What Does a Seller's Agent Do For a Massachusetts Home Seller

massrealty

The Role of a Seller's Agent in Massachusetts Home Sales

When you have not sold a home in a long time, it is possible you might not be up to speed with current real estate lingo.

A real estate agent can have many different names depending on what side of the fence they are on. Real Estate agents in Massachusetts can represent buyers, sellers, or both - referred to as dual agents.

A seller's agent is also referred to as a listing agent. Agents representing Massachusetts home sellers have a specific role in a real estate transaction.

Their goal should be getting the seller the best possible terms and conditions. Some real estate agents excel at this, while others can be poor performers.

When selling a Massachusetts home, choosing an exceptional seller's agent is critical.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BDies_0kXtFKBQ00
Massachusetts Seller's AgentPhoto byDeposit Photos

What is a Massachusetts Listing Agent or Seller's Agent?

A seller's agent is a real estate professional who assists in preparing and showcasing property for sale. The agent can be a real estate broker, Realtor, or real estate agent.

Listing agents represent home sellers and work as fiduciaries in their best interest. A seller's or listing agent is the exact opposite of a Massachusetts buyer's agent.

What Does a Seller's Agent Do For Massachusetts Home Sellers?

Let's examine everything a listing agent will do for you when selling a home. We will start at the beginning of the home-selling process and work right through to the closing.

Help Set The Stage For a Successful Sale

One of the essential aspects of selling a home in Massachusetts, or anywhere, is staging it for sale. A home must look its best to get top dollar.

An excellent seller's real estate agent will provide tips and advice for getting the home ready for sale. You should count on advice from de-cluttering, removing extraneous furniture, and having a professional cleaning.

Price The Home Accurately

Nothing is more vital to any home sale than setting the correct list price. The best listing agents take the time to analyze the comparable sales data carefully.

They will prepare a comparative market analysis that outlines their findings. A top-shelf real estate agent never tells sellers what they want to hear to obtain their business.

On the other hand, unprofessional Massachusetts real estate agents will do just that.

Have a Sound Real Estate Marketing Plan

Exceptional Massachusetts seller's agents will have a time-tested marketing plan that works. Some of the things you should expect are the following:

  • Photography is provided by a professional, NOT the agent taking the pictures.
  • A real estate agent who takes the time to craft creative listing descriptions that will appear in the multiple listing service and on marketing material.
  • Enhanced marketing in popular real estate sites that buyers visit regularly.
  • Their own real estate website to market properties.
  • Color marketing brochures that are left at the property.

Negotiating Skills For The Offer and Inspections

Part of excellent representation with a seller's agent will be negotiating skills. Before negotiating, a skilled agent will cover the crucial contingencies in the offer-to-purchase agreement with the seller.

They will also ensure that the buyer is qualified to purchase by getting a pre-approval letter from the buyer's mortgage lender.

The agent must be skilled at explaining the pros and cons of all the terms the buyers request.

Once the offer has been executed, the agent needs to be able to handle requests if something pops up from the buyer's home inspection. It is not unusual for a second negotiation set to occur, especially if it is not a seller's market.

Many listing agents will attend the home inspection so they have a clear handle on what's been flagged by the buyer's home inspector. It is much easier to understand issues when you're present.

Attend The Real Estate Appraisal

In most real estate transactions, the buyer will be getting a mortgage. Most of the time, when they do, the lender will have the home appraised by a licensed appraiser.

The appraisal ensures the buyer is paying fair market value for the property. You should expect your seller's agent to meet the appraiser at the property to answer any questions.

A listing agent might also provide some comparable sales to assist the appraiser.

Remain a Problem, Solver, Until The Closing

A seller's agent's job is never done until the papers pass and the buyer has taken possession. Even then, some things can come up after the closing.

Before the closing happens, there are usually issues that come up. A listing agent is always there to help the seller navigate any problems.

Communication is one of the most crucial traits of the best Massachusetts listing agents.

How to Find a Massachusetts Seller's Agent

The best way to find a seller's agent is to get a referral from family or friends if you don't know any great local agents.

You must rely on a Google search when you don't have friends or family in the area. You can try the best real estate agents near me or the best Realtor near me for some results.

Make sure you do a careful vetting process of the agents you're planning to interview.

Final Thoughts

For many reasons, having a real estate agent when selling a house is a great idea. A real estate agent can provide valuable market knowledge, help price the home accurately, and create a comprehensive marketing plan to attract buyers.

Additionally, they can use their negotiation skills to handle offers and inspections, attend the appraisal, and remain problem solvers throughout the process.

Using a seller's agent can help you save time and money by taking some workloads off your shoulders. They'll also make sure that you get the best deal possible.

In the end, having a real estate agent to help guide you through the home-selling process can save time, money, and a lot of stress.

Did you enjoy this advice on hiring a seller's agent in Massachusetts? See other real estate articles on NewsBreak for more timely tips and advice. Bill often writes about general real estate, mortgages, finance, moving, and home improvement.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# real estate# real estate agent# realtor# sellers agent# listing agent

Comments / 3

Published by

Bill Gassett is an avid writer for numerous real estate topics including finance, mortgages, moving, home improvement, and general real estate. His work has been featured on numerous prestigious real estate publications.

Massachusetts State
2K followers

More from massrealty

Massachusetts State

How to Find Off-Market Homes for Sale in Massachusetts

If you have been looking for a home in Massachusetts, then you know how tight the inventory has been. Finding the perfect home has been challenging whether you are a traditional buyer or an investor.

Read full story
3 comments
Massachusetts State

Types of Massachusetts Real Estate Listing Agreements Explained

How Does a Real Estate Listing Agreement Work in Massachusetts. Are you considering selling your Massachusetts home? You'll be asked to sign a contract when you sell a home with a real estate agent. It is known as a "listing agreement" or listing contract.

Read full story
4 comments
Massachusetts State

Why Have a Buyer's Agent in Massachusetts

Are you considering buying your first home? If so, it can be exciting to think about becoming a homeowner. Depending on the real estate market this Spring, you could have some significant competition like the last few years.

Read full story
3 comments
Massachusetts State

How to Price Your Home Correctly in Massachusetts

Proper Housing Pricing in Massachusetts is Essential. It can be challenging to price your home correctly, but with some preparation and helpful tips, you can make the process as smooth as possible.

Read full story
4 comments
Massachusetts State

Tips For Selling Your House As Is in Massachusetts

Do you want to sell your house as-is, where-is? When most homeowners think about selling their home in as-is condition, they do not want to make any repairs or improvements to the property.

Read full story
4 comments

How Do Appraisal Gaps Work in Real Estate

There are many things that buyers need to research when buying a home. At the top of the list of importance is the correct amount to offer to pay for the home. In real estate, there is not always an exact science to offering the right amount. Leaning on the assistance of a real estate agent can help, but even that is not foolproof.

Read full story
3 comments

What is The Difference Between a Showing and an Open House

Do you know the difference between open houses and home showings in real estate?. When most people decide to sell their homes, they hire a real estate agent. For a real estate agent to be effective, they must get potential buyers interested in your home.

Read full story
3 comments
Massachusetts State

How to Find Sex Offenders or Predators When Buying a House in Massachusetts

Finding Sex Predators and Offenders Before Buying a Massachusetts Home. When you are buying a house, there are many things to consider. Proper due diligence is essential, so you don't make a bad purchase decision.

Read full story
3 comments
Massachusetts State

Renting Climate-Controlled Storage in Massachusetts: What to Know

Tips For Renting Massachusetts Climate-Controlled Storage. Do you need climate-controlled storage? It may seem simple, but the answer depends on various factors. If you have any items that you want to keep safe from the elements, then climate-controlled storage may be a good option for you.

Read full story
4 comments
Massachusetts State

Buying and Selling Stigmatized Property in Massachusetts: What to Know

Tips to Buy or Sell Massachusetts Stigmatized Properties. When buying or selling a home, there are many things to consider. One of the topics always popular in real estate sales is stigmatized properties.

Read full story
2 comments
Massachusetts State

How to Sell a Condo Fast in Massachusetts

Selling a condo is a big decision in one's life. It means you're ready to move on to your next journey in life. Quite often, that means taking a jump to a larger single-family home.

Read full story
4 comments
Massachusetts State

Tips For Getting The Best Home Loan in Massachusetts

When you're buying a home for the first time, one of the essential parts of the process is securing a home loan. Understanding how to get a mortgage is crucial . It is vital to strive for the best terms and conditions as it impacts what you really pay for a house.

Read full story
3 comments
Massachusetts State

Signs Your Massachusetts Roof Needs Replacement

How to Tell a Roof Needs to be Replaced in Massachusetts. Are you wondering whether your roof as gone past its life expectancy? Waiting to replace a roof could be a mistake. It leads to potential damage to other parts of the home with water penetration and the potential for mold to develop.

Read full story
8 comments
Massachusetts State

How to Sell Your Massachusetts Home For Cash

What to Know About Selling a Massachusetts House For Cash. Are you looking for a cash buyer for your Massachusetts home? There are many reasons why a cash buyer could be appealing.

Read full story
5 comments
Massachusetts State

Restrictive Covenants for Massachusetts Real Estate: What to Know

When you set out to purchase in a subdivision or other Massachusetts neighborhood, you may have unspoken rules you are unaware of. You may be wondering what rules I am referring to. They are called restrictive covenants or house covenants.

Read full story
3 comments
Massachusetts State

How to Secure an Apartment With No Credit Checks in Massachusetts

Are you looking to find an apartment to rent but don't have the best credit in the world? Maybe you don't have any established credit at all?. If either one of these situations fits your description you're probably looking for an apartment or house with no credit check.

Read full story
3 comments
Massachusetts State

How to Donate Furniture in Massachusetts

When moving from one home to another, it is always great to determine what you need to take with you. Real Estate agents emphasize how vital de-cluttering is in selling a home.

Read full story
10 comments
Massachusetts State

Where to Buy Moving Boxes in Massachusetts

Moving is one of those challenging life events with divorce, marriage, and death. The best way to have the least stressful move is with careful planning. One of the most vital tasks when moving is finding your boxes. One of the first steps you'll take when moving is packing up your house or apartment.

Read full story
9 comments
Massachusetts State

How to Change Your Address in Massachusetts

When you are moving, you need to do a mountain of things, from hiring movers to packing your house to notifying everyone of your move. Of course, one of the most vital things is changing your Massachusetts address. Whether you are moving out of state or just down the street it is one of the essential tasks you need to complete.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy