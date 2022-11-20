How to Know if Someone Died in my Massachusetts Home

Ways to Find Out About Deaths in a Massachusetts Property

There are many things to consider when you set out to purchase a home. Most people will consider the location and how long the commute will be to work. The local school system will probably be a top priority if they have kids.

What about the home itself? Of course, a home inspection is always a good idea. You can learn pretty inexpensively about the property's defects when hiring a professional home inspector.

Picking the right home inspector is always an essential decision in a home purchase.

Something that many people don't give much thought to is a home's death history. Although when the subject comes up, it could undoubtedly become important.

We will explore how to find out if someone died in your house. Before purchasing your next home, you might also like to do some digging.

Let's look at the methods of finding out who died in a Massachusetts home.

Ask a Real Estate Agent if The Home is Listed For Sale

From state to state, disclosure laws are different. In some states, a seller is required to disclose if a death occurred at their property. In other states, there are no requirements.

Massachusetts is considered a caveat emptor state or "let the buyer beware." This means a seller is not required to disclose if there was a death in their home voluntarily.

However, if a buyer asks this question, a seller must be truthful with a home buyer. The same holds true with a real estate agent.

When a Realtor knows about a death, and a buyer asks, they must be truthful. Many agents might even suggest that it's written on a seller's disclosure form that discusses a property's history.

Do a Google Address Search

One of the easiest and quickest ways to find out if a death occurred in a Massachusetts home is to Google the address.

By doing a Google search, you can check on a death at a specific address.

If a murder or suicide occurred on the property, you would likely see a news story when doing this search. Online searches are good for finding a home's complete history.

Try Diedinhouse.com to Search Massachusetts House Deaths

Believe it or not, there is a website specializing in finding out whether a death happened in a home.

If you're looking for information on whether a property has been the site of death, DiedinHouse.com can help. For a fee of $11.99, the site will search its records to see if there is any information on the property in question. Three searches cost $29.99.

The Diedinhouse website provides users with information on deaths and other essential data. Their reports show the cause of death, whether murder, suicide, or natural death, which can be helpful for protective buyers.

Some may not care about a natural death, while their feelings may differ about a non-natural death. Many people have hospice care and pass away in their homes from natural causes.

Ask The Neighbors

There are few better sources to find out if a death happened next door than to ask who already lives there. Many neighbors will love to gossip about what took place in their neighborhood.

If you are that concerned about death taking place, ask them.

How Will a Death in a Massachusetts Home Affect The Value?

Does the death history of a home impact the market value? Rarely unless it was a famous case. Your average Joe's death will not have a significant effect.

If a murder took place, it is certainly possible that a percentage of buyers would be turned off by this news. Usually, it is not enough that it will negatively influence the value.

However, if there are rumblings that the property is haunted, it could cause a more significant percentage of buyers to second guess their purchase decision.

Most deaths that take place in a home are due to natural causes. Some people would rather pass in their homes than in a hospital or hospice center.

Under these circumstances, it is doubtful there would be any effect on the home's value.

Final Thoughts

When you are concerned about someone dying on a property, it is a good idea to conduct thorough research.

Hopefully, by now, you will have a better understanding of knowing if someone died in your house or another property.

