Signs Your Massachusetts Roof Needs Replacement

How to Tell a Roof Needs to Replaced in Massachusetts

Are you wondering whether your roof as gone past its life expectancy? Waiting to replace a roof could be a mistake. It leads to potential damage to other parts of the home with water penetration and the potential for mold to develop.

A roof is one of the most important components of your home – it protects you from the elements, and it needs to be replaced on a regular basis in order to maintain your home’s structural integrity.

Replacement roofing is something that should be tackled before it turns into a more significant issue.

Here are some signs that your Massachusetts roof needs to be replaced:

Replacing a Roof in Massachusetts Photo by Deposit Photos

Signs Roof Replacement is Necessary For Your Massachusetts Home

The Roof is Old

One of the most obvious signs a roof needs to be replaced is when it has gone past its useful life.

How long an asphalt roof lasts is dependent on the type of shingles installed at your home. The two most common are 3-tab and architectural grade.

Most 3-tab roofs in Massachusetts last around twenty years. On the other hand, you can expect an architectural roof to last between twenty five to thirty years.

If you are unsure of the difference, an architectural roof is much more pleasing to the eye. It has a layered look to it. a 3-tab roof is very flat in appearance.

As you might expect an architectural roof is more money to install and replace.

Look For Damage on The Outside

The signs of major damage to roofing materials are typically easy to spot. Shingles can split, crack, and warp with age, whereas tile can break if faced with hail damage. If your roof is older and damage is visible, it's simpler to determine whether a new roof is needed.

Your Roof is Shedding Granules

As shingles age, they tend to shed more granules, which may collect in gutters and be a sign that replacement roofing is necessary.

An excessive amount of granules in the gutters can indicate that the roof needs to be replaced in the near future.

Light is Visible Inside The Attic

Detecting roof issues is a simple process; one need not even use a flashlight. If any outside light is entering through the roof, this is an issue that must be addressed straight away.

Not only does it allow for light to enter, it can also allow for moisture to get in. To best protect the roof and any items inside, it is recommended that immediate roof replacement take place upon sighting of daylight from outside sources.

Your Massachusetts home will become susceptible to mold when you allow water penetration.

When homeowners detect a leak or visible water damage, it is imperative that they contact a reputable roofing repair company promptly. Neglecting to act swiftly can lead to further, potentially costly damage incurred by excess water exposure.

Parts of Your Roof Are Sagging

A sagging roof is a sure sign of structural issues and can be an early indicator that a new roof may be needed. The cause of the sagging could be due to external pressure or moisture damage to the underlying wood.

How to Find a Massachusetts Roof Replacement Company

Unless you're moving and plan on selling your house for cash as-is, you'll need to locate a great roofer.

When you have determined your roof does need replacement, it will be time to find a reputable roof replacement contractor.

There are a few ways to find someone you'll find does a great job. One of the better methods is asking any of your neighbors who have had roof replacements.

They are likely to be candid about their experience. When you home is listed for sale, you real estate agent will be an excellent resource for providing a referral. Real Estate agents are often recommending various contractors throughout the home sale process.

The last method would be to do a Google search. You can try roofing replacement near me or roofing contractors near me and you're likely to get some good results.

You will still need to vet them. Roof replacement is often an industry that has contractors come and go. Some do not have the best reputations.

How Much Will it Cost to Replace a Roof in Massachusetts

There will not be a set cost for a roof replacement in Massachusetts. It will be highly variable and dependent on a few things. The two most significant factors in roof replacement costs are the size of the roof and type of shingle you choose.

Seven to fifteen thousand will be a good estimate using a 3 tab shingle. If you opt for an architectural shingle the cost will jump up to ten to twenty thousand.

Keep in mind the best way to replace a roof is to strip the existing shingles. Some folks like to save money and will instead go over the existing roof. By doing this you will save in disposal costs for the existing roof shingles.

Final Thoughts

When hiring a roofing contractor make sure they take out a building permit. Work without permits can become a problem when you decide to sell your home.

Additionally, if you plan to sell your home soon, you may want to consider holding off on replacing the roof. You may be better off negotiating it when the buyer's home inspector points it out at the home inspection.

Consult with a local real estate agent first before making this decision. Quite often you may be able to negotiate something less than the cost of a full replacement.

Hopefully, you have found these roof replacement tips useful.

Did you enjoy this advice on the signs your Massachusetts roof needs to be replaced? See other real estate articles on News Break for more timely tips and advice. Bill often writes about general real estate, mortgages, finance, moving, and home improvement.