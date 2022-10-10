What to Know About a Right of First Refusal When Buying a Home

What is a Right of First Refusal (ROFR)?

When you set out to purchase your first home, you will likely encounter some unfamiliar terms being used. One of them is a right for first refusal or ROFR. A right of first refusal in real estate gives a party the right to purchase a property before any other party can.

Maximum Real Estate Exposure has some in-depth information worth reading on the topic. It's essential to note that a ROFR is also known as the first right of refusal. They mean the exact same thing.

If the party with the right of first refusal does not choose to purchase, the owner can accept offers from other interested buyers. The first right of refusal is not uncommon when someone has been renting a property and may have expressed an interest in purchasing in the future.

It could be a substitute for a rent-to-own agreement.

When a right of first refusal is in place, the ROFR holder is notified that they must make an offer within a specific time frame. If no offers are made during that time, the property is available to any interested buyers.

A right of first refusal typically lasts 24-72 hours from the time another party presents an acceptable offer.

How Does a Right of First Refusal Work?

Before a seller markets their property for sale, they must make it available to the person with the right of first refusal. The person may then pay the price and take the property or choose not to.

On the other hand, buyers may think it's overpriced as stipulated in the contract and wait and see others' offers when the property is marketed. This may mean they purchase it cheaply or miss out altogether, depending on the buyer's availability and interest.

Going back to the rental property example, a ROFR could incentivize the tenant to pick one property over another if there are significant properties to rent. If the tenant truly loves the home, it might be a good enough reason to purchase in the future. The first right of refusal gives them dibs on the property before others.

What Are Other Common Uses of the First Right of Refusal?

If someone wishes to keep property within the family, the best way to increase the odds of that happening is with the first right of refusal. For example, if parents are in grave health and one of the children wishes to purchase the property, they may give that family member a ROFR before anyone outside the family can purchase.

The first right of refusal is also commonplace in condominium associations.

An HOA board will put language into the association's governing documents stating that any unit that comes for sale will have a ROFR. The first right of refusal clause becomes helpful to protect the association members from an owner who has financial problems and could be forced to sell their home below fair market value.

An association could step in and buy the property for fair market value. Even though these clauses exist for many HOAs, they are seldom executed.

Get Legal Counsel When Crafting a Right of First Refusal

When crafting a right of first refusal, a real estate attorney should be involved that can carefully craft appropriate language. Usually, there will be a time limit placed in the agreement for the party with the ROFR to decide. There may also be some pricing parameters put in place.

Pros and Cons of the First Right of Refusal

Let's look at the pros and cons for both a buyer and seller of the ROFR.

Pros For The Holder or Potential Buyer

You have first dibs on the property

It's possible you may get the home for a better price if it's been pre-negotiated and property values are rising.

If you're renting, it allows you to buy when you're better prepared financially.

Cons For The Holder or Potential Buyer

A buyer must be financially ready to pounce when the clause is activated.

A pre-negotiated sale price could potentially work against you if the current real estate market favors buyers.

Pros For a Home Seller

The home may not need to be listed for sale with a real estate agent, saving money on paying a Realtor's commission.

No hassle of going through showing the house to numerous buyers.

You could potentially sell for more than the current fair market value.

It might be helping keep a home within the family.

Cons For a Home Seller

It may potentially limit your buyer pool interest in the property to one person.

It could impact your ability to sell for the highest price - no potential bidding war.

The Right of First Refusal is a Status in Some Multiple Listing Services

The right of first refusal is another status to be cognizant of as a home buyer. It may not be as familiar to many buyers, such as the pending listing status or contingent. Some listing statuses are easy to decipher, such as available or sold, while others are not.

Your real estate agent should be able to research the status of the current ROFR, so you understand what you're up against. It will be essential to find out how long the holder of the ROFR has to decide should you make an offer for the property.

When seeing pending or contingent statuses, many buyers will ask their real estate agent if they can still buy the property.

Final Thoughts

You should consider all the options before entering into the right of first refusal, whether you are buying or selling. Speak with a real estate attorney first to understand your legal obligations as a buyer and seller.