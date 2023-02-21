What is Homestead Protection in Massachusetts?

Massachusetts Homestead Protection Explained

When you buy a home in Massachusetts, there is a vital law on the books you need to know about. It's called the Massachusetts Homestead Act.

This legislation automatically protects the equity in your home up to $125,000. The Homestead Act in Massachusetts was established in 1851.

In 2010 the Homestead Act was revised to improve the protections afforded to Massachusetts homeowners. Understanding how to homestead your house in Massachusetts is crucial for homeowners.

Buyer's agents should have this on their information checklist to provide their buyers.

Let's examine everything you should know about Massachusetts Homestead protection.

Homestead Act in Massachusetts Photo by Deposit Photos

What to Know About Massachusetts Home Protection

Under the Massachusetts Homestead Act, the following conditions apply to homeowners.

You're Protected Up to $125,000 in Equity Automatically

Massachusetts residents will be afforded a $125,000 security blanket against debt collectors without lifting a finger.

Increase The Protection to $500,000 by Filing a Homestead Declaration

Homeowners can use the opportunity to declare their homestead with the Registry of Deeds, which provides up to $500,000 worth of protection from non-exempt creditors.

Homeowner forms (homestead deeds) must be filed at the county's office where the residence is located. The recording fee is typically $36.

See what information you need to provide to get Massachusetts Homestead protection.

Homestead Automatically Protects The Spouse

When you are married, both spouses need to sign the homestead declaration. The homestead automatically protects the spouse when you're single and then get married.

Protection is Provided to Relatives

If the owner dies, homestead protection passes to the surviving spouse and any children who reside in the home.

No Requirements to File When Refinancing

When you refinance your mortgage, you do not need to re-file your homestead. Homeowners are no longer required to do this. Homestead protection is automatically subordinate to any mortgage, and lenders must not have borrowers release their protection.

Homestead Protection Protects Multiple Property Types

Homestead in Massachusetts protects owners of single-family homes and multi-families, condominiums, coops, and manufactured houses.

Closing Attorneys Need to Offer Massachusetts Homestead Protection

When conducting a closing, the real estate attorney representing the lender must offer to provide homestead protection to the borrower.

What is Excluded Under The Massachusetts Homestead Act?

Under the homestead provisions, there are exclusions that you will not be protected against.

They include federal, state, and local tax assessments. You are also not protected against any liens recorded before the homestead's recording. This includes any mortgages, child support, or alimony.

The Homestead Act of Massachusetts also will not protect you when there is a court order for enforcing a judgment based on mistakes, duress, fraud, undue influence, or lack of capacity.

Ask an Attorney to File Massachusetts Homestead Protection

If you do not want to file the homestead on your own, you can ask your real estate attorney to do it for you. However, the attorney will likely charge an additional fee for their time and effort to travel to the registry of deeds and do the recording.

You can expect them to change around $100-$200 for this service.

Final Thoughts on Homestead Protection

Filing homestead protection in Massachusetts is something every homeowner should do. It is a one-time fee that is well worth the money. You never know when someone could sue you. By filing the protection, you would not be forced to sell your home to satisfy a debt.

Not filing for Massachusetts Homestead protection is one of many first-time home buyer mistakes to avoid.

Did you enjoy this advice on the Homestead Act in Massachusetts? See other real estate articles on NewsBreak for more timely tips and advice. Bill often writes about general real estate, mortgages, finance, moving, and home improvement.