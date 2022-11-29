How to Donate Furniture in Massachusetts

massrealty

When you are moving from one home to another it is always great to thin out what you really need to take with you. Real Estate agents emphasize how vital de-cluttering is in the process of selling a home.

Do you have furniture you no longer need or want? There is a much better option than having a junk removal company take it or giving it away.

There are many people who could use the donation of furniture. If you're looking to donate furniture in Massachusetts, there are a few things you need to know.

We will cover some of the best tips for your furniture donations to make the process go smoothly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hlyoT_0jR7eeaT00
Donate Furniture in MassachusettsPhoto byDeposit Photos

Have Your Furniture Donation Picked Up or Drop it Off at a Massachusetts Donation Center?

When donating furniture, you must first decide whether to bring it to a donation center or have the charitable organization pick it up from your home.

If you're looking for furniture donation pick-up, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, due to Covid-19, many charities have suspended their services. It's important to make a few phone calls before making a decision. You can also start with an online search.

By making a few phone calls to the popular Massachusetts charities, you should be able to figure out who will still come to your house.

Bringing Your Furniture to a Donation Center in Massachusetts

If you decide to donate your furniture to a local organization, you'll need to research which ones are nearby.

If you're looking for ways to donate furniture, a good place to start is with a Google search for "donate furniture near me" or "furniture donations near me." The search results should provide you some helpful results.

Some of the popular Massachusetts charitable organizations that accept furniture donations include the following:

  • Salvation Army
  • Goodwill
  • Habitat For Humanity
  • Donation Town
  • Furniture Banks
  • AMVETS

All of these charities have a great reputation for accepting all types of donations, including furniture. The best part is they pick up donations for free.

Preparing Your Furniture For Donation is Essential

When donating to a Massachusetts charity it is essential to make your furniture as presentable as possible. Charities want the furniture they accept to be in good condition.

If your furniture does not meet the charity's standards for cleanliness, they may be refused or returned. A simple cleaning is generally all you need to have your donations accepted.

Will The Furniture Be Transported or Picked Up?

Do you plan to have the charity come to your home to pick the furniture or is your plan to deliver it to a donation center?

When donating furniture to a charity at a central location they usually have rules that must be followed such as having moving boxes or bags to house any additional parts.

Before making any decisions, it is advisable to check with the organization. When driving the items to a donation company, ensure that you protect the furniture with blankets and straps so nothing gets ruined.

Some folks consider renting a truck from U-Haul, as it makes it easier to have all the additional items needed for a trouble free move.

Don't Forget About Figuring Out Your Furniture's Value For a Tax Deduction

One of the the things many people forget about when donating their furniture in Massachusetts is the potential tax deduction. We all know Massachusetts loves to collect their taxes.

A furniture donation is a great way to get some of your hard earned money back!

For tax purposes, donations to organizations classified as 501(c)(3)s are deductible, but donations to other types of organizations may also be deductible. Consult with a tax professional to determine the your donations are tax-deductible.

Most Charities in Massachusetts will also have information on their website about being able to take a tax deduction. If you can't find the information you're looking for, just ask them.

To report your itemized deductions, you need to keep track of your donation receipts. This includes any cash donations you made. Make sure to hang on to receipts for any charitable donations you make throughout the year; without these, you won't be able to deduct them come tax time.

The receipts will serve as your proof for the IRS that the donations you claim are valid. Make sure to have a clear understanding of the value of the items donated in order to avoid exaggeration when filling out your tax return.

Final Thoughts on Donating Furniture in Massachusetts

Whether you are selling your home or recently purchased new furniture, donating to charity is an excellent way of helping someone who really needs it. At the end of the day it is a great feeling knowing you've put a smile on someone's face.

Hopefully, you have found these furniture donation tips to be useful.

Did you enjoy this advice on how to donate furniture in Massachusetts? See other real estate articles on News Break for more timely tips and advice. Bill often writes about general real estate, mortgages, finance, moving, and home improvement.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# donate# furniture# donations# moving# massachusetts

Comments / 7

Published by

Bill Gassett is an avid writer for numerous real estate topics including finance, mortgages, moving, home improvement, and general real estate. His work has been featured on numerous prestigious real estate publications.

Massachusetts State
1050 followers

More from massrealty

Massachusetts State

How to Sell Your Massachusetts Home For Cash

What to Know About Selling a Massachusetts House For Cash. Are you looking for a cash buyer for your Massachusetts home? There are many reasons why a cash buyer could be appealing.

Read full story
2 comments
Massachusetts State

Restrictive Covenants for Massachusetts Real Estate: What to Know

When you set out to purchase in a subdivision or other Massachusetts neighborhood it is possible there could be unspoken rules you are not aware of. You may be wondering what rules I am referring to. They are called restrictive covenants or house covenants.

Read full story
3 comments
Massachusetts State

How to Secure an Apartment With No Credit Checks in Massachusetts

Are you looking to find an apartment to rent but don't have the best credit in the world? Maybe you don't have any established credit at all?. If either one of these situations fits your description you're probably looking for an apartment or house with no credit check.

Read full story
3 comments
Massachusetts State

Where to Buy Moving Boxes in Massachusetts

Moving is one of those challenging life events right up there with divorce, marriage, and death. The best way to have the least stressful move is with careful advance planning.

Read full story
9 comments
Massachusetts State

How to Change Your Address in Massachusetts

When you are moving there is a mountain of things you need to do from hiring movers, to packing your house, to notifying everyone of your move. One of the most vital things of course is changing your Massachusetts address. Whether you are moving out of state or just down the street it is one of the essential tasks you need to complete.

Read full story
5 comments
Massachusetts State

Pros and Cons of Buying a Townhouse in Massachusetts

Upsides and Downsides of Purchasing a Massachusetts Townhome. When you start your search for a place to live there will be numerous housing choices. As a first time home buyer you could opt of a single-family home, condo, or a townhouse.

Read full story
8 comments
Massachusetts State

How to Find Out Who Owns a Massachusetts Home Easily

Have you ever driven by a home and thought to yourself "I would love to own that home?" There are some properties that just stand out in a sea of homes. Over the last few years, buying any home has been a challenge. Low inventory has characterized real estate markets across the country.

Read full story
3 comments

Does Paying a Mortgage Off Early Make Sense

The mortgage is a loan taken by a homeowner to purchase or improve a house. It is usually repaid over many years, with regular payments of interest and repayments of the principal outstanding.

Read full story
4 comments
Massachusetts State

How to Know if Someone Died in my Massachusetts Home

Ways to Find Out About Deaths in a Massachusetts Property. There are many things to consider when you set out to purchase a home. Most people will consider the location and how long the commute will be to work. The local school system will probably be a top priority if they have kids.

Read full story
32 comments
Massachusetts State

Assessed Value vs. Appraised Value for Massachusetts Homes

What's The Difference Between Assessed Value and Appraised Value For Massachusetts Properties?. It is easy to confuse valuation terminology when you are not part of the real estate industry. Sometimes they get interchanged with one another, which causes even more confusion.

Read full story
6 comments

What to Know About Renting a Room

Are you looking for a cheap housing option? One of the things more and more people are considering is renting a room in someone's home. It can be a great way to live in a nice place while saving money. Maybe you don't have the best credit score at the moment or are saving for a down payment on a house.

Read full story
3 comments

Pros and Cons of a Modular Home

The modular home is a type of construction that uses pre-fabricated components, often connected by steel, to form buildings and houses. They can be delivered anywhere in standard sizes or customized and are easier to transport than other homes. The components are constructed in a factory or on-site and assembled on-site.

Read full story
5 comments
Massachusetts State

How to Break Up With a Realtor in Massachusetts

Sometimes business relationships don't work out the way you expected them to. It is not uncommon for consumers to be unhappy with their real estate agent. Everything seemed to go so smoothly initially, but things went downhill quickly. When this happens, people start doing online searches on how to fire a real estate agent.

Read full story
4 comments
Massachusetts State

Selling a House During Divorce in Massachusetts

Sometimes things don't work out as you had hoped. Everyone experiences it. In life, things happen, and they aren't always pleasant. Going through a divorce and selling the marital home is one of them.

Read full story
6 comments
Massachusetts State

How to Become a Real Estate Agent in Massachusetts

Tips For Becoming a Massachusetts Real Estate Agent. Are you interested in entering the real estate industry? Becoming a Massachusetts real estate agent could be the best decision of your life. It was for me thirty-six years ago!

Read full story
5 comments
Massachusetts State

How to Find and Pick a Massachusetts Home Inspector

Finding and Picking Home Inspectors in Massachusetts. The last few years in real estate have been a whirlwind. With extremely low housing inventory available to purchase, home sellers have been in the driver's seat.

Read full story
4 comments
Massachusetts State

Tips on a Home Inspection for Massachusetts Buyers

House Inspection Tips For Home Buyers in Massachusetts. Knowing it will be a sound investment when purchasing a home for the first time is essential. Nobody wants to purchase a money pit with constant problems and maintenance issues to address.

Read full story
2 comments
Massachusetts State

How to Become a Massachusetts Real Estate Broker

Tips For Becoming a Real Estate Broker in Massachusetts. If you’re reading about how to become a Massachusetts real estate broker, you’ve probably got aspirations of taking your career to another level.

Read full story
3 comments

Specialty Inspections: Other Things to Check Outside the Home Inspection

Most people understand the importance of a home inspection when purchasing a property. It is an excellent opportunity to learn about the house and see if there are any glaring problems.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy