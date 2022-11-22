How to Find Out Who Owns a Massachusetts Home Easily

Finding a Massachusetts Property Owner

Have you ever driven by a home and thought to yourself "I would love to own that home?"

There are some properties that just stand out in a sea of homes. Over the last few years, buying any home has been a challenge. Low inventory has characterized real estate markets across the country.

It has forced some potential Massachusetts home buyers to get creative. Instead of waiting for homes to come on the market, buyers have gotten more aggressive.

They have either asked their real estate agent to approach homeowners or are doing it themselves.

Sometimes finding out who owns a Massachusetts home isn't easy. We will cover how to find out the owner of a property to make it less challenging. Maximum Real Estate Exposure offers some great tips worth exploring.

We'll also give you some solid advice for finding a Massachusetts homeowner. Let's dive in.

Visit The Local Tax Assessor's Office

There are a few different ways you can find out who owns a property in Massachusetts. The easiest way is to head to the local tax assessors office.

The tax assessor needs to be able to send tax bills to every property owner in given community. They will be one of the best resources for having the contact information for an individual or family.

If the owner does not presently live in the home, they should have the forwarding address. It is possible they may also have a phone number too.

While you are in the assessor's office, you might also want to get other pertinent info on the house if your considering a purchase.

You can find the tax assessor's value and what the owner pays in property taxes.

Ask A Massachusetts Real Estate Agent

Another excellent source for finding out who owns a Massachusetts property is a real estate agent. Real Estate agents have a database of property information that is provided as part of the Multiple Listing Service.

The MLS has numerous data points on every property including who owns the property. Usually when the owner is not currently living in the property they will have their current address.

If you have been working with a buyer's agent to find a home, ask them to look up the information for you.

Knock on The Door or Ask The Neighbors

Are you not that shy? Believe it or not door knocking to meet an owner is not unheard of at all. Many buyers have decided to step up their pursuit of a property they love.

If you see a neighbor out working in the yard, you can also ask them. If the neighbors are friendly with one another, they may have the information you're looking for.

Visit The Local Massachusetts Registry of Deeds

This method of finding a Massachusetts property owner will be a bit more work depending on where you live.

In Massachusetts, there are several different registry's based on the county you live in. You will want to visit the registry of deeds in the county the property is located in.

When you are trying to find out who owns a property in Massachusetts, it is important to keep in mind the different types of records you can access.

You can access public records which will provide you with detailed information on the property, as well as the person who owns it.

You can also use public records to find out the history of a property. You might end up finding something about the property that changes your mind.

A common example is learning about a death that took place in the home.

Ask a Real Estate Attorney For Help

If you don't want to drive to the registry of deeds and you know a real estate attorney, they could be a helpful resource.

Real Estate attorneys have access to the registry of deeds. They can look up the deed for a specific property.

Speaking with a title company could also accomplish the same services a real estate lawyer would provide.

A lawyer for real estate will also be able to provide many other essential services if you end up purchasing the property.

Do A Google Search

If you don't know an attorney or have a real estate agent, you could try doing some online research on your own. Google is good for many things including finding the interesting information about properties.

You may get lucky doing an address search. Keep in mind the information you find could be outdated. This might be one of the less accurate ways of finding a Massachusetts homeowner.

Final Thoughts

There are several ways to locate a Massachusetts property owner. Some are more work than others. Do your best and you're likely going to get the information you need.

Did you enjoy this advice on how to find out who owns a Massachusetts home? See other real estate articles on News Break for more timely tips and advice. Bill often writes about general real estate, mortgages, finance, moving, and home improvement.