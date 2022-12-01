Restrictive Covenants for Massachusetts Real Estate: What to Know

What to Know About Massachusetts House Covenants

When you set out to purchase in a subdivision or other Massachusetts neighborhood it is possible there could be unspoken rules you are not aware of.

You may be wondering what rules I am referring to. They are called restrictive covenants or house covenants.

Covenants could rear their head when you are purchasing a piece of land, new construction, or an existing home sale.

Property owners may use restrictive covenants to limit the manner in which land is used by future owners, or to impose other restrictions.

Use of restrictive covenants can be done in order to preserve the land for future generations, or to maintain control over how the property is used.

When making a Massachusetts property purchase there is a common belief you can do whatever you like as long as it meets zoning laws.

If there are restrictive covenants in place that will be far from the truth.

Massachusetts Restrictive Property Covenants Photo by Deposit Photos

What Are Restrictive Covenants?

Restrictive covenants are a recorded document that prohibits certain uses with a property. They are typically put in place to protect the value of all the homes in a community.

Property covenants are recorded at the local registry of deeds. Restrictive covenants can be recorded as part of the deed or in a separate document know as a declaration of restrictive covenants. They will come up in a title search when a buyer intends to purchase a property.

Some buyers love restrictive covenants as they see it as a great way to keep uniformity within a given community.

Others disagree and see restrictive covenants being just that - restrictive. Where you fall will probably influence your purchase decision when covenants exist.

What Are Examples of Restrictive Covenants?

Some of the most common examples of house covenants are the following:

The minimum square footage a home can be built.

The number of bedrooms.

Specific architectural designs that are not allowed - for example split levels.

Restrictions on particular types of construction such as modular housing.

Use as a residence and not a business.

Prohibition of raising livestock.

Restrictions on certain types of pets like aggressive dog breeds.

The style and size of fences.

Restrictions on signs.

Regulation of commercial vehicles parked in the driveway.

Restrictions on exterior paint colors.

Specific rules regarding landscape and maintenance.

How Do Covenants Differ From Massachusetts Land Zoning?

While both zoning and restrictive covenants will inhibit land use, there are substantial differences between the two.

Restrictive covenants are recorded as deed restrictions, while zoning regulations are recorded as part of local laws. Restrictive covenants are between private parties, while zoning ordinances are between local government and a private party.

Restrictive Covenants Can Not Violate Federal Fair Housing Laws

When a set of covenants are created they need to be enforceable. In other words they cannot not violate laws.

The most blatant of unenforceable covenants would be those that violate fair housing laws.

Covenants cannot discriminate on the basis of color, race, familial status, national origin, sex, or religion.

Believe it or not, racially restrictive covenants used to be commonplace in the US. Going back to the early to mid 1900s language restricting other races and ethnic groups from buying in specific neighborhoods was normal.

These racial covenants were legal at the time. They were written to keep property in the ownership of only white people. Because they were covenants going with the land they could be enforced for endless amounts of time.

At the time there were many homes that had racial covenants prohibiting the sale to non-whites.

Thankfully, we have come a long way since then.

Who Enforces Covenants in Massachusetts?

If you live in a neighborhood where there is a homeowners association (HOA), the governing body has the legal right to enforce property covenants.

However, it is essential to note that violations can become unenforceable when not addressed for an extended time period. The loss of rights through delay is known as laches.

For example, if you construct a shed that violates the restrictive covenants and the HOA doesn't try to enforce it until several years later, they could lose their rights to enforce through laches, meaning you get to keep your shed.

How Long Are Covenants Enforceable in Massachusetts?

Property covenants do not last indefinitely in Massachusetts.

According to Massachusetts law, restrictive covenants executed after December 31, 1961 are no longer enforceable after 30 years.

The person seeking to enforce a restrictive covenant must own an interest in the benefited land when the enforcement is sought, be described in the covenant and specified as a beneficiary of the restrictions, be a party to the restrictive covenant, or be a successor to someone who is a party to the covenant for it to be enforceable.

Restrictions imposed before January 1, 1962 cannot be enforced more than 50 years after they are imposed.

This is the case unless a notice of restriction is recorded before January 1, 1964 or the expiration of 50 years, whichever is the latter. Additionally, Massachusetts law states that a further notice of restriction must be recorded within 20 years of such notices for them to remain enforceable.

Final Thoughts on Massachusetts Property Covenants

Over my thirty six years selling real estate, I've encountered numerous subdivisions with restrictive covenants.

Most of the time they have not been overbearing but a sensible set of rules that has protected property values for all of the homeowners living there.

If you have never lived in a neighborhood before, it is essential to do your research and become comfortable with any housing covenants.

It can be beneficial to seek out the assistance of a local real estate attorney to review these documents before purchase.

