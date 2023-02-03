How to Find Off-Market Homes for Sale in Massachusetts

If you have been looking for a home in Massachusetts, then you know how tight the inventory has been. Finding the perfect home has been challenging whether you are a traditional buyer or an investor.

Some potential buyers are turning to find off-market properties. Off-market property transactions are becoming more popular for several reasons, including the ability to purchase homes without competing with other potential buyers.

We will be looking at what you need to know about off-market properties in Massachusetts and how you can find one.

Let's have a look.

What Are Off-Market Properties in Massachusetts?

An off-market property has two definitions. We will discuss at length the first meaning of off-market properties, those not listed in the Multiple Listing Service (MLS).

When homes are not listed in the MLS, they also do not appear on public real estate websites such as Zillow, Trulia, or Realtor.com.

The second meaning of an off-market property is when a property goes from listed for sale to contingent or pending.

With the property going under contract, it is considered "off the market."

Photo by Deposit Photos

What Are The Benefits For Massachusetts Home Buyers With Off-Market Properties?

There are several benefits to purchasing an off-market property. When you find homes not listed for sale, there is far less competition with other buyers.

Over the last few years, bidding wars have become commonplace. With fewer competing buyers, the chances of a bidding war are reduced substantially.

With fewer competing buyers, you could likely negotiate a lower price than if the home was being marketed online.

You might also be able to negotiate other terms that were harder in the past, such as having a home inspection, a real estate appraisal, and mortgage financing contingencies.

How Do I Find Off-Market Properties in Massachusetts?

The best way to find an off-market property is to find a local real estate agent tied to the community.

Some agents will have sellers thinking about selling but haven't committed. Many of these homeowners end up pulling the trigger and moving forward with selling.

Sometimes you can get in the door before a seller commits to a full-fledged listing on the open market.

Occasionally, you may find some real estate agents with pocket listings. A pocket listing is a property not listed in the MLS. It is another name for off-market homes for sale.

The key is connecting with agents with a high volume of listing business. There is a distinct difference between a listing agent vs. a selling agent.

Mailing to Massachusetts Homeowners

This is a simple method that many buyer agents will employ for their clients. Do you have a few neighborhoods that you love?

You can target them with a direct mailing. Explain that you have been interested in purchasing a home in their neighborhood. Ask if they would consider selling.

You never know if you will get lucky and find a seller on the verge of listing their home for sale.

Over the years, many sales have taken place privately using this method.

Networking on Local Social Media Groups

Using local social media groups is another great way to find off-market properties for sale. Search for relevant social media groups in your area. For example, Facebook has many pages dedicated to specific cities and towns.

Become members of these groups and let them know you're looking for a home to purchase.

You might find a homeowner who thinks of selling and is willing to discuss their property with you.

Another way to utilize local social media groups is to join conversations and introduce yourself as a potential buyer.

Furthermore, by building relationships with local real estate agents who may be members, they might be able to alert you of any potential off-market properties in the areas you love.

Google Can Be Your Friend

Another straightforward method of finding off-market homes for sale is doing a Google search. Searching off-market homes for sale by owner could lead to something worth looking at.

Find a Wholesaler or Real Estate Investor

Wholesalers are experts in finding off-market properties. They find these homes that yield excellent returns without incurring risk. They put properties under contract and then find buyers who will take over the rights to the contract.

In exchange, the end buyer will pay them a finders fee. If you find a wholesaler, they might be able to find a property you would be interested in purchasing.

It is important to note these properties are typically sold as-is and aren't always in the best condition. They often need repairs and significant upgrades.

Attend a Real Estate Auction in Massachusetts

Uncovering bargains are possible at an auction. It is possible to find a house below fair market value. For example, some are sold due to the owner not paying their real estate taxes.

While there may be limited properties that many hold an interest in, it is still an avenue worth investigating.

Why Would an Owner Want to Sell Off-Market?

The most common reason sellers sell without traditional marketing methods is privacy. A market segment does not wish numerous buyers to enter their homes.

For these owners netting the most money takes a back seat to do things their way.

Final Thoughts on Finding Off-Market Properties in Massachusetts

Finding off-market homes for sale in Massachusetts can be challenging but rewarding.

Potential buyers can search for homes privately by targeting neighborhoods with direct mailings, joining local social media groups, and doing a Google search.

Other options include working with a wholesaler or real estate investor and attending real estate auctions.

Homeowners may choose to sell off the market for various reasons, such as wanting more privacy or control over the process.

With the right approach and a bit of luck, buyers can find the perfect home without relying on the MLS. Who knows, you may strike gold!

