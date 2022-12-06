Signs Your Massachusetts Roof Needs Replacement

massrealty

How to Tell a Roof Needs to Replaced in Massachusetts

Are you wondering whether your roof as gone past its life expectancy? Waiting to replace a roof could be a mistake. It leads to potential damage to other parts of the home with water penetration and the potential for mold to develop.

A roof is one of the most important components of your home – it protects you from the elements, and it needs to be replaced on a regular basis in order to maintain your home’s structural integrity.

Replacement roofing is something that should be tackled before it turns into a more significant issue.

Here are some signs that your Massachusetts roof needs to be replaced:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g16FX_0jZD7uE400
Replacing a Roof in MassachusettsPhoto byDeposit Photos

Signs Roof Replacement is Necessary For Your Massachusetts Home

The Roof is Old

One of the most obvious signs a roof needs to be replaced is when it has gone past its useful life.

How long an asphalt roof lasts is dependent on the type of shingles installed at your home. The two most common are 3-tab and architectural grade.

Most 3-tab roofs in Massachusetts last around twenty years. On the other hand, you can expect an architectural roof to last between twenty five to thirty years.

If you are unsure of the difference, an architectural roof is much more pleasing to the eye. It has a layered look to it. a 3-tab roof is very flat in appearance.

As you might expect an architectural roof is more money to install and replace.

Look For Damage on The Outside

The signs of major damage to roofing materials are typically easy to spot. Shingles can split, crack, and warp with age, whereas tile can break if faced with hail damage. If your roof is older and damage is visible, it's simpler to determine whether a new roof is needed.

Your Roof is Shedding Granules

As shingles age, they tend to shed more granules, which may collect in gutters and be a sign that replacement roofing is necessary.

An excessive amount of granules in the gutters can indicate that the roof needs to be replaced in the near future.

Light is Visible Inside The Attic

Detecting roof issues is a simple process; one need not even use a flashlight. If any outside light is entering through the roof, this is an issue that must be addressed straight away.

Not only does it allow for light to enter, it can also allow for moisture to get in. To best protect the roof and any items inside, it is recommended that immediate roof replacement take place upon sighting of daylight from outside sources.

Your Massachusetts home will become susceptible to mold when you allow water penetration.

When homeowners detect a leak or visible water damage, it is imperative that they contact a reputable roofing repair company promptly. Neglecting to act swiftly can lead to further, potentially costly damage incurred by excess water exposure.

Parts of Your Roof Are Sagging

A sagging roof is a sure sign of structural issues and can be an early indicator that a new roof may be needed. The cause of the sagging could be due to external pressure or moisture damage to the underlying wood.

How to Find a Massachusetts Roof Replacement Company

Unless you're moving and plan on selling your house for cash as-is, you'll need to locate a great roofer.

When you have determined your roof does need replacement, it will be time to find a reputable roof replacement contractor.

There are a few ways to find someone you'll find does a great job. One of the better methods is asking any of your neighbors who have had roof replacements.

They are likely to be candid about their experience. When you home is listed for sale, you real estate agent will be an excellent resource for providing a referral. Real Estate agents are often recommending various contractors throughout the home sale process.

The last method would be to do a Google search. You can try roofing replacement near me or roofing contractors near me and you're likely to get some good results.

You will still need to vet them. Roof replacement is often an industry that has contractors come and go. Some do not have the best reputations.

How Much Will it Cost to Replace a Roof in Massachusetts

There will not be a set cost for a roof replacement in Massachusetts. It will be highly variable and dependent on a few things. The two most significant factors in roof replacement costs are the size of the roof and type of shingle you choose.

Seven to fifteen thousand will be a good estimate using a 3 tab shingle. If you opt for an architectural shingle the cost will jump up to ten to twenty thousand.

Keep in mind the best way to replace a roof is to strip the existing shingles. Some folks like to save money and will instead go over the existing roof. By doing this you will save in disposal costs for the existing roof shingles.

Final Thoughts

When hiring a roofing contractor make sure they take out a building permit. Work without permits can become a problem when you decide to sell your home.

Additionally, if you plan to sell your home soon, you may want to consider holding off on replacing the roof. You may be better off negotiating it when the buyer's home inspector points it out at the home inspection.

Consult with a local real estate agent first before making this decision. Quite often you may be able to negotiate something less than the cost of a full replacement.

Hopefully, you have found these roof replacement tips useful.

Did you enjoy this advice on the signs your Massachusetts roof needs to be replaced? See other real estate articles on News Break for more timely tips and advice. Bill often writes about general real estate, mortgages, finance, moving, and home improvement.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# roof replacement# roofing replacement# real estate# home improvement# massachusetts

Comments / 7

Published by

Bill Gassett is an avid writer for numerous real estate topics including finance, mortgages, moving, home improvement, and general real estate. His work has been featured on numerous prestigious real estate publications.

Massachusetts State
1099 followers

More from massrealty

Massachusetts State

How to Sell a Condo Fast in Massachusetts

Selling a condo is a big decision in one's life. It means you're ready to move on to your next journey in life. Quite often, that means taking a jump to a larger single-family home.

Read full story
4 comments
Massachusetts State

Tips For Getting The Best Home Loan in Massachusetts

When you're buying a home for the first time, one of the essential parts of the process is securing a home loan. Understanding how to get a mortgage is crucial . It is vital to strive for the best terms and conditions as it impacts what you really pay for a house.

Read full story
3 comments
Massachusetts State

How to Sell Your Massachusetts Home For Cash

What to Know About Selling a Massachusetts House For Cash. Are you looking for a cash buyer for your Massachusetts home? There are many reasons why a cash buyer could be appealing.

Read full story
5 comments
Massachusetts State

Restrictive Covenants for Massachusetts Real Estate: What to Know

When you set out to purchase in a subdivision or other Massachusetts neighborhood it is possible there could be unspoken rules you are not aware of. You may be wondering what rules I am referring to. They are called restrictive covenants or house covenants.

Read full story
3 comments
Massachusetts State

How to Secure an Apartment With No Credit Checks in Massachusetts

Are you looking to find an apartment to rent but don't have the best credit in the world? Maybe you don't have any established credit at all?. If either one of these situations fits your description you're probably looking for an apartment or house with no credit check.

Read full story
3 comments
Massachusetts State

How to Donate Furniture in Massachusetts

When you are moving from one home to another it is always great to thin out what you really need to take with you. Real Estate agents emphasize how vital de-cluttering is in the process of selling a home.

Read full story
10 comments
Massachusetts State

Where to Buy Moving Boxes in Massachusetts

Moving is one of those challenging life events right up there with divorce, marriage, and death. The best way to have the least stressful move is with careful advance planning.

Read full story
9 comments
Massachusetts State

How to Change Your Address in Massachusetts

When you are moving there is a mountain of things you need to do from hiring movers, to packing your house, to notifying everyone of your move. One of the most vital things of course is changing your Massachusetts address. Whether you are moving out of state or just down the street it is one of the essential tasks you need to complete.

Read full story
5 comments
Massachusetts State

Pros and Cons of Buying a Townhouse in Massachusetts

Upsides and Downsides of Purchasing a Massachusetts Townhome. When you start your search for a place to live there will be numerous housing choices. As a first time home buyer you could opt of a single-family home, condo, or a townhouse.

Read full story
8 comments
Massachusetts State

How to Find Out Who Owns a Massachusetts Home Easily

Have you ever driven by a home and thought to yourself "I would love to own that home?" There are some properties that just stand out in a sea of homes. Over the last few years, buying any home has been a challenge. Low inventory has characterized real estate markets across the country.

Read full story
3 comments

Does Paying a Mortgage Off Early Make Sense

The mortgage is a loan taken by a homeowner to purchase or improve a house. It is usually repaid over many years, with regular payments of interest and repayments of the principal outstanding.

Read full story
4 comments
Massachusetts State

How to Know if Someone Died in my Massachusetts Home

Ways to Find Out About Deaths in a Massachusetts Property. There are many things to consider when you set out to purchase a home. Most people will consider the location and how long the commute will be to work. The local school system will probably be a top priority if they have kids.

Read full story
32 comments
Massachusetts State

Assessed Value vs. Appraised Value for Massachusetts Homes

What's The Difference Between Assessed Value and Appraised Value For Massachusetts Properties?. It is easy to confuse valuation terminology when you are not part of the real estate industry. Sometimes they get interchanged with one another, which causes even more confusion.

Read full story
6 comments

What to Know About Renting a Room

Are you looking for a cheap housing option? One of the things more and more people are considering is renting a room in someone's home. It can be a great way to live in a nice place while saving money. Maybe you don't have the best credit score at the moment or are saving for a down payment on a house.

Read full story
3 comments

Pros and Cons of a Modular Home

The modular home is a type of construction that uses pre-fabricated components, often connected by steel, to form buildings and houses. They can be delivered anywhere in standard sizes or customized and are easier to transport than other homes. The components are constructed in a factory or on-site and assembled on-site.

Read full story
5 comments
Massachusetts State

How to Break Up With a Realtor in Massachusetts

Sometimes business relationships don't work out the way you expected them to. It is not uncommon for consumers to be unhappy with their real estate agent. Everything seemed to go so smoothly initially, but things went downhill quickly. When this happens, people start doing online searches on how to fire a real estate agent.

Read full story
4 comments
Massachusetts State

Selling a House During Divorce in Massachusetts

Sometimes things don't work out as you had hoped. Everyone experiences it. In life, things happen, and they aren't always pleasant. Going through a divorce and selling the marital home is one of them.

Read full story
6 comments
Massachusetts State

How to Become a Real Estate Agent in Massachusetts

Tips For Becoming a Massachusetts Real Estate Agent. Are you interested in entering the real estate industry? Becoming a Massachusetts real estate agent could be the best decision of your life. It was for me thirty-six years ago!

Read full story
5 comments
Massachusetts State

How to Find and Pick a Massachusetts Home Inspector

Finding and Picking Home Inspectors in Massachusetts. The last few years in real estate have been a whirlwind. With extremely low housing inventory available to purchase, home sellers have been in the driver's seat.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy