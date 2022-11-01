Tips on a Home Inspection for Massachusetts Buyers

House Inspection Tips For Home Buyers in Massachusetts

Do you plan on purchasing your first property?

Knowing it will be a sound investment when purchasing a home for the first time is essential. Nobody wants to purchase a money pit with constant problems and maintenance issues to address.

One of the ways to prevent that from happening is to have a professional home inspection. A qualified home inspector can give you the peace of mind that you're making an intelligent purchase.

Let's look at some of the most important considerations when getting a home inspection. These tips on home inspections will put you in a better position to make the best decisions for you and your family.

What is a Home Inspection?

Before we get into some of the more vital home inspection tips, let's go over what a home inspection is and isn't. A home inspection is a professional's take on the present condition of the inside and outside of the property.

A visual inspection is done over several hours, including all home's structural and mechanical elements. A home inspection cannot tell you the condition of things that a home inspector cannot see.

When going through the process, it is essential to ask home inspectors questions. Get the answers for anything you're unsure about.

6 Essential Home Inspection Tips For Massachusetts Home Buyers

These are some of the most crucial things to consider before going through the home inspection process.

Pick The Right Massachusetts Home Inspector

Finding the right home inspector is essential when making a home purchase. You'll want someone who can give you the peace of mind that you are making an excellent decision.

If you are working with a buyer's agent you can trust, follow their recommendations. A buyer's agent will have your best interests at heart. They will know the inspectors who do a thorough job inspecting properties.

If you have just met your agent, it may be wise to do your own research. Ask family and friends for a recommendation. As a last resort, head to Google and search for home inspectors near me.

Once you have a few suggestions, ask them plenty of interview questions. One of the most common questions is the cost of the home inspection. Don't make it the most crucial part of your decision process.

Do You Need Other Inspections?

Many home inspection companies provide a general home inspection, and that is it. There will likely be other specialized home inspections needed. For example, you may need to be checking the following things:

Water quality and quantity via a well water inspection

Checking for Radon levels

Testing for the presence of mold

Checking if there is lead paint

Inspecting the septic system when there is no public sewer

Make Sure You Attend The Home Inspection

Being in person with the inspector is essential. There is nothing like being there firsthand to see the issues and whether they are large or small. The inspection report is going to make everything sound like it is a significant problem.

Many issues described in an inspection report are nothing more than minor problems or routine maintenance items.

Attending the inspection also gives you valuable perspective on how to run the property. It is a great learning experience. It is also wise to have your real estate agent in attendance as the second set of eyes. Your agent will need to know the issues, and attendance is helpful.

Make Sure Your Massachusetts Home Inspector Provides Pictures

The best Massachusetts home inspectors are going to document any problems with pictures. The saying a picture is worth a thousand words is true in the world of home inspections.

The inspector will be visiting areas of the home you won't have access to, such as under decks, porches, the roof, crawl spaces, and eaves in the attic.

You will want pictures of these areas, especially if the inspector discovers a problem. It makes your job much easier if you negotiate concessions with the seller.

Some inspectors may also use thermal cameras, which can help determine if there are issues behind a wall, such as water penetration.

Do Your Own Visual Inspection Looking For Problems

When looking at homes and finding one that meets your criteria, you should start looking at it more carefully.

A critical eye will help generate things to point out to the home inspector or ask questions about. Some of the things you spot may be potential issues, or maybe not.

Some common things to check for would be evidence of water, such as stains on the ceiling, peeling paint, or rotted wood. Some of these could be precursors to more significant issues such as mold or pest infestations.

Having a home inspection checklist can be helpful to generate questions.

Pay Close Attention to The Roof and Attic

Needless to say, your roof and attic are two of the most vital components of your home. It makes sense to pay extra attention to these areas.

The roofing of a house plays a vital role in keeping the interior in good shape. It is also one of a house's most expensive and labor-intensive parts to replace.

When you are considering purchasing a particular home, it is crucial to find out when the roof was last replaced and the age of the shingles. You should also determine if there is a warranty in place. Having this information will help you make an informed decision about the property.

As you inspect the roofing, look for any curled or missing shingles. These areas are especially vulnerable to water intrusion. Be sure to check around any chimneys, vents, or skylights for signs of leaks. If you have access to your attic, look for any signs of water damage there as well.

A properly functioning attic space is crucial for the integrity of your property. One of the most common issues found in attics is improper ventilation. Make sure the bathroom vents are not dumping moisture into the attic.

Fans should be vented through the roof to prevent issues such as mold growth. Venting baths are now part of the Massachusetts building code.

Final Thoughts on Inspections

Having a successful home inspection is one of the keys to being happy in your Massachusetts home. Doing your due diligence when making a purchase is always sound business. A professional home inspection is well worth the money.

Besides the home inspection, research what you can about the property's history. You never know what you'll uncover, and it might be something you don't care for, such as a death on the property.

Homework makes sense when you are making such a significant investment.

