Tips For Renting a Self-Storage Unit

Are you going to be selling your home and need a temporary place to store your belongings? Renting self-storage units is a great way to help get your home de-cluttered before selling.

Most home buyers have a much easier time looking at a home when it is not filled to the brim with an owner's possessions. Removing items will be part of the home staging process.

A clean open floor plan will help sell a home quicker and for more money. Renting a storage unit will be part of the home staging process to enhance the property's appeal.

In this guide, we’re going to teach you everything you need to know about renting self-storage units. We’ll cover topics like how much self-storage units cost to rent, what’s the best storage unit to rent, and where to find the best storage units near you.

When you require a storage unit as part of the moving process, you're likely to have many questions.

Finding storage companies with a top-shelf reputation is usually at the top of the list. Lots of people will lean on their real estate agent for a storage unit referral. Family and friends who have rented storage space may also be helpful avenues.

If you're the type that likes to do your own research Google can provide valuable info on storage companies in the area. A helpful search term is will be storage units near me. You're likely to see a handful of excellent storage companies nearby.

The next step will be doing proper research. Usually, the pricing of storage units will be at the top of the list but there will be other considerations too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s8nIm_0iimLRox00
Rent Self-StorageDeposit Photos

What Are Self-Storage Units?

A storage unit is an indoor location where people can store items. They come in a variety of sizes, from small compact units that can hold a few items, to large outdoor storage units that can hold dozens or even hundreds of items.

You can expect the storage unit to provide a clean, dry, and safe space to hold your possessions.

Depending on the storage facility you select, you may be able to rent a unit by the month. Some facilities offer discounts for longer-term storage.

Storage units aren't just used for when you're buying or selling a home. If you have needs to store a car or even seasonal items they can come in handy.

What Size Storage Unit Will I Need?

There are many storage facilities that offer units of different sizes. By assessing how much space you need, you can ensure that you don't spend more money than necessary on your storage unit.

In order to determine how much storage space you will need, create an inventory of all the possessions you want to store in the unit. This should include everything from boxes and appliances to pieces of furniture and other items.

Keep in mind that unusually shaped items will take up more space, so be sure to factor those into your calculations.

If you've already got a storage area on your property, it will be easier to work out the space you will need. You can measure these items if they are piled up together, then compare them to the storage space offered by facilities in your area.

When your belongings are on a moving truck, you can also eyeball the amount of storage you'll require.

Some homeowners will get rid of many things they no longer need by either calling a junk removal company, donating to charity or having an estate sale. It might end up being all of the above.

The Type of Storage You Need is a Crucial Consideration

Understanding what type of perks you need with your storage space is essential to know.

24-Hour Access Storage

For example, do you need to get access to your items at odd hours? If so, you will need to rent from a storage facility that offers 24/7 access.

Some self-storage facilities do not offer this service so it is important to find out.

Many do offer 24-hour access, with an access code and a manager on-site at all times. Those that do will offer an access code to get into your unit.

Climate Controlled Storage

One of the most vital considerations when renting a storage unit nearby is whether you will need a temperature-controlled environment.

When you are storing items of value, it is likely you will.

Several of your items, including electronics, antiques, old documents, and clothing, can benefit from controlled conditions. Climate controls can prevent mold growth and other problems that can damage your valuable items.

Indoor storage should have temperature controls to maintain a consistent environment for your belongings. Keeping the temperature between 65 and 85 degrees will protect your possessions from extreme weather conditions.

Examples of Items that Need Climate Controls

  • Antiques
  • Clothing
  • Books
  • Artwork
  • Electronics
  • Computers
  • Musical instruments
  • Essential paperwork
  • Furniture

Outdoor Storage With Drive Up Convenience

Maybe indoor storage isn't really what you need. Lots of folks renting storage find that having the ability to drive into the storage facility in an outside area has its benefits.

Looking for a storage unit with street-level access? Outdoor units are perfect for anyone who needs to frequently move things in and out, providing the most convenient access possible.

Outdoor storage units can be a great option for those looking for extra space. They can resemble a shed or garage and lack climate controls, but they offer the benefit of being able to drive up to the door for easy unloading. However, security may not be as good as indoor storage.

What is The Price For Self-Storage Units?

The price for renting storage units can vary significantly depending on your location. For the best value, carefully compare what is available in your area.

The cost will depend on the unit size along with the services the facility provides.

The average cost of renting storage units is close to $200 per month. The common range you will find is between $160-$220 per month. As mentioned, much of the pricing for storage units will depend on the size, type, location, and availability.

It is usually worth it to compare and shop among the best self-storage facilities.

Who Are The Best Self-Storage Companies?

Who are the industry leaders when it comes to self-storage? The following companies have solid reputations in the storage industry.

  • Public Storage
  • CubeSmart
  • Extra Storage
  • Life Storage
  • U-Haul

Final Thoughts on Self-Storage Rentals

There are so many moving parts when completing a move. You will have many things to worry about including gathering moving boxes, hiring movers, and making an address change.

Finding the right self-storage may be another. Hopefully, the tips provided will make your storage rental experience a smoother one.

