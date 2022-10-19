How Much Does a Home Inspection Cost?

massrealty

What is The Cost of a Home Inspection?

When buying a home for the first time, there are expenses you may not be thinking much about. There is so much focus on what you're paying for the home and what your mortgage payments will be other costs are not given much consideration.

One such expense is a buyer's home inspection. The cost of a home inspection can vary depending on several factors. The most prominent is the state you're located in and the size of the home.

Like other services, the cost will be more or less expensive in some areas for a home inspection, just like the cost of living. Inspectors for homes also have different rate schedules based on the size of the home and possibly how far they have to travel.

In most places, you can expect to pay somewhere between $300-$1000 for a professional home inspection. Obviously a small condo is going to be less expensive to inspect than a large luxury home. The square footage of a home plays a key role in home inspector pricing schedules.

A home inspection can be a valuable investment when considering the purchase of a home. It is essential to be aware of the potential cost of repairs that may be needed to maintain the home in good condition.

Home inspectors are also excellent at educating potential buyers on the operation of the property.

If you are moving into a new area, your buyer's agent should be able to educate you on the approximate home inspection costs.

One of the essential contingencies in a real estate contract to purchase will be the home inspection.

You will typically be given around ten days to get your inspection completed. The home inspection contingency will allow you to escape the contract with your earnest deposit money back should there be significant issues.

You can also try to negotiate a seller concession when problems exist that need immediate correction. Safety issues are the ones that should receive your utmost attention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JYeO1_0if65qfl00
Home Inspection CostDeposit Photos

What Does a Home Inspection Include For The Price?

You can expect the best home inspectors to provide a thorough evaluation of the entire property. Home inspectors typically start outside the property and then work their way inside. Once inside the home, most inspectors will start their work in the basement and work their way up, ending in the attic.

The checklist for home inspectors usually covers many items to find any potential problems with the house. The main areas of the property checked include:

  • Checking the outside for proper drainage.
  • Looking at all structures, including outbuildings, decks, and patios.
  • Checking the foundation's structural integrity from the exterior view - looking for cracks and settling.
  • Looking at siding and trim for cracking and rot.
  • Looking for pest infestations, including termites and carpenter ants.
  • Looking at windows and doors.
  • Thoroughly examine the roof for cracking and curling shingles, along with general age/condition.
  • Looking at chimneys from the outside.
  • Examining the heating and cooling systems
  • Checking the electrical and plumbing systems
  • Checking the structural integrity of the basement, including foundation, sills, structural beams, and columns.
  • Looking at and checking appliances.
  • Examining the firebox and chimney from the inside.
  • Looking for rodent infestations such as mice.

There will be countless other things a home inspector will check, but these are the most substantial. Home inspectors are trained to seek out problems a layperson would not usually notice at a home showing.

Whether you are looking at a condemned house in deplorable condition or a pristine new home, a home inspectors can be a valuable asset.

Extra Home Inspection Costs

While a standard home inspection will include checking the property for numerous defects, other things that aren't usually included should be inspected. Some of the extra things you can ask a home inspector to check include the following items:

  • Leaving a radon test in the home to ensure radon levels are below EPA guidelines.
  • Checking for the presence of mold.
  • Checking for whether lead paint exists if the home was built before 1978.
  • Identifying anything that could potentially be asbestos.
  • Testing the water quality and quantity.

Each of these additional tests will have an accompanying cost. Local inspectors will charge different amounts for these additional services. You should ask when interviewing home inspectors what they will charge for these items.

How to Get The Most Out of a Home Inspection

One of the best ways to learn about the home you are about to purchase is by following the home inspector around the property. As much as a home inspector is looking for problems, it is also an excellent educational experience for a home buyer.

Exceptional home inspectors will take the time to explain the inner workings of a home. They will freely answer questions and also volunteer helpful information.

The best inspectors will walk buyers through the proper maintenance of various systems. For example, when looking over the furnace, they should show the buyer the location of the filter and how to change it. They will also suggest how often it should be done.

You can learn so much from a home inspection that you otherwise might not know. When you have never owned a home before, the few hours you spend with an inspector are well worth it.

How to Find an Excellent Home Inspector?

Do you have a buyer's agent that you know and trust? If so, they should be an outstanding resource for a home inspector referral. Some people on the internet suggest not asking a real estate agent for a referral.

This would be good advice if the agent you are working with represents the seller. On the other hand, a buyer's agent has your best interests at heart. They will not suggest a terrible inspector as it would reflect poorly on themselves.

If you don't have a real estate agent and are purchasing a home directly from the owner, ask family or friends for a referral. A real estate attorney might also have contacts for home inspectors.

You can also do a Google search when buying in a new area.

Home inspectors near me should provide some good suggestions for those who are closest to your location.

Final Thoughts on Home Inspections

One of the essential stages of a home purchase is the inspection due diligence period. Your inspection is an investment in the property you are buying. It is usually not wise to choose an inspector based on price.

You want someone who will do an excellent job. Trying to save a few hundred dollars when you are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars is foolish.

Did you enjoy this post? See other articles from Bill Gassett on News Break for more timely real estate tips and advice. Bill often writes about general real estate, mortgages, finance, moving, and home improvement.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# home inspection# home inspection cost# real estate# home buying# house inspection

Comments / 4

Published by

Bill Gassett is an avid writer for numerous real estate topics including finance, mortgages, moving, home improvement, and general real estate. His work has been featured on numerous prestigious real estate publications.

Massachusetts State
535 followers

More from massrealty

Tips For Renting a Self-Storage Unit

Are you going to be selling your home and need a temporary place to store your belongings? Renting self-storage units is a great way to help get your home de-cluttered before selling.

Read full story
2 comments

Mobile Phone Home Apps Every Homeowner Should Have

5 Awesome Apps to Have on Your Phone as a Homeowner. Homeownership is a journey that comes with its own unique set of challenges and rewards. There are many things to consider before you can call yourself a homeowner, from budgeting for mortgage costs and maintenance to figuring out what utilities you’ll need in your home and where they’ll come from.

Read full story
7 comments

Home Staging Helps Sellers Present a Home in the Best Manner

The home staging industry is relatively new, considering how long people have been buying and selling homes. It has evolved over the last few decades from a series of practices. Today home stagers are licensed and certified.

Read full story
6 comments

Buying or Selling a Condemned House: What to Know

When you get into real estate, whether buying or selling, you'll quickly realize there are many different types of homes. One type of distressed property is a condemned house. A condemned property is one that has been determined to be unsafe or unusable.

Read full story
2 comments

How to Rent The Right U-Haul Moving Truck for Your Needs

Moving can be daunting, but it can be much less challenging with the right tools and resources. If you are interested in renting a moving truck and doing the move without a professional moving company, you're probably interested in saving some money.

Read full story
4 comments

House Bidding War Mistakes to Avoid

Don't Make One of These Common Mistakes With Bidding Wars. Over the last couple of years, real estate markets across the country have heavily favored home sellers. Bidding wars were commonplace. Home buyers would be lining up for the chance to land their dream homes.

Read full story
3 comments

Tips for Tipping Movers to Save You Time and Money

Are you moving in the near future and don't know how much to tip your movers? Don't worry, you're in luck. We will teach you everything you need to know about tipping movers to save you time and money.

Read full story
2 comments

What to Know About Using 1-800-Got Junk

When you sell your home there is bound to be items that you've accumulated over the years sitting in your basement and attic. Many of these items are probably things you no longer need or want.

Read full story
23 comments

Is Earnest Money Refunded When Buying a Home?

When you are purchasing a home, the majority of the time you will be required to come up with an earnest money deposit. Earnest deposit money is a term used in real estate to describe a deposit that a buyer puts down in order to secure the property. The monies are a form of a guarantee that a buyer intends to move forward in purchasing the home.

Read full story
3 comments

What to Know About a Right of First Refusal When Buying a Home

When you set out to purchase your first home, you will likely encounter some unfamiliar terms being used. One of them is a right for first refusal or ROFR. A right of first refusal in real estate gives a party the right to purchase a property before any other party can.

Read full story
2 comments

Pros and Cons of an Escalation Clause in Real Estate Contracts

When you are buying a home in a hot real estate market, you need every edge you can get. Strong seller's markets often mean multiple bidders on the same property. Home buyers need to think outside the box to land their dream home when there is significant property competition.

Read full story
3 comments

How to Sell a House Quickly: Tips for Selling Fast

Selling a house can be a stressful event. Homeowners often want to get their property listed and under contract as quickly as possible. Let's face it getting a home ready for sale and then keeping it that way is hard work, especially when there are kids involved.

Read full story
4 comments

Closing on a House: What You Need to Know

Buying a home is still the American dream. The process of purchasing a home can be truly exciting. You get to spend your time looking online at what are typically beautiful properties.

Read full story
4 comments

How to Research a Property's History with These Tips

Researching The Property You Want to Purchase is Crucial. When you are buying a home it is essential to find out as much information on the property as you can. Sometimes the history of a house can be enshrouded with deep mystery of even a troublesome past.

Read full story
3 comments

House Viewing Etiquette: What Not to Do at Home Showings

When viewing houses it is vital to realize you are in someone else's home. It's not to say that you need to treat it like you're in a museum, but there are certainly do's and don'ts when viewing a house.

Read full story
3 comments

What To Expect When Selling A House In 2023

What Will The Real Estate Market and Home Selling Be Like in 2023?. 2022 was filled with turbulence, economic uncertainty, and market crashes. As impenetrable as the real estate market has appeared over the past decade, property values are finally beginning to decline in many areas around the country.

Read full story
2 comments

Pros and Cons of a Pocket Listing

Most of the time someone who selling their home wants maximum exposure. Intelligent sellers understand that the better a home is marketed usually translates to more money in their pocket.

Read full story
6 comments

Never Trust Zillow Estimates or Zestimates of Home Values

Are you planning on buying or selling a home? If so, it is vital to understand a home's market value. Whether setting the price of your home or putting in an offer, the current fair market is essential.

Read full story
37 comments

How Does an Appraisal Contingency Work and Should it be Waived

When you find a house you love and want to write an offer on, you will quickly need to decide what contingencies, if any, should be included in the offer to purchase. If it's a hot seller's market and bidding wars are common, the more contingencies you add to the contract, the less likely you are to get the house. An appraisal contingency is commonplace in real estate contracts but should you waive it?

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy