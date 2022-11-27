How to Change Your Address in Massachusetts

USPS Address Change Photo by Deposit Photos

Changing a Massachusetts Address With The USPS

When you are moving there is a mountain of things you need to do from hiring movers, to packing your house, to notifying everyone of your move.

One of the most vital things of course is changing your Massachusetts address. Whether you are moving out of state or just down the street it is one of the essential tasks you need to complete.

We are going to take you through everything you need to know about an address change with USPS. By the time you're done reading, you'll be a pro at changing your Massachusetts address.

Steps For Changing Your Massachusetts Address

Let's look at the simple steps you need to follow to change your address in Massachusetts with the post office. There are two methods. You can either go to the nearest post office and fill out the forms in person or do it online.

The first thing you will need to do is fill out the correct form. There are change of address forms for individuals, family's and businesses.

Individual Change of Address Form

Individual change of address form. The individual change of address form is the appropriate form to use when forwarding mail for one person or when multiple people in the same household are moving to different locations.

Family Change of Address Form

Having to fill out a form for each member of your family would be silly so the postal service has made it easier when moving as a family. The family change of address form allows everyone to forward their mail. The only hitch is you need to have the same last name and be moving to the same address.

Business Change of Address Form

The United States Postal Service wants businesses to change their address using a specific form. Either the owner of the company or someone showing proof of having authority to change the address will be required.

Massachusetts Change of Address Forms That Must Be Done in Person

There are some circumstances in which you have to complete your Massachusetts address change forms in person at the post office.

It is advisable to check with your local post office about your change of address under any of the following scenarios:

Families or individuals moving out of the country must submit a change of address form to the USPS in person.

A family or individual who is moving from a business to a residence will need to show in person.

Individuals, families of businesses changing to a post office box as their primary address.

When individuals are leaving their business.

When addresses are a Commercial Mail Receiving Agency (CMRA).

Is The Massachusetts Address Change Form Free?

If you are filling out the address change form in person it will be free. When making an address change in Massachusetts online there will be a small fee of around a dollar.

Should Your Address Change in Massachusetts Be Done in Advance?

It's a good idea to submit your change of address form ahead of time so that the postal service has ample time for forwarding your mail.

One your home has gone pending and the contingencies have passed, you should be confident in filling out the forms.

When you complete your change of address form, you can fill in your intended moving date (labeled as the date to start forwarding) so your mail will be delivered at your specified time frame.

Keep in mind that the service is not foolproof, and there is some behind-the-scenes work that needs to be done, so your mail might not start forwarding until a few days after you wanted it to.

It helps to get your mail forwarding as soon as practical. It is not uncommon for vital pieces of mail to get sent to your previous address when the mail change is not completed in an expeditious manner.

How Long Does Mail Forwarding in Massachusetts Last?

Having your mail forwarded to your new address does not last forever. You can expect most of your mail to be forwarded for a year.

According to the USPS, mail forwarding services will include priority mail, first-class mail, and first-class package services for 12 months. However, magazines and newspapers will only be forwarded for 60 days. This service gives individuals a year to update their address with family, friends, businesses, and other entities.

The Postal Service doesn't want to forward your mail endlessly, so it is imperative to take of your change of address forms with everyone you can possible think of that needs to be notified.

Final Thoughts on Massachusetts Mail Forwarding

You should now have a much better understanding of how to change your address and forward your mail in Massachusetts.

Taking care of your address change is a crucial step in the moving process going smoothly. It is one of the most important things to check off on your home closing checklist.

Getting it done as soon as possible will increase the chances of that happening.

Did you enjoy this advice on changing your address in Massachusetts? See other real estate articles on News Break for more timely tips and advice. Bill often writes about general real estate, mortgages, finance, moving, and home improvement.