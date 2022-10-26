What Does a Closing Attorney in Massachusetts Do?

What Do Massachusetts Real Estate Closing Attorneys Do?

When you have never purchased a home before, understanding all the players in a real estate transaction can be confusing.

Most people probably realize that a buyer and seller can have representation from a real estate attorney. However, they may not realize exactly what a real estate attorney does.

On the other hand, first-time home buyers probably don't realize that the lender also has legal counsel. They are referred to as a closing attorney.

Buyers and sellers often wonder what a real estate closing attorney does other than conduct the closing. Real estate closing attorneys play an important role in the home-buying process. They work to ensure that all the paperwork is in order and that the closing goes smoothly.

While this is what a closing attorney does in Massachusetts at the actual closing, they also do a whole lot more.

We will take a deep dive into understanding the responsibilities of a Massachusetts closing attorney.

Does The Buyer Have to Use the Lender's Closing Attorney?

No. A buyer does not need to use a bank's closing attorney. Buyers are allowed to have their own real estate attorney due to RESPA rules. Lenders are required to provide a buyer with a list of attorneys to choose from or use their own real estate attorney.

A buyer usually can save some money by having their own attorney conduct both the closing and negotiate the purchase and sale agreement with the seller's attorney.

See all the things a buyer's attorney does for you.

What Does a Massachusetts Closing Attorney Do Besides Conduct The Closing?

A closing attorney in Massachusetts does a lot more than sit at a closing table and ask the buyer to sign documents. Let's have a closer look at what they do.

Do a Comprehensive Title Search

The closing attorney orders a municipal lien certificate when the title order arrives from the mortgage lender. The certificate verifies the real estate taxes and other municipal charges on the property.

Insurance binders and mortgage payoffs are also ordered. A Massachusetts closing attorney is responsible for examining the title to the property and ensuring that it is free and clear of any liens or encumbrances.

For real estate purchases, the title exam is researched going back fifty years. The closing attorney carefully reviews the title examination to ensure there are no title defects. All of this is part of researching a property.

When there are problems discovered, the attorney will work with all parties to resolve them. This process is important to protect the interests of all involved in the transaction.

It is a requirement of a sale to have a Massachusetts attorney provide buyers with a certification of the title.

Coordinate and Provide Title Insurance

A Massachusetts closing attorney will also help with issuing title insurance to the lender and the buyers.

While it is a requirement for there to be a lender's title insurance policy, buyers do not have to purchase title insurance.

However, it is a big mistake not to have it. As a real estate agent practicing for the last thirty-six years, I always recommend my clients purchase their own title insurance policy. It is a one-time fee and well worth the money.

I have purchased title insurance myself on all the properties I've owned. Buyers should have their own title insurance policy because even with an in-depth title search, there could be defects that are missed.

A future sale or refinancing could be derailed until the title defects are resolved. Such problems could be very expensive to correct. Like other insurances, the title insurance covers the owner.

Coordinate The Closing and All The Associated Paperwork

Before the closing, a Massachusetts closing attorney will coordinate with the mortgage lender for the preparation and delivery of numerous documents to be signed by the buyer at closing.

The lending documents include the mortgage, promissory note, truth in lender disclosures, and the HUD-1 Settlement Statement.

Massachusetts closing attorneys also will ask the seller's attorney for documentation such as the new deed, the smoke/carbon monoxide detector certificate, proof of payment on utility bills, and if there is a homeowners association, a 6D certificate.

A 6D is a statement that says the owner is up to date with their payments to the association.

A closing attorney in Massachusetts will also be responsible for several other things as follows:

Discharging and paying off the existing mortgages on the property

Proration of payment for the real estate taxes

Paying the Realtor commissions to the respective agents

Funding escrow accounts if applicable

Paying the Massachusetts tax stamps and recording fees (part of a seller's closing costs)

Disclosing all lender fees and closing costs

Distributing the seller's sale proceeds

While conducting the closing, the attorney will explain each of the documents to the buyer so they understand what they're signing.

When buyers have questions they will carefully explain the answers.

After The Closing is Over The Attorney's Job is Not Done

When the real estate closing has concluded a Massachusetts attorney still has further responsibilities. A lawyer for real estate will perform one final title rundown to make sure there have been no changes in the title.

Once completed they will record the mortgage, deed, and any other necessary recordable instruments.

Finally, the attorney will make sure that mortgages are paid off and any liens are discharged,

Final Thoughts on Massachusetts Closing Attorney's

As you can see, Massachusetts closing attorneys have numerous responsibilities before, during, and after the closing. They are a valuable part of all real estate transactions.

You should have a much better understanding of what a closing attorney does in Massachusetts.

