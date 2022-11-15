Pros and Cons of a Modular Home

What is a Modular Home?

The modular home is a type of construction that uses pre-fabricated components, often connected by steel, to form buildings and houses.

They can be delivered anywhere in standard sizes or customized and are easier to transport than other homes. The components are constructed in a factory or on-site and assembled on-site.

Modular homes are a form of prefabrication; however, the term modular has been used broadly to describe package homes, kit homes, and similar construction methods. Maximum Real Estate Exposure has some excellent information explaining many of the things to know about modular construction.

Let's look at a modular home's advantages and disadvantages.

Pros of Modular Homes

1. Modular homes are easier to transport than other types of homes.

Modular homes generally use standardized components, which makes them relatively easy to transport, especially by road. Shipping container homes are typically moved by truck, rail, or ship.

Modular hotels and schools often require special transportation because of their size. Modular housing can be transported using a crane with a special dolly or even a specialized vehicle known as a trans-loader with many wheels that can move off-road.

Modular homes have been shipped worldwide in containers on ships, barges, semi-trucks, and rail cars.

2. They're built with lower maintenance and energy costs than traditional homes.

Modular homes require less maintenance than conventional buildings, which means they cost less over time. They don't have to be repainted or refinished, and the building materials don't weather like wood.

Modular houses are built with high-quality materials and are constructed to last longer than conventional structures.

3. They're built with greater energy efficiency than traditional homes.

Modular homes are built in a controlled environment, which reduces the likelihood of error when building. The materials are chosen for their efficiency: beefed-up insulation, low-E windows, and Energy Star appliances are just a few examples of the energy-efficient features used in modular construction.

Making these decisions before construction means the builder doesn't have to make them "on-the-fly," which results in lower construction costs and greater energy efficiency. Because they're built in an assembly line with experts on hand to review every part of the process, modular homes tend to be much more efficient than conventionally constructed buildings.

4. They're built to meet your needs.

Regarding the modular home market, your owner's manual is the architect's. By choosing the modules that make up your home, you decide your layout and level of customization.

You can add a fourth bedroom if you need an office; you can customize an open floor plan, and the builder's color palette does not limit you. You need a modular construction company willing to work with you to make these choices.

5. Modular homes are more affordable.

While many homeowners think of modular homes as a budget option, they're more affordable than most people think. The cost of a modular home is slightly lower than a conventional build.

However, the modules have to be built to the same high standards as all new construction. So it's still possible to end up with an affordable custom home that wouldn't have been otherwise possible.

When buying an existing modular home, age becomes essential. Older modular homes were not built to the same quality standard as today's homes.

Older properties should be scrutinized more carefully. Ensure your real estate agent analyzes the value carefully before making an offer. A detailed market analysis should be prepared using comparable sales.

Don't look at property assessments or Zillow home value estimates, as these figures typically are way off from the actual market value.

Cons of Modular Homes

1. Customization can be limited.

Those who want complete customization of their living space, such as color scheme and floor plan, may need more than modular homes. Modular homes are built to standardized specifications, so you must decide which features you want in your home before choosing modules.

Building custom sections with modular homes are more challenging than conventional construction.

2. Modules are challenging to move from site to site.

The components of modular homes must be built and brought to a construction site by truck or other means. Because these pieces aren't permanently attached, it's difficult to move them from one location to another once construction begins.

3. They're harder to find.

Modules are not widely available, with only a few companies specializing in modular construction. Because these components are custom-made for each home, some areas of the country need more modules. This can result in higher prices for homeowners because the components usually have to be ordered from a few vendors.

There are also far fewer modular home builders.

Conclusion on Modular Homes

Modular construction is affordable and eco-friendly for anyone to build a custom home. Modular homes cost slightly more than conventional homes, but because they're built to last longer and require less maintenance, their low maintenance costs will save you money over time.

Did you enjoy this advice on modular home construction? See other real estate articles written by Bill Gassett on News Break for more timely tips and advice. Bill often writes about general real estate, mortgages, finance, moving, and home improvement.

# modular home# modular homes# real estate# home building# home buying

