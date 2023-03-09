What to Know About Closing on a House in Massachusetts

Massachusetts Home Closing Process Explained

When buying a home for the first time, there are countless things to know. For many, the home-buying process can be overwhelming.

It is easy to make mistakes when you've never purchased a house. Some mistakes can cost potential home buyers a significant amount of money.

We will be looking at the process of closing on a house step-by-step in Massachusetts, so you are less likely to make costly blunders.

Let's dive in.

Photo byDeposit Photos

What Does Closing on a House Mean?

Buying a home can be a long and complex process. It begins with finding a home that meets your needs and budget.

After finding a property you love, making an offer is the next step. This is when you decide what you can pay for the home and how you will pay for it.

If the seller accepts your offer, you'll likely want a home inspection done. This will help you identify potential problems with the home before you close on it.

The next step is to apply for financing. This requires a lot of paperwork and can be arduous to satisfy the mortgage lender.

Once approved for a mortgage, you can move forward with the purchase. You will also need title insurance to protect yourself from any claims against the property after you purchase it.

Once these steps have been completed, you will be ready to close on the house. You'll do a final walk-through of the home to ensure it is in the same condition as when you made your offer.

If everything checks out, you'll head to the scheduled place of the closing. You will either meet the seller or their real estate attorney. Sellers often do not attend closings as they have limited paperwork to sign.

You'll sign most documents, including your mortgage, deed, and other essential disclosures.

After all the papers are signed and the money has been transferred, the house will be yours. You'll have entered the ranks of home ownership!

Steps on Closing a Massachusetts Home

Let's quickly recap the steps for closing on a house.

  • Search online and schedule showings or visit an open house.
  • Make an offer once you find a home you like and provide an earnest money deposit.
  • Have a home inspection to ensure the home is acceptable.
  • Apply for mortgage financing.
  • The lender will complete an appraisal to ensure the market value.
  • You will get your mortgage commitment from the lender.
  • Getting homeowner's insurance will be necessary.
  • The lender will go over your closing costs ahead of the scheduled closing.
  • A final walk-through will be scheduled.
  • Have your movers lined up or a moving truck rental.
  • Make sure you have changed your address with numerous parties.
  • Attend the closing and become a new homeowner.

How Long Does it Take to Close on a House in Massachusetts?

In Massachusetts, closings typically take 45-60 days from start to finish. It is essential to remember that many factors can affect the closing timeline, so staying in communication with your real estate agent throughout the process is important.

Most of the time needed to close a house will be procuring your mortgage financing. It usually takes around four to five weeks to get a mortgage commitment.

This time frame can vary depending on how brisk the mortgage market is. The time frame can be longer if there are significant purchases or refinancing.

When the market is not hot, it is possible to get a full mortgage commitment in around three weeks.

Sometimes there are title issues that could extend the time for closing. When there are title problems, real estate attorneys need extra time to solve them.

How Long is Closing Day?

The buyer and the seller, or their respective attorneys, will meet at the closing to review the documents.

The buyer will sign the deed, mortgage, and other necessary documents. The seller will sign the closing documents and transfer the title to the buyer. During this process, the buyer will also be given the keys to the home.

The title company or the attorney will review the documents line by line to ensure the buyer understands what they are signing and agree with the terms. The buyer will also receive copies of all the closing documents for their records.

Once all the paperwork is signed, and the title is transferred, the deed will be filed with the county where the home is located.

You can expect the time of closing day itself to last around an hour. It could take longer if you have any questions about the documents you're signing.

Once all closing documents are signed, and the title is transferred, closing day is complete. Don't forget to get your Massachusetts Homestead protection. It is the cheapest insurance with the most bang for your buck!

Final Thoughts on Closing a Massachusetts Home

Closing on a house is as exciting as it gets. It is a significant life event to purchase your first home. It's likely to be a memory that will be cherished for years to come.

Your job now is to be a fiscally responsible owner. Best of luck on your home-buying journey.

