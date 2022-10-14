House Bidding War Mistakes to Avoid

Don't Make One of These Common Mistakes With Bidding Wars

Over the last couple of years, real estate markets across the country have heavily favored home sellers. Bidding wars were commonplace. Home buyers would be lining up for the chance to land their dream homes.

With inventory at record low levels and interest rates at rock bottom, it was the perfect storm for sellers.

As interest rates have increased and inventory in some places has risen, real estate markets have returned to a more realistic environment.

In many locations, every home does not have a bidding war. While nobody can say for sure what the future holds, it is a fact that all real estate is local.

Some real estate markets are going to perform much better than others. Housing inventory levels will be the key. If supply is not meeting demand, the market will remain strong.

In some areas, including mine, bidding wars still occur in pockets of the market with limited homes for sale.

Buyers still need to recognize this and move accordingly when making an offer. There are mistakes to avoid in bidding wars when you want to land a home.

Let's cover these mistakes so you can avoid making them.

Asking the Seller For Concessions

Have you heard the term seller concessions and wondered what it meant? A seller concession is when you ask the seller to contribute to the sale monetarily.

One of the most common types of seller concessions is asking for a closing cost credit. Closing cost credits are money a buyer would receive at closing from the seller.

For example, a home is listed at $600,000, and the buyer offers full price, but they ask the seller to contribute $5000 towards their closing costs. Essentially, the buyer has offered $595,000 for the seller's home.

The offer may be excellent if it were a buyer's market. However, it would be foolish to offer under the home's asking price in a seller's market, especially with bidding wars.

Most home buyers in a bidding war are doing the exact opposite. They are typically offering more than the list price. Many buyers may even add an escalation clause to help win the bidding war.

A seller concession doesn't have to be monetary. The seller may have excluded their dining room chandelier for sentimental reasons. Insisting that it stays with the home could be a significant mistake. Not only does the seller want it, but you could be signaling you're a challenging buyer to deal with.

Without a doubt, it is a mistake to ask for any kind of seller concessions when you're trying to beat other home buyers.

Not Putting Your Best Foot Forward

One of the most significant regrets of buyers involved in a bidding war is not putting their best foot forward. Instead of trying to nail down the house with an outstanding big, they hope other buyers don't beat them.

It is essential for a buyer's agent to ask the listing agent how many offers there are on the property and bid accordingly. You may offer differently if there are two buyers vs. ten.

You can expect that the offer terms will be better for the seller with more buyers.

Removing Contingencies You Shouldn't

When buyers get involved in bidding wars, they may do things that they'll regret later on. To win the bid, many buyers will waive some of the most common house-buying contingencies, such as the home inspection and appraisal contingencies.

For some properties doing so won't be the end of the world. You can usually tell when a home is in pristine condition, and the seller has pride of ownership.

There are many others where the same cannot be said. When you waive a home inspection, there is a real chance you will be buying a lemon.

It can be a financial nightmare to deal with problems that a professional home inspector would have flagged.

Waiving the appraisal contingency could also be a bidding war mistake if you don't have additional down payment funds.

When a home does not appraise, the mortgage lender will likely ask you to cover the difference between the purchase price and a low appraisal. You could lose your earnest money deposit if you don't have that money.

Adding too Many Contingencies

On the other side of the coin, adding too many contingencies can also cost you a house. As crazy as it sounds, buyers will do things they have never considered when they are in bidding wars.

Some of the things home buyers do are the following:

Waive the home inspection contingency

Remove the appraisal contingency or add an appraisal gap clause.

Removing the mortgage contingency altogether.

Making some of their earnest money non-refundable

Most sellers are going to choose the offer that is best for them. In an effort to be put at the top of the list in a bidding war, buyers will pay cash and waive all their contingencies.

Assuming Price is The Only Essential Factor For The Seller

While the sale price is usually one of the most important terms to a seller, there could be others that are as well.

For example, the seller may need a specific closing date. Perhaps they have already bought another property and are trying to time the sale.

Your buyers' agent should find out the seller's preferred closing date. Make sure you give it to them. It is also wise to ask if there are any other specific terms the seller would like.

Thinking You'll Get a Chance to Increase Your Offer

Another significant mistake of home buyers in a bidding war is not understanding the playing field. Don't assume that you will get a chance to increase your bid.

In many circumstances, with a bidding war, the listing agent will ask everyone to come up with their "best and final offer."

When this direction is given, you need to follow it. Don't hold back. Put your best offer on the table or risk losing the house. Several buyers could use an escalation clause to win the bidding war. Speaking to your real estate agent about inserting an escalation clause into the agreement may be wise.

Going Beyond Your Means and Regretting it Financially

Often, a mortgage lender will pre-approve you for a mortgage higher than your comfort level.

Sometimes you need to stick to your guns and not go beyond it. In a bidding war, you can get emotionally caught up in the process. It can be similar to an auction when one person tries to out dual another.

You probably don't want to be cutting back on other things in life you enjoy doing because all your money is going towards the debt on your home.

Stay focused and stick to your budget.

Final Thoughts

It is easy to make mistakes when you enter a bidding war. Lean on your Realtor for guidance. If they have been in the business for a while, they will probably have instincts about where the bidding will end.

By understanding the common house bidding war mistakes, you can avoid making them in the future.

