How to Donate Furniture in Massachusetts

When you are moving from one home to another it is always great to thin out what you really need to take with you. Real Estate agents emphasize how vital de-cluttering is in the process of selling a home.

Do you have furniture you no longer need or want? There is a much better option than having a junk removal company take it or giving it away.

There are many people who could use the donation of furniture. If you're looking to donate furniture in Massachusetts, there are a few things you need to know.

We will cover some of the best tips for your furniture donations to make the process go smoothly.

Have Your Furniture Donation Picked Up or Drop it Off at a Massachusetts Donation Center?

When donating furniture, you must first decide whether to bring it to a donation center or have the charitable organization pick it up from your home.

If you're looking for furniture donation pick-up, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, due to Covid-19, many charities have suspended their services. It's important to make a few phone calls before making a decision. You can also start with an online search.

By making a few phone calls to the popular Massachusetts charities, you should be able to figure out who will still come to your house.

Bringing Your Furniture to a Donation Center in Massachusetts

If you decide to donate your furniture to a local organization, you'll need to research which ones are nearby.

If you're looking for ways to donate furniture, a good place to start is with a Google search for "donate furniture near me" or "furniture donations near me." The search results should provide you some helpful results.

Some of the popular Massachusetts charitable organizations that accept furniture donations include the following:

Salvation Army

Goodwill

Habitat For Humanity

Donation Town

Furniture Banks

AMVETS

All of these charities have a great reputation for accepting all types of donations, including furniture. The best part is they pick up donations for free.

Preparing Your Furniture For Donation is Essential

When donating to a Massachusetts charity it is essential to make your furniture as presentable as possible. Charities want the furniture they accept to be in good condition.

If your furniture does not meet the charity's standards for cleanliness, they may be refused or returned. A simple cleaning is generally all you need to have your donations accepted.

Will The Furniture Be Transported or Picked Up?

Do you plan to have the charity come to your home to pick the furniture or is your plan to deliver it to a donation center?

When donating furniture to a charity at a central location they usually have rules that must be followed such as having moving boxes or bags to house any additional parts.

Before making any decisions, it is advisable to check with the organization. When driving the items to a donation company, ensure that you protect the furniture with blankets and straps so nothing gets ruined.

Some folks consider renting a truck from U-Haul, as it makes it easier to have all the additional items needed for a trouble free move.

Don't Forget About Figuring Out Your Furniture's Value For a Tax Deduction

One of the the things many people forget about when donating their furniture in Massachusetts is the potential tax deduction. We all know Massachusetts loves to collect their taxes.

A furniture donation is a great way to get some of your hard earned money back!

For tax purposes, donations to organizations classified as 501(c)(3)s are deductible, but donations to other types of organizations may also be deductible. Consult with a tax professional to determine the your donations are tax-deductible.

Most Charities in Massachusetts will also have information on their website about being able to take a tax deduction. If you can't find the information you're looking for, just ask them.

To report your itemized deductions, you need to keep track of your donation receipts. This includes any cash donations you made. Make sure to hang on to receipts for any charitable donations you make throughout the year; without these, you won't be able to deduct them come tax time.

The receipts will serve as your proof for the IRS that the donations you claim are valid. Make sure to have a clear understanding of the value of the items donated in order to avoid exaggeration when filling out your tax return.

Final Thoughts on Donating Furniture in Massachusetts

Whether you are selling your home or recently purchased new furniture, donating to charity is an excellent way of helping someone who really needs it. At the end of the day it is a great feeling knowing you've put a smile on someone's face.

Hopefully, you have found these furniture donation tips to be useful.

