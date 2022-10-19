How Much Does a Home Inspection Cost?

What is The Cost of a Home Inspection?

When buying a home for the first time, there are expenses you may not be thinking much about. There is so much focus on what you're paying for the home and what your mortgage payments will be other costs are not given much consideration.

One such expense is a buyer's home inspection. The cost of a home inspection can vary depending on several factors. The most prominent is the state you're located in and the size of the home.

Like other services, the cost will be more or less expensive in some areas for a home inspection, just like the cost of living. Inspectors for homes also have different rate schedules based on the size of the home and possibly how far they have to travel.

In most places, you can expect to pay somewhere between $300-$1000 for a professional home inspection. Obviously a small condo is going to be less expensive to inspect than a large luxury home. The square footage of a home plays a key role in home inspector pricing schedules.

A home inspection can be a valuable investment when considering the purchase of a home. It is essential to be aware of the potential cost of repairs that may be needed to maintain the home in good condition.

Home inspectors are also excellent at educating potential buyers on the operation of the property.

If you are moving into a new area, your buyer's agent should be able to educate you on the approximate home inspection costs.

One of the essential contingencies in a real estate contract to purchase will be the home inspection.

You will typically be given around ten days to get your inspection completed. The home inspection contingency will allow you to escape the contract with your earnest deposit money back should there be significant issues.

You can also try to negotiate a seller concession when problems exist that need immediate correction. Safety issues are the ones that should receive your utmost attention.

Home Inspection Cost Deposit Photos

What Does a Home Inspection Include For The Price?

You can expect the best home inspectors to provide a thorough evaluation of the entire property. Home inspectors typically start outside the property and then work their way inside. Once inside the home, most inspectors will start their work in the basement and work their way up, ending in the attic.

The checklist for home inspectors usually covers many items to find any potential problems with the house. The main areas of the property checked include:

Checking the outside for proper drainage.

Looking at all structures, including outbuildings, decks, and patios.

Checking the foundation's structural integrity from the exterior view - looking for cracks and settling.

Looking at siding and trim for cracking and rot.

Looking for pest infestations, including termites and carpenter ants.

Looking at windows and doors.

Thoroughly examine the roof for cracking and curling shingles, along with general age/condition.

Looking at chimneys from the outside.

Examining the heating and cooling systems

Checking the electrical and plumbing systems

Checking the structural integrity of the basement, including foundation, sills, structural beams, and columns.

Looking at and checking appliances.

Examining the firebox and chimney from the inside.

Looking for rodent infestations such as mice.

There will be countless other things a home inspector will check, but these are the most substantial. Home inspectors are trained to seek out problems a layperson would not usually notice at a home showing.

Whether you are looking at a condemned house in deplorable condition or a pristine new home, a home inspectors can be a valuable asset.

Extra Home Inspection Costs

While a standard home inspection will include checking the property for numerous defects, other things that aren't usually included should be inspected. Some of the extra things you can ask a home inspector to check include the following items:

Leaving a radon test in the home to ensure radon levels are below EPA guidelines.

Checking for the presence of mold.

Checking for whether lead paint exists if the home was built before 1978.

Identifying anything that could potentially be asbestos.

Testing the water quality and quantity.

Each of these additional tests will have an accompanying cost. Local inspectors will charge different amounts for these additional services. You should ask when interviewing home inspectors what they will charge for these items.

How to Get The Most Out of a Home Inspection

One of the best ways to learn about the home you are about to purchase is by following the home inspector around the property. As much as a home inspector is looking for problems, it is also an excellent educational experience for a home buyer.

Exceptional home inspectors will take the time to explain the inner workings of a home. They will freely answer questions and also volunteer helpful information.

The best inspectors will walk buyers through the proper maintenance of various systems. For example, when looking over the furnace, they should show the buyer the location of the filter and how to change it. They will also suggest how often it should be done.

You can learn so much from a home inspection that you otherwise might not know. When you have never owned a home before, the few hours you spend with an inspector are well worth it.

How to Find an Excellent Home Inspector?

Do you have a buyer's agent that you know and trust? If so, they should be an outstanding resource for a home inspector referral. Some people on the internet suggest not asking a real estate agent for a referral.

This would be good advice if the agent you are working with represents the seller. On the other hand, a buyer's agent has your best interests at heart. They will not suggest a terrible inspector as it would reflect poorly on themselves.

If you don't have a real estate agent and are purchasing a home directly from the owner, ask family or friends for a referral. A real estate attorney might also have contacts for home inspectors.

You can also do a Google search when buying in a new area.

Home inspectors near me should provide some good suggestions for those who are closest to your location.

Final Thoughts on Home Inspections

One of the essential stages of a home purchase is the inspection due diligence period. Your inspection is an investment in the property you are buying. It is usually not wise to choose an inspector based on price.

You want someone who will do an excellent job. Trying to save a few hundred dollars when you are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars is foolish.

Did you enjoy this post? See other articles from Bill Gassett on News Break for more timely real estate tips and advice. Bill often writes about general real estate, mortgages, finance, moving, and home improvement.