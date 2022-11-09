How to Break Up With a Realtor in Massachusetts

Firing a Massachusetts Real Estate Agent

Sometimes business relationships don't work out the way you expected them to. It is not uncommon for consumers to be unhappy with their real estate agent.

Everything seemed to go so smoothly initially, but things went downhill quickly. When this happens, people start doing online searches on how to fire a real estate agent.

Let me be frank, ending a relationship with a Massachusetts Realtor isn't going to be easy.

You probably have signed an exclusive right-to-sell listing contract. These contracts usually don't have a termination clause unless you've negotiated one upfront.

People would always break contracts at the drop of a hat if contracts were easily broken.

We will cover some steps you can take to increase your chances of ending the relationship with the Massachusetts real estate agent you've chosen. Let's have a look.

Fire a Real Estate Agent Deposit Photos

What is The Process For Firing a Massachusetts Real Estate Agent?

Start by Giving Your Agent a Second Chance

When you become disenchanted with your real estate agent in Massachusetts, discussing what's making you unhappy first becomes essential. Everyone deserves a second chance.

Set up a face-to-face meeting and let your Realtor know why you're unhappy. Express to them that changes need to be made. There are many reasons for being displeased, but the most common in real estate is a lack of communication.

Many real estate agents get the listing contract signed, and you never hear from them again. Communication could be one of many issues that are bothering you.

Don't hold back. Make sure you explain your displeasure in detail. Explain to the agent you've been considering making a change but wanted to allow them to satisfy your displeasure.

Speak to The Real Estate Agent's Broker of Record

Sometimes people don't capitalize on second chances. When your Massachusetts real estate agent lets your displeasure go in one ear and out the other, it is time for action. The next step will be to go into your agent's real estate brokerage and speak with the owner.

You must speak firmly and accurately about why you no longer want to work with the broker's agent. Don't be hostile, but calm, cool, and collected.

Communicate precisely what has troubled you and why a change is necessary. The first thing any Massachusetts real estate broker is going to do is try to keep your business within the firm.

They don't want you going elsewhere, so they will suggest that you work with another agent. Nobody wants to flat-out lose a customer, so their attempt would not be unusual.

You need to decide whether you would be comfortable in this scenario. If you are, you might want to make an agreement with a short leash. That way if nothing improves, you'll be able to cut ties with the office altogether.

If you are already past that point, the real estate broker will hopefully let you out of the contract. Legally they don't have to unless the agent has violated the law.

You need to become more firm when they won't let you out. Here is a pro tip: let the broker know that if you are not released from the contract, you will speak to everyone you know and explain what's happened.

If the broker has any business savvy, they will not want a customer bad-mouthing them all over.

What Are Some Good Reasons For Firing a Massachusetts Real Estate Agent?

Here are some excellent reasons why getting rid of a Realtor may be justified.

The agent has misrepresented your property to potential buyers or other agents.

The real estate agent has been acting unprofessional in your presence.

Intentional overpricing has taken place to get your business.

Nothing is being done that was promised regarding real estate marketing.

The competition looks much better online due to a lack of attention.

The real estate agent never bothered to discuss dual agency and is practicing it.

Not following your requests for loyal or obedient instruction.

Lack of knowledge about a specific type of home sale - an example would be working a short sale.

When is Firing a Massachusetts Real Estate Agent Not Justified?

Sometimes people want to fire a real estate agent just because they haven't sold the home. Is it the agent's fault, or did you make it harder for them to sell the house? Here are some everyday things sellers do that make the home sale process much harder.

Force the agent to list the property for "your price," NOT what the competitive market analysis suggests.

Making it difficult to show the house by turning down requested showings.

Putting on challenging showing restrictions like 24-hours notice or making your agent attend.

Keeping the house a mess, so things don't look good when buyers arrive.

Not following any of your real estate agent's advice. "Having know it all syndrome."

Forcing your agent to do open houses thinking this is good marketing.

Selling homes is a team activity. It is hard to sell a home when you and your agent are not on the same page.

Sometimes consumers need to look in the mirror too. It is not always the agent's fault when things don't go as planned.

Final Thoughts on Terminating Your Real Estate Agent

Every so often, some personalities just don't mesh well together. At times, it can be like a breakup in divorce. When that is the case, it is unlikely things will improve. If you can't work something out with the real estate brokerage to terminate the contract, you may need to wait until it expires.

You can always take your home off the market until such time. When the time comes to put your home back on the market, make sure you do a thorough interview process with multiple agents.

This is the number one reason most people want to fire their agents. They don't take the time to do thorough enough research become making such a significant financial decision.

Did you enjoy this advice on how to fire an agent? See other real estate articles written by Bill Gassett on News Break for more timely tips and advice. Bill often writes about general real estate, mortgages, finance, moving, and home improvement.