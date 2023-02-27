Guide to Using Pods for Moving and Storage in Massachusetts

Massachusetts Moving & Storage PODS Reviewed

Are you planning to relocate in the coming months? When you're moving, so many decisions will need to be made.

For example, should you hire a professional moving company or make a DIY move and rent a moving truck?

One of the many options many homeowners consider is PODS for moving. Moving and storage containers are an excellent way to pack and move your belongings. They are easy to use, versatile, and efficient.

They are an alternative to renting a self-storage unit nearby.

We will examine everything you need to know about moving with PODS in Massachusetts.

Pods Moving and Storage Massachusetts Photo by Deposit Photos

What Are Moving and Storage Containers

Moving and storage containers are an excellent option for making their move easier and more efficient.

These containers come in various sizes and are usually made of durable materials such as steel or plastic. This means they are strong and secure enough to store your items during the move.

Moving and storage containers are excellent for those looking to save space and time when packing and unpacking their belongings.

They can also save you money since you won’t have the expense of hiring a professional moving company and worry about providing a tip.

The containers are designed to be easily loaded and unloaded and can be kept at a secure location while you’re in transit.

You can even deliver the containers to your destination, so you don’t have to worry about transporting them. With the help of moving and storage containers, you can make your move as seamless and stress-free as possible.

The downside is some of your belongings might need climate-controlled storage. Make sure you understand what should have a temperature-controlled environment.

What Are The Benefits of Using PODS in Massachusetts?

PODS is an excellent moving and storage company located in Massachusetts. With PODS, you can enjoy the convenience of having your moving and storage containers delivered right to your door.

PODS offers various container sizes to fit any home, making storing and moving your belongings easy, including all your moving boxes.

PODS also has a secure storage facility to keep your belongings safe while in transit.

The PODS team is knowledgeable and experienced in the moving and storage industry. They provide a stress-free experience so you can focus on the other aspects of your move.

When using PODS in Massachusetts, you can enjoy a seamless moving process from start to finish.

PODS also offers competitive prices, making it an affordable option for those looking for an efficient and secure way to move their items.

Overall, PODS is an excellent moving and storage company that provides excellent customer service and competitive rates to make your move easier.

What Are The Sizes of PODS Moving Containers?

It is crucial to consider the size of your items and the size of the container before deciding.

When choosing the right PODS container size, it is vital to consider the size and quantity of the items you are moving. You should also consider the layout of your home and any obstacles that may be in the way.

Generally, the larger the container, the more space you will have to work with.

When selecting a PODS container size, it is best to overestimate rather than underestimate the space you need.

If you are unsure of how much space you need, you can use the PODS calculator to help you determine the right size for your move. The PODS calculator will consider the size, weight, and number of items you are moving, as well as the distance between your current home and your new home.

When selecting a container size, it is essential to factor in the weight of your items. If you choose a container that is too small, it may not be able to hold all of your items safely.

On the other hand, if you choose a more prominent container, you may waste space and money.

PODS in Massachusetts offers 7-foot, 12-foot, and 16-foot container sizes.

How Much Does it Cost to Rent from PODS in Massachusetts?

The cost of renting from PODS in Massachusetts will depend on the container size you need and the distance you're moving. For local moves, the cost for a 7-foot container is typically $149; for a 12-foot container, it's $299; for a 16-foot container, it's $349.

For longer distance moves, the cost for a 7-foot container is typically $399, for a 12-foot container it's $599; and for a 16-foot container, it's $699. PODS also offers discounts for military personnel and students. PODS also offers discounts for those who pay for their move in advance.

You may also need to pay additional delivery and storage fees when renting from PODS. However, these fees are usually minimal and are typically included in the overall cost of the move.

Additionally, PODS has various payment options, such as credit cards, checks, and cash. Finding a payment option that works best for you is easy with all these options.

Who Are PODS Moving and Storage Competitors in Massachusetts?

Before hiring any moving and storage company, it is helpful to compare to others. You can look around and see if other companies are worthy of your business.

PODS has other excellent moving and storage container companies as competition. They are as follows:

U-Haul

1-800-Pack-Rat

U-Pack

Zippshell

Mayflower United

How to Find PODS Nearby?

You can look for a PODS location by asking your real estate agent or going online. Real Estate agents are often involved with knowing about the players in the moving industry.

If your Realtor doesn't have your answer, head to Google.

Your search will be PODS near me. You should see the closest PODS locations.

Final Thoughts on Moving With PODS in Massachusetts

Having been in the real estate industry for thirty-seven years, many of my clients have successfully used PODS as part of their move.

They are an excellent option not only to help stage your home but to have a place to store your possessions during an interim move.

Did you enjoy this advice on renting PODS for moving and storage in Massachusetts? See other real estate articles on NewsBreak for more timely tips and advice. Bill often writes about general real estate, mortgages, finance, moving, and home improvement.