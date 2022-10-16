How to Rent The Right U-Haul Moving Truck for Your Needs

What to Know About Renting a Truck From U-Haul

Moving can be daunting, but it can be much less challenging with the right tools and resources. If you are interested in renting a moving truck and doing the move without a professional moving company, you're probably interested in saving some money.

You might also be the type who is just ambitious and doesn't mind the heavy lifting that comes with a DIY move. Maybe you're selling your home, and some of the expenses have caused you to try to save money in any way possible.

Renting a truck and going the work yourself can potentially save a significant amount of money. Hiring professional movers is expensive. It can be thousands of dollars when you're done paying them and providing a moving tip.

The first step in renting a moving truck is picking an excellent company. One of the best do-it-yourself moving companies is U-Haul. Before renting a truck from U-Haul, there will be some essential things to know.

Let's explore what you have a handle on before renting a U-Haul.

Rent a U-Haul TruckDeposit Photos

How Much Does U-Haul Cost to Rent?

One of the essential questions people want to know when renting any service is how much it will cost. U-Haul rental prices are relatively straightforward. Maximum Real Estate Exposure has one of the most comprehensive resources that discusses U-Haul rental pricing. It is worth looking over to get a solid idea of the expected costs.

You probably have noticed that the U-Haul rental fleet advertises that it will cost $19.95 for a truck rental. You can throw that figure out the window. The chances that you will pay that amount are slim to none. They advertise this deal only for local moves, and it is offered in a few select locations.

The size of the truck you will be getting will be appropriate for a studio or small apartment. U-Haul offers a cargo van, pick-up truck, or 10-foot box truck for that price.

Be aware that you may have to pay additional fees on top of the company's quoted price. These fees can significantly increase the cost of your move, so it's important to budget accordingly. For example, a local move with a 10-foot truck may cost around $100.

Keep in mind that the headline price is not all-inclusive. You may find yourself paying additional fees for things like mileage, damage protection, taxes, gas, equipment rentals, and environmental fees.

Average U-Haul Truck Rental Pricing

According to data from around the web, the average cost of renting a truck for a move under 50 miles is around $130. This information can be helpful for those planning a move and trying to budget for associated costs.

When moving between 50 and 250 miles, you should pay an average of $300. Data suggests that for long-distance moves over 250 miles, the average truck rental customer pays somewhere around $1,000.

For One-Way Moves, You Can Buy Additional Days

Extending your rental is possible when you need more time to finish your move. You will be charged $0.40 per mile when exceeding the allowed amount. Speak to your local U-Haul representative in advance, if possible, to discuss this potential need.

According to U-Haul, the fees are as follows for more rental time: an additional $40 per day for U-Haul trucks, an additional $20 per day for U-Haul trailers, and an additional $20 per day for U-Haul towing devices.

The Rental Trucks Come in Different Sizes

One of the most vital parts of your move will be choosing the right size U-Haul rental truck.

U-Haul's size guide is a crucial resource for choosing the right size rental truck. Avoid the hassle of loading up a truck only to realize there's not enough room by referring to U-Haul's size guide.

According to U-Haul, the best option for small moves are the 8 ft., 9 ft., or 10 ft. moving trucks. U-Haul suggests investigating their 15-foot, 20-foot, and 26-foot moving trucks for a medium to a significant move.

These trucks can move significant loads. U-Haul's biggest moving truck is its 26-foot rental, which can house tons of your belongings and also comes with the ability to tow a trailer.

You Can Purchase Helpful Moving Supplies From U-Haul Too

Another benefit of renting a moving truck with U-Haul is the one-stop shopping option. U-Haul offers a wide assortment of moving supplies and add-on services. U-Haul offers moving boxes, packing supplies, hitch accessories, tie-downs and ropes, bike racks, grilling supplies, and a host of others.

When booking your reservation to rent a truck, you will be asked if you would like to purchase additional add-ons.

U-Haul Rentals Have Age Restrictions

As with most things, when it pertains to rentals and especially vehicles, there are age requirements. To rent a moving truck, you must be eighteen years old. The requirement for a trailer is less strict. You only need to be sixteen years old. You must show your driver's license for any of the rental options.

How to Pay For a U-Haul Rental?

Payment for renting a U-Haul truck can be on any of the major credit cards or cash.

How to Find a U-Haul Near Me?

Now that you are up to speed on things to know about U-Haul rentals, what's the easiest way to find one? Finding the closest U-Haul to your location won't be that challenging. You can ask your real estate agent or a family member who has used their services.

If none of the above applies, the best method will be doing a Google search. You can try U-Haul near me or U-Haul truck rentals near me. The closest companies should come up.

Other Moving Truck Rental Companies

While U-Haul is one of the most recognizable truck rental companies, others could be worth exploring. Sometimes companies have deals. Exploring pricing is usually worthwhile anyway. Some of the other reputable truck rental companies are the following:

You may find one of these truck rental companies better suits your needs.

Final Thoughts

Before committing to a DIY truck rental, you may want to get prices from a smaller local mover. You may find that the savings aren't as significant as you expected. Breaking your back might not be worth it. On the other hand, you may save quite a bit of dough.

