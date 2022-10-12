What to Know About Using 1-800-Got Junk

When you sell your home there is bound to be items that you've accumulated over the years sitting in your basement and attic. Many of these items are probably things you no longer need or want.

It's possible you could have some unwanted things in your yard as well. We all have things at our homes that don't have a good use. Our inner "pack rat" often convinces us not to throw it away.

However, when it's time to sell a house that thinking needs to go out the window. When you speak to a real estate agent they are bound to explain the importance of home staging.

Getting your home ready for the real estate market is incredibly important. One of the first things that's necessary in the home staging process is de-cluttering. It makes sense to get rid of your junk first!

One of the best ways of doing that is by calling a junk removal company.

The most well known junk hauler in the industry is 1-800-Got-Junk. Maximum Real Estate Exposure has an in-depth resource explaining everything you need to know about the company including the pricing.

We will also be reviewing some of the most essential things to know about them. Let's dig in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vWT0a_0iVePvpa00
1-800-Got-Junk ReviewedDeposit Photos

What to Know About 1-800-Got-Junk

When you are ready to interview junk removal companies, 1-800-got-junk should be at the top of your list. Seeing if they are available to perform junk removal services is very straightforward.

You will want to go to their website and enter the ZIP code of your location. The site will give you an indication of their availability. If they are in your area, you are golden.

To request a junk pick-up, you'll provide some information about the items you need to get rid of and choose a collection time. You will then be given a 2-hour window for when they will arrive and pick up your junk.

The junk removal team that is going to pick up your junk will give you some advance notice before they arrive. Though you have a two-hour window, you should expect a call from them 15 to 30 minutes before their arrival.

The Got Junk team will assess the junk at your home and give you an estimate of the cost. If you are happy for them to continue, they will move your junk into their truck and haul it away.

After they have removed your junk, they will clean the area before they leave.

1-800-Got-Junk is Full Service

These junk removal experts market themselves as a full-service junk hauler, offering 24/7 customer support, same-day collection for both residential and business customers, pick up items for donations, and recycling of scrap metal.

Whether it is your yard, basement, or attic that needs junk removal, they can be of assistance. 1-800-Got-Junk has one of the best ratings and is considered at top-shelf junk removal firm.

Same Day Service For Fast Junk Removal

One of the popular aspects of 1-800-Got-Junk is how quickly they can be reached and perform their services. Most of the time same day pick up will be possible when you call in the morning.

While they do their utmost to accommodate same-day appointments, it is not always possible. They operate on a first-come-first-served basis.

Typically, you can pick a time slot within a two-hour window by contacting their call center. The company will try to reach you with a half hour notice before arrival.

The time of their arrival is dependent on the junk removal jobs they have before yours.

What Does 1-800-Got-Junk Cost?

The pricing for 1-800-Got-Junk is fairly easy to understand.

The minimum charge to collect a single item is $129. This is referred to as single item pricing. If you fill a truck, you will likely be looking at paying around $600-700.

  • 1/8 full truck will cost approximately $239.00
  • 1/4 full truck will cost approximately $369.00
  • 1/2 full truck will cost approximately $469.00

Please understand that these are average prices. The costs of using 1-800-Got-Junk can vary quite a bit based on where you're located.

One of the significant variable costs is how much the disposal costs and recycling fees are in your area.

1-800-Got-Junk fees are very transparent, so it is unlikely you will have any significant pricing surprises. They will accept cash payments or any of the major credit cards.

How Big Are 1-800-Got-Junk Trucks?

The trucks they operate measure 10 ft by 8 ft by 5 ft. This size would be enough for a studio or 1-bedroom apartment move.

This will give you an indication of the amount of space your belongings will occupy on the truck. However, the final price will not be determined until the day of collection.

What Will 1-800-Got-Junk Pick Up?

1-800-Got-Junk will pick up a wide variety of your things including furniture, exercise equipment, mattresses, household items, appliances, and electronics.

There are some items that they will not collect including anything that is considered hazardous. Things like chemicals, asbestos, paint, oil drums, or any other items that would be considered dangerous.

Keep in mind that 1-800-Got-Junk will be sending two men to pick up your things. If they cannot lift something, they will not be able to take it.

Most things that will need to be removed to make your home presentable will be no problem.

For things of value that you no longer need or want, have an estate sale after you've found a buyer. It is an excellent way of getting rid of the remaining items in your home.

Other Top Junk Removal Companies

If 1-800-Got-Junk is not in your area or you would like to get some additional estimates, here are some other excellent junk haulers.

  • Junk King
  • JunkLuggers
  • College Hunk Hauling Junk and Moving
  • Loadup

You can visit their respective websites to get estimates for your junk removal. Your Realtor may also know some other local junk removal firms that could be excellent choices.

Doing a Google search for junk removal companies near me could also offer additional results.

Final Thoughts

Whenever you are selling a home, investing in making it look presentable is worth the expense and effort. You will be paid back in the form of a higher sales price. Homes sell faster and for more money when they are turnkey.

Never underestimate how much your presentation will impact getting the home sold quickly and for the most money possible. Ask your real estate agent for additional tips on making the home show its best.

There are many things you can do to make a property more appealing to a home buyer.

# 1800gotjunk# junk removal# junk haulers# real estate# staging

