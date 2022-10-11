Is Earnest Money Refunded When Buying a Home?

When you are purchasing a home, the majority of the time you will be required to come up with an earnest money deposit.

Earnest deposit money is a term used in real estate to describe a deposit that a buyer puts down in order to secure the property. The monies are a form of a guarantee that a buyer intends to move forward in purchasing the home.

Earnest money deposits will accompany an offer to purchase real estate. Potential home buyers will give these funds to their buyer's agent who will in turn give them to either the listing agent or an escrow company.

In some limited situations a real estate attorney may hold earnest money. One of the more common questions is whether the earnest money is refunded when the sale falls through.

We will be looking at when earnest money is refundable and when it isn't.

Does Earnest Deposit Money Get Refunded?Deposit Photos

What is The Definition of Earnest Money?

Earnest money is one of the most common terms you will hear about in real estate. First-time home buyers are usually less familiar with the term.

The earnest money deposit can be called the "good faith deposit", as it shows a seller that there is serious interest in moving forward with the purchase.

By putting up significant sums of money, you're letting the seller know you can be counted on to proceed with the transaction until the closing is completed.

If a buyer does not put down an earnest money deposit, they could back out of the transaction without facing any consequences.

Earnest money deposits help to hold buyers accountable and ensure that they follow through on their obligations.

How Much Are Earnest Money Deposits?

One of the most common questions from home buyers is how much is the earnest money. The answer depends on the customs of the area you are located.

Most often you can expect to need one to five percent of the purchase price. When you are buying new construction, it's possible you may be expected to come up with as much as ten percent.

In strong seller's real estate markets, earnest money tends to increase, as buyers try to make their offers more appealing.

Are Earnest Money Deposits Refunded When You Don't Buy?

One of the most asked questions a real estate agent will receive is whether the earnest money is refundable or not.

Buyers want to know if the sale falls apart, whether they will get their money back or not. The answer is relatively straightforward. When a buyer follows the contract terms, they will be entitled to a refund of their earnest money.

If the contract terms are not followed, the earnest money may be forfeited. Deposits may become non-refundable if the contract terms are not met.

In that circumstance, a seller would be able to keep a buyers earnest money deposits.

What Are The Reasons a Buyer Would Not Get an Earnest Money Refund?

When a buyer does not follow the terms of the contract they leave themselves vulnerable to the seller being able to keep their earnest money.

In most real estate contracts there are some fairly common contingencies. The include the following:

All of these contingencies have performance dates tied to them. For example, when you are getting a mortgage, the contingency will state how much you're financing and the time frame in which you need to get your commitment from the lender.

The contingency will state a specific date you need to notify the seller if you are not able to get the financing.

If you do not notify the seller that you either need an extension or you have received your mortgage commitment, the contingency will no longer be in force. It will have expired.

Without the contingency in place, if you are not able to get your mortgage and close, you would lose your earnest money. The same would hold true for the other contingencies.

The dates in real estate contracts become critical. Buyers need to be cognizant of them and ensure they are followed.

You Can't Have Buyer's Remorse and Change Your Mind

Sometimes a buyer just changes their mind and decides not to move forward with the purchase. It could be for any number of reasons.

Unfortunately, you can't just change your mind without their being consequences. It is the exact reason why earnest money is collected. It is meant to hold a buyer's feet to the fire.

Even if your reason is legitimate for backing out, it doesn't matter. You need to have a contingency for it.

You could be researching the history of the house and find out something you don't like.

For example, you may discover there is a sex offender living in the neighborhood. It might bother you terribly. That doesn't mean your earnest money is refunded.

A seller would be able to keep your funds.

If The Seller Can't Perform The Buyer Gets an Earnest Money Refund

It is possible that a buyer will get an earnest money refund when the seller cannot perform according to the contract.

One of the more common reasons could be a title issue that prevents the sale from closing as planned. In real estate contracts, there is typically language that gives a seller a specific amount of time (usually 30 days), to remedy any title problems.

If the seller is not able to do so, the buyer could choose to back out of the sale.

How Do Buyers Get Their Earnest Money Refunded?

When earnest money is refundable, there is a mechanism by which they will get their money back.

Buyers and sellers will need to sign a release from the contract. A real estate contract release will states who gets to keep the money. Both parties sign off giving the escrow holder permission to release the funds.

Further, the release states that there are no further legal obligations by either party or any real estate agent involved in the transaction, and becomes a hold harmless agreement.

Sometimes There Are Earnest Money Disputes

In real estate there are times when buyers and sellers do not get along. The sale ends up falling through. In circumstances such as these, it is not uncommon for each party to believe that they should be entitled to the earnest money.

When a dispute occurs a real estate or escrow company cannot release the funds. Deposit disputes prevent the monies being released until a court of competent jurisdiction decides who is entitled to the money.

The earnest money deposit will not be released from the escrow account until instructions are given to the escrow agent. The court will determine who is legally entitled to the earnest payment. Sometimes the seller is entitled to the deposit and the buyer believes otherwise or vice versa.

Final Thoughts on Earnest Money Deposit Refunds

Earnest money may or may not be refundable. It all comes down to whether the contract was followed or not.

If you adhere to the terms when purchasing a home, you will be able to retain your earnest money. If you are in breach of the terms, the seller will be able to keep the funds.

Most real estate contracts are legal and binding documents. If you are unsure about any of the content in the contract, consult with a real estate attorney beforehand.

Closing Costs For a Seller in Massachusetts

One of the many questions real estate agents get is do sellers pay closing costs. Another question is who pays closing costs a buyer or a seller. Most people realize buyers have closing costs, but not nearly as many realize a seller pays closing costs too.

Read full story
5 comments

Reasons Homes Go to Pending Status in Real Estate

When you are buying and selling homes, there are many terms and lingo that get used by real estate agents. Sometimes they are not always clear or just not explained. Sometimes real estate agents assume that consumers know how the industry works. Taking things for granted is never a good idea when it comes to something so important as selling a home.

Read full story
6 comments

