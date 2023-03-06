How to Find Property Lines For Your Massachusetts Home

Locating Massachusetts Property Line Boundaries For Homes

Knowing where the property boundaries can be found is great when you purchase a home. Sometimes it is straightforward to tell, and other times it is not.

If you are fortunate, boundary markers will display the lot lines. On many occasions, nothing delineates the property lines for a Massachusetts home.

What do you do when this is the case, and you want to know how to find out your property line locations? We will look at some helpful tips to get your boundaries with your neighbors squared away.

Locating Massachusetts Property Lines Photo by Deposit Photos

What is a Property Line For a Massachusetts Home?

A property line is a boundary between two adjacent pieces of land. Knowing the exact location of a property line is essential so neighbors have no conflict regarding land usage or access to resources.

Property lines are also crucial for zoning purposes, as local governments have laws that dictate how the land can be used and how close certain structures can be built to the property line.

Knowing your property lines are essential for understanding exactly what you're purchasing when buying a home, including the precise lot size concerning the house.

How to Find Property Lines For a Massachusetts Home?

There are several methods of finding the lot lines for your home. Let's look at the most common methods.

1. Get a Professional Land Survey Done:

The first and most accurate way to find your property lines is to hire a professional land surveyor. A professional land surveyor will come to your property and measure the exact boundaries of your land with specialized instruments.

They will provide you with a report of the exact measurements of your land, along with a map of the boundaries.

A professional land survey will be your best bet when you want to know where your property lines are located.

When considering buying a piece of land, a property survey is invaluable.

2. Locate the Lot Markers:

If your Massachusetts home has lot markers, you may be able to locate your property lines with these markers.

Lot markers usually consist of small stones, posts, or other demarkation embedded in the ground at the corners of the lot.

If you can find these markers, you can use them to determine the exact boundaries of your lot.

3. Check the Property Deeds:

If you can't locate the lot markers, you can also check the property deed to determine the exact boundaries of your lot.

The property deed is the legal document that outlines who owns the property and includes a description of the property boundaries. Using property deeds are bit more challenging because you still have to understand what they are telling you.

You can reach out to a real estate attorney for assistance with this.

4. Look at the Land Maps at the Town Hall:

If you can't find the property deed, you can also look at the land maps at the town hall. These maps provide detailed information about the layout of the land, including lot boundaries.

The maps may also provide useful information such as the lot's dimensions and other features such as roads, streams, etc.

Using these as a guide, it can be useful to estimate the boundary lines. It won't be perfect, but it will at least give you some understanding.

What Are The Benefits of Finding Your Massachusetts Property Lines?

Finding your property lines is essential to being a responsible homeowner in Massachusetts.

Knowing where your property lines are located will help you understand your rights and obligations as a homeowner. You will know exactly how much space you have and what is legally yours.

By knowing your property boundaries, you can take steps to protect it from unwarranted intrusions. Encroachments happen all the time in real estate. It will be worth it if you head it off before it happens.

Encroachments can make your property more challenging when it comes time to sell.

If there is an issue with one of the boundaries, such as a fence or a tree, you can quickly and easily resolve the issue by clearly understanding who owns what.

Clear property lines will also help you understand how much space you need to improve, such as adding a fence, garage, or swimming pool.

Never Rely on a Real Estate Agent Telling You Where The Property Lines Are Located

You should not rely on a real estate agent to tell you where the lot lines are. This will be secondhand information that could easily be wrong.

You could face serious legal ramifications for not correctly understanding your property lines.

Real estate agents are not qualified as land surveyors and cannot provide an accurate assessment of the lot lines. They may be able to provide basic information about the lot, such as its dimensions, but they cannot accurately locate the boundaries of the lot.

Any information a Realtor provides should be taken with a grain of salt. The listing agent is getting the information secondhand. It could easily be wrong.

Over my thirty-seven years of selling real estate, there have been numerous times when homeowners were mistaken about the precise location of their property lines.

Over and over again, real estate agents are told never to discuss lot boundaries as it could lead to a lawsuit in which they will lose.

Final Thoughts on Locating Massachusetts Property Lines

Ultimately, having a professional land surveyor accurately assess the lot lines is always best. This will ensure you understand your property boundaries accurately and avoid legal issues.

Did you enjoy this advice on how to find property lines for a Massachusetts home? See other real estate articles on NewsBreak for more timely tips and advice. Bill often writes about general real estate, mortgages, finance, moving, and home improvement.