Pros and Cons of an Escalation Clause in Real Estate Contracts

When you are buying a home in a hot real estate market, you need every edge you can get. Strong seller's markets often mean multiple bidders on the same property.

Home buyers need to think outside the box to land their dream home when there is significant property competition.

One way of increasing the odds of being a successful bidder is with a real estate escalation clause or escalator agreement. Maximum Real Estate Exposure has one of the more comprehensive outlines of an escalation clause.

Over the past few years, escalation clauses in real estate contracts have become the norm and not the exception. Savvy buyers' agents use them to increase the chances a buyer will fall in love with their offer.

While there are some significant advantages to an escalation clause, there can also be some drawbacks. Buyers, sellers, and real estate agents must know these clauses' ins and outs so they can be carefully explained to their clients.

When homes are selling fast, multiple offers may come in quickly. Real Estate agents need to be able to explain these clauses to their clients.

Let's dive deeper into what you need to know about escalation clauses in real estate, including all of the pros and cons.

What is an Escalation Clause?

Escalation clauses or escalators are a provision in a real estate contract that increases a buyer's offer up to a maximum amount if a seller receives other higher offers.

For example, a home is listed for $500,000. Mr. and Mrs. Anderson decide to make an offer for $500,000 but add an escalation clause that states they will pay $5000 more than the highest bidder, up to $525,000.

So if another buyer comes along and offers $510,000, the Anderson's offer would automatically increase to $515,000.

What Are The Critical Considerations When Writing an Escalation Clause?

When crafting an escalation clause, there are some essential points that a Realtor should discuss with their buyer clients. The two crucial points are the "escalator amount" and "escalator cap."

The escalator amount is how much a buyer is willing to increase their offer over the next highest offer. In the above example, it was $5000. Quite often, real estate agents make the escalator amount way too low. I see an escalation clause amount of $1000 all the time.

Folks, $1000 rarely motivates a seller to choose one offer over another, considering there are so many other crucial terms in a contract. The escalation amount should be closer to $5000 to make a difference.

The cap price or ceiling amount is also an essential term. The "cap" is the maximum amount of money a buyer is willing to pay for the home. Buyers need to consider their highest and best price because sometimes they are not given another chance to increase it.

Buyers also need to understand that there could be multiple escalation clauses from other potential home buyers.

Some of the finer details that should be spelled out for real estate escalation clauses are the following:

  • Will the loan amount in the offer change or stay the same?
  • Is the down payment staying the same, or will the mortgage amount increase?

Escalation Clauses Should Include Language About Proof of Other Higher Offers

If the escalation clause is not drafted correctly, there is a risk that the seller or others on the seller's behalf could manipulate the purchase price with sham offers to drive the price up.

If the escalation clause does not include a maximum purchase price amount, the buyer risks an expensive surprise. It is crucial to draft the clause carefully, so the buyer is rightfully protected to prevent unintended outcomes.

Above all else, there should be language included in the escalation addendum that states a seller or representative (real estate agent) shall provide proof of the next highest offer. It is imperative to work with a Realtor who has some knowledge of these contract clauses.

Pros of and Cons of an Escalation Clause

Let's look at the benefits and drawbacks of an escalation clause.

Pros of an Escalation Clause

When buyers know there will be multiple offers on a property, an escalation clause can potentially help them become the winning bidder. When it's a strong sellers' market, buyers know they will likely need to increase their bid ahead of time due to being up against other buyers.

The escalation clause lets them do that upfront. It lets a seller know how badly they desire to own the property. For a buyer, it also limits their exposure with a cap price.

Cons of an Escalation Clause

Upfront disclosure of a buyer's highest and best offer can be a significant drawback in negotiating with a seller. Sellers can reveal any offers they receive on their property to other buyers.

Some sellers will see the escalation amount and use it to their advantage with any offering parties. There will typically be no incentive for a seller to go lower than the maximum amount a buyer is willing to pay.

When escalation clauses are used, there is the potential that the home does not appraise. It becomes critical to understand the buyer's financing. Will there be any issues with the real estate? Has the buyer agreed to waive the appraisal contingency?

Is there any language added about covering a specific appraisal gap amount? These are questions that should be answered upfront.

There Are Other Important Terms in an Offer Besides the Price

Sellers need to understand that the price isn't the only essential term in a real estate offer. Other offers with a slightly lower price could be better for a home seller.

For example, are any of the other offers cash bids? When a buyer pays cash, the sale is usually a sure thing. Sometimes knowing a home sale is pretty much guaranteed is worth more than a few extra thousand dollars.

How about the typical standard contingencies found in real estate offers? Are any of the buyers waiving them? A non-contingent offer is fantastic. Sellers don't need to worry about a home inspection tanking the sale or a buyer unable to procure financing.

All of the terms should be weighed in an offer. Choosing the highest offer will be a critical mistake if the buyer bails because the appraisal is low or the home inspection reveals too many problems.

A seller will be back to square one without any bidders.

Final Thoughts on Real Estate Escalation Clauses

An escalation clause can be a valuable sales tool for buyer's agents. Realtors should always discuss the pros and cons of escalations clauses with their respective clients.

If necessary, a real estate attorney should be consulted when there is any confusion over these clauses. If your real estate agent cannot explain it adequately, you could face serious issues

