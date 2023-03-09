How to Appeal Property Taxes in Massachusetts

How to Lower Your Massachusetts Property Tax Bill

Did you get your property tax bill and are astonished at what you are looking at? If so, you are not alone. Many Massachusetts homeowners are finding their property tax bills have increased significantly.

It has led to owners looking for ways to reduce their property taxes. Many homeowners nationwide are looking for answers on lowering their property tax bill. Knowing how to appeal property taxes is an essential consideration for any homeowner.

We will be looking at the process of reducing your property taxes in Massachusetts.

Appeal Property Taxes in Massachusetts Photo by Deposit Photos

What is a Property Tax Assessment?

A tax assessment is a value given to a property by the local government to determine how much the owner should pay in taxes.

This assessment is based on the property's market value, which estimates what the property would sell for on the open market.

Assessments are typically conducted by a local assessor, who visits the property to assess its condition and value it accordingly.

The assessed value is then used to determine the amount of taxes due on the property.

Property taxes are typically paid quarterly, and the amount owed is usually calculated as a percentage of the property's assessed value.

Property tax assessments are subject to appeal if a homeowner believes the assessed value is inaccurate.

The tax bill can be reduced if the homeowner successfully challenges a tax assessment.

Homeowners can also look for exemptions, such as for veterans or seniors, that can help lower their property tax bill.

How to Lower Your Massachusetts Property Tax Bill

When attempting to appeal your property taxes, you must be well prepared. Let's go over the steps to complete the process.

Start by researching the accuracy of the information the town has on file for your home. It is possible there could be mistakes that are causing your bill to be higher than similar homes.

Next, ask a real estate agent or appraiser for appropriate comparable sales. They can use the Multiple Listing Service to find properties that have sold in the last six months that are most appropriate to use in your fight to lower taxes.

Comparing your property taxes to similar properties in your neighborhood will also be essential.

Are they consistent? If not, you must head to the assessor's office and start your appeal. Towns cannot tax property higher than others if they are substantially similar.

Ensure you are being realistic with your opinion. If you have 300 more square feet of living area and an acre more of land, and everything else is similar, don't expect to win your case.

You must provide evidence that the assessed value is inaccurate and should be modified. Be sure to bring all relevant documents and records to support your claim.

You may also need to make your case before the local Board of Assessors.

If your appeal is accepted, your tax bill will be reduced based on the new assessment. If not, and you feel like the local assessor is disregarding factual information, you can take your appeal to the state level.

An appellate state tax board will hear cases when a homeowner and local tax assessor do not see eye to eye. You can do a Google search for the Appellate state tax board in Massachusetts to get the needed contact information.

Know The Massachusetts Tax Appeal Deadline

Massachusetts homeowners need to understand the deadline for appealing their property tax bills.

For instance, in Massachusetts, owners may still contest their real estate tax assessments within thirty (30) days of the date that they receive their official bill.

The deadline for requesting an appeal is essential, as any delay could mean you cannot access your tax bill until next year.

January 1st marks the deadline for filing abatement applications in Massachusetts. Therefore, under M.G.L. Chapter 59, most such filings must be submitted to local assessor's offices no later than February 1st - an imperative deadline that mandates attention from both parties when preparing and submitting any request for relief.

Nonetheless, this date can fluctuate in jurisdictions where taxes are assessed semi-annually. Payments must be rendered for current and previous periods to safeguard your abatement and property tax appeal rights.

Final Thoughts on Appealing Massachusetts Property Taxes

Have you ever heard the term "the squeaky wheels get the grease?" When it comes to property tax reduction, it is certainly the case. You will never know until you try.

Take the time to prepare well, and you may save yourself a few hundred dollars a year.

Take the time to prepare well, and you may save yourself a few hundred dollars a year.