaction and provides peace of mind to a property buyer. It is a one-time fee generally paid at closing and covers the buyer's property ownership.

A common first-time home buyer mistake is not understanding the importance of title insurance.

What is a Lender's Title Insurance Policy?

A lender’s title insurance policy is a form of insurance that protects the lender from any potential financial losses related to title defects.

It is purchased by the lender and differs from a traditional owner’s title insurance policy. A lender’s title insurance policy does not cover the buyer but protects the lender in case of a dispute over the title.

The lender’s title insurance policy covers potential losses due to title defects such as forged deeds, undisclosed heirs, liens, or encumbrances.

It also protects the lender from potential financial losses due to errors or omissions in public records. In the event of a dispute, the lender’s title insurance policy will pay for legal defense and any other costs associated with resolving the dispute.

A lender’s title insurance policy is typically paid for by the buyer at closing and is separate from the owner’s title insurance policy.

Mortgage lenders require a lender’s title insurance policy to protect their assets.

What is an Owner's Title Insurance Policy?

An owner's title insurance policy is a form of insurance that protects the owner of a property from any potential financial losses related to title defects.

The buyer purchases the title insurance policy and covers any disputes over property ownership, boundary lines, undisclosed heirs, liens, or encumbrances.

An owner's policy essentially does the same thing as a lender's but provides the buyer with protection for their equity in the home.

The difference is that lenders' title insurance protects the lender's equity. Like lender's title insurance, owner's title insurance is a one-time cost.

You can expect to see a discount if you purchase both at closing. If you decide at some point later that you would like to add owner's title insurance, it will likely be more expensive.

A Title Search Will Be Done at The Time of Purchase to Ensure There Are No Defects

A title search is an essential step before closing on a house. Title searching involves researching the property's history to determine who has a legal right to it and identify potential issues.

It is critical to ensure the buyer is purchasing a property with a clear title.

The title search begins with a review of public records, such as deeds, mortgages, liens, and other documents related to the property. This helps to identify any potential issues that could impact the title. The title search also includes a review of local zoning laws and ordinances to confirm that the property can be used for the intended purpose.

Title professionals also use title searches to identify the property's current owner and determine if any unknown heirs may have a claim to the property. They also look for liens, judgments, or other encumbrances that could affect the title.

The title search will usually go back fifty years and sometimes longer.

How Much Does Title Insurance Cost in Massachusetts?

The cost of title insurance in Massachusetts depends on several factors, including the property's price, the county in which the property is located, and the amount of coverage needed.

Generally speaking, title insurance in Massachusetts typically costs a few thousand dollars. The buyer typically pays the cost of title insurance at the closing.

Title insurance is a highly variable cost that should be discussed with the mortgage lender upfront.

They will likely break out the cost as required under the lender's policy and then the option of having an additional expense of owner's title insurance.

As mentioned, it will be cheaper to purchase both at closing.

Who Are The Largest Players in The Title Insurance Industry?

First American Title Insurance Company and Chicago Title Insurance company are the two most well-known title insurance companies.

If you are searching for a company to purchase insurance, you can try title companies near me.

Final Thoughts on Massachusetts Title Insurance

If you ask me, having title insurance for your property is a no-brainer. You never know when a problem could crop up that could create a financial catastrophe.

While it is costly, you will wish to have it if a problem arises.

Remember, the other cheap insurance you want is Massachusetts Homestead protection. The cost is very low and will offer $375,000 additional protection if someone sues you.

Did you enjoy this advice on having title insurance for a Massachusetts home? See other real estate articles on NewsBreak for more timely tips and advice. Bill often writes about general real estate, mortgages, finance, moving, and home improvement.

