Tips For Becoming a Massachusetts Real Estate Agent

Are you interested in entering the real estate industry? Becoming a Massachusetts real estate agent could be the best decision of your life. It was for me thirty-six years ago!

There are certainly pros and cons to becoming a real estate agent. The advantages are making your own hours, working independently or within a team, being your own boss, and having unlimited income potential.

On the downside, breaking into the real estate industry is not easy. Making a good income can be challenging for the first few years while you try to establish yourself. While you make your own hours, you are also on call 24-7.

Working nights and weekends go along with the turf of becoming a real estate agent in Massachusetts or anywhere else, for that matter.

We are going to take a look at the exact process of how to become a real estate agent in Massachusetts.

You will also learn how to become a Massachusetts Realtor, which I highly recommend! Being a Realtor means you want to uphold the highest ethics for your clients and real estate associates.

If you have big ambitions, you can check out how to become a real estate broker in Massachusetts.

Many people hear the words real estate agent and real estate broker and think they are the same thing. They are not!

See the difference between a real estate broker vs. an agent at Maximum Real Estate Exposure.

Let's dig into what you need to know.

How to Become a Real Estate Agent in Massachusetts Deposit Photos

Steps to Becoming a Massachusetts Real Estate Agent

The process of becoming a real estate agent in Massachusetts can take anywhere from 30 days to 180 days. It will depend on whether you take classes full or part-time. The following is the steps you'll need to take to become licensed in Mass.

You will need to be a minimum of 18 years old and have a current social security number.

Take the 40-hour Massachusetts real estate course taught in person or online.

Apply for the Massachusetts licensing test using your real estate course completion certificate.

You will need to pass the 120-question license test in person or online.

You'll need 3 unrelated people to vouch for your character to become an agent.

Massachusetts requires a payment of $150 for your real estate license, including taking your photo.

You will now be able to apply for a job with a Massachusetts real estate brokerage.

Where Are The Testing Sites to Be a Real Estate Agent in Massachusetts?

Boston

Fall River

Auburn

Lawrence

West Springfield

What to Know About Taking and Passing The Massachusetts Licensing Exam

The most crucial phase in becoming a Massachusetts real estate agent is passing the exam.

The Massachusetts real estate exam consists of 120 questions, divided into two sections: the National section, with 80 questions, and the Massachusetts real estate law section, with 40 questions. Candidates must score at least a 70% on both sections to pass the exam. If candidates fail one section, they will only need to retake that section, not the entire exam.

You have two years from the date you finish your 40-hour course to take and pass your real estate exam. This gives you plenty of time to study and prepare.

The real estate test is conducted by PSI Exams, which oversees all license exams in Massachusetts. After you finish the course, you'll apply to do the testing with them. They'll confirm that you've completed the 40-hour course and run a background check before letting you sign up to take the test online or at one of their in-person testing centers.

Usually, you can get an exam date within a few days of your application being approved. PSI offers the exam on most weekdays and weekends. Real Estate tests can be taken either in-person or online.

The real estate exam is entirely multiple-choice, and you can review your answers before finishing. You can take breaks during the test to use the restroom, but remember that you have four hours to complete the exam, and any breaks you take will count against your time. However, it is highly unlikely you'll need to full time to complete the test.

How Much Does it Cost to Become a Massachusetts Real Estate Agent?

Getting your Massachusetts real estate license will cost approximately $600.

The cost of nailing down your real estate license in Massachusetts can vary depending on the classes and exam prep materials required to complete the state's requirements and pass the exam.

However, some costs are fixed, such as exam fees and application fees.

Massachusetts Real Estate Brokerages to Speak With After Getting Your License

Now that you have passed the test and have your Massachusetts real estate license, you can start interviewing with real estate brokerages. Some of the largest and most well know real estate franchises are as follows:

RE/MAX

Century 21

Coldwell Banker

ERA

Keller Williams

Redfin

Realty Executives

Exit Realty

Sotheby's International Realty

Weichert

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

William Raveis

There are also quite a few independent real estate companies in Massachusetts you could interview with. When starting as an agent, joining a company with an excellent training program for new agents is helpful.

You Must Renew Your Massachusetts Real Estate Agent License

As a Massachusetts real estate agent, you must renew your license every two years. You'll need to complete an additional 12 hours of continuing education to renew. You can take your continuing education classes online. There's no test required!

Benefits of Becoming a Massachusetts Real Estate Agent

There are many benefits to becoming a licensed real estate agent in Massachusetts.

The most important benefit of becoming a licensed real estate agent in Massachusetts is that it allows you to legally practice real estate in the state.

Being a licensed real estate agent in Massachusetts also has several other benefits. For example, it allows you to join a professional organization such as the Massachusetts Association of Realtors, which provides its members access to resources, education, and networking opportunities.

Additionally, being a licensed agent may give you access to higher commissions and other financial incentives offered by some real estate firms. How much you make in real estate will be determined by several factors, including the amount of time and effort you put into building your business.

The price point in the local real estate market will also be a factor. Yearly Realtor commissions can vary by the sales volume you produce combined with the commission split of the company you're working for.

Becoming a Massachusetts Realtor

It is essential to understand that a Realtor is different than a real estate agent. Many people do not know this because these real estate terms are used synonymously together all the time.

To become a Realtor, you must be a National Association of Realtors member and pay yearly membership dues. As a Realtor, you also agreed to uphold a strict code of ethics. I am proud to say I've been a Realtor throughout my thirty-six-year career in real estate.

Final Thoughts

Becoming a Massachusetts real estate agent is a great goal to strive for in life. If you enjoy working with people, you'll probably love being a real estate agent and, eventually, a Realtor.

If I can answer any questions, feel free to reach out.

Did you enjoy this real estate article? See other real estate articles written by Bill Gassett on News Break for more timely tips and advice. Bill often writes about general real estate, mortgages, finance, moving, and home improvement.