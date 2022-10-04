House Viewing Etiquette: What Not to Do at Home Showings

massrealty

What Not to Do at Home Showings

When viewing houses it is vital to realize you are in someone else's home. It's not to say that you need to treat it like you're in a museum, but there are certainly do's and don'ts when viewing a house.

The key word here is RESPECT. You need to treat home's you are viewing like they are your own. Let's have a look at some of the key things to know when you are on home showings.

By understanding what is proper and what isn't, you will get off on the right foot with the seller. The last thing you will want to do before starting negotiations is dealing with an angry homeowner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ik9SP_0iLiSbSH00
Home Showing EtiquetteDeposit Photos

Show Up On Time For The House Viewing

There is something to be said for being on time. It shows that you value the homeowner's time. Of course, showing up at the requested time may not be completely in your control if your real estate is driving but you should do your best.

Keep in mind there is a strong possibility the home seller has probably spent quite a bit of time scurrying around the home to pick it up and make it look its best. Home staging and preparation can take time.

If the owner has kids, they probably have encouraged them to do the same. Getting a home ready for a home showing isn't easy sometimes when you are juggling lots of other tasks.

Buyers need to remember the world doesn't revolve around them. A great first impression involves being timely for the showing.

Follow the Seller's Instructions

Without a doubt, we all live differently in our homes. Some folks customarily take off their shoes the moment they enter the home. It could be because of religious beliefs or just because it will keep the floors looking new for much longer.

When a seller requests that shoes be taken off at the door or wear booties that they have provided, you need to do so! By doing your own thing it's disrespectful.

If the seller has a pets, there may be a request not to let them out of the house. For example, they may own an indoors cat that never leaves the confines of the home. Whether you are a real estate agent or a potential home buyer, you need to pay attention to requests such as this.

Don't be the one chasing the cat around the woods trying to get them back inside the property.

Don't Bring Food or Drinks Into The Home

Bringing food or snacks into someone's home is not polite and certainly does not follow etiquette for home showings. If a seller leaves water or snacks, then feel free to take some but it should not be done otherwise.

Do you want to be the buyer that spills coffee on the white carpet or leaves a trail of cracker crumbs on the hardwood floors? When the seller comes home and finds this mess they will be very disappointed.

Don't Bring Small Kids Without Permission

Do you want to piss a seller off? A sure-fire way to do it is to bring your kids and then let them roam free. First, you are going to be distracted if you're constantly worrying about what your kid is doing.

Even if they behave properly, your fear is they won't. Your attention spam is going to be affected. However, it is much worse when your kids enter the owner's kid's bedrooms and start playing with their toys. Doing so is a big no-no.

Even when you try to put things back to the way they were, it's unlikely you will be successful. The seller is going to know things were disturbed.

Don't Use The Bathroom Unless it's Absolutely Necessary

Unless there is an emergency situation, it is not proper etiquette to use a homeowners bathroom. There are many sellers that have a problem with a stranger using their facilities.

If the home is vacant that is a different story. Some buyers may also want to check to ensure the plumbing and water pressure are functioning properly.

Before relieving yourself make sure you let your real estate agent know this is your intention. It's possible if they know the seller or the listing agent well enough, it could be okay.

Ask Your Real Estate Agent Lots of Questions

When you are viewing a home, it is essential to ask lots of questions. Don't be shy. There are no stupid questions, especially when you are a first-time home buyer.

Some of the common questions real estate agents field all the time are specifics about the house. Questions like when was the kitchen renovated, how big is the lot, are there any easements, how old is the roof, when was the HVAC replaced are all good things to ask.

Many of these kinds of questions will ultimately impact what you offer for the home. You might even have some legal questions about the lot you want researched. If the real estate agent doesn't know the answers, keep the questions handy and ask your real estate attorney for help.

Real Estate attorney should be able to answer your legal questions about the history of the house, and the surroundings.

Be Careful of Saying Too Much With The Listing Agent Present

If there is an accompanied showing with the listing agent present, you need to make sure you don't say too much. It is also advisable not to show your emotions.

If you absolutely love the house, you shouldn't be conveying this to the seller's representative. Doing so could end up hurting in the negotiations.

Never say anything to the listing agent that you wouldn't say to the seller directly. After all the listing agent works for the seller and could rely what you've told them - again hurting your negotiations.

Keep in Mind There Could Be Cameras or Recording Equipment

Some electronic devices such as camera's and recorders are illegal without disclosure. However, it's not the case in every state. It is possible the seller could hear everything you are saying about the home.

It is a good idea to keep this in mind when you are discussing the house.

Final Thoughts on Home Showings

Always be cognizant you are not in your own home. Treat the property with kid gloves. The seller will respect your for it and it could help when discussing an offer.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# house viewings# real estate# home showings# house viewing# home buying

Comments / 3

Published by

Bill Gassett is an avid writer for numerous real estate topics including finance, mortgages, moving, home improvement, and general real estate. His work has been featured on numerous prestigious real estate publications.

Massachusetts State
415 followers

More from massrealty

How to Sell a House Quickly: Tips for Selling Fast

Selling a house can be a stressful event. Homeowners often want to get their property listed and under contract as quickly as possible. Let's face it getting a home ready for sale and then keeping it that way is hard work, especially when there are kids involved.

Read full story
4 comments

Closing on a House: What You Need to Know

Buying a home is still the American dream. The process of purchasing a home can be truly exciting. You get to spend your time looking online at what are typically beautiful properties.

Read full story
4 comments

How to Research a Property's History with These Tips

Researching The Property You Want to Purchase is Crucial. When you are buying a home it is essential to find out as much information on the property as you can. Sometimes the history of a house can be enshrouded with deep mystery of even a troublesome past.

Read full story
3 comments

What To Expect When Selling A House In 2023

What Will The Real Estate Market and Home Selling Be Like in 2023?. 2022 was filled with turbulence, economic uncertainty, and market crashes. As impenetrable as the real estate market has appeared over the past decade, property values are finally beginning to decline in many areas around the country.

Read full story
2 comments

Pros and Cons of a Pocket Listing

Most of the time someone who selling their home wants maximum exposure. Intelligent sellers understand that the better a home is marketed usually translates to more money in their pocket.

Read full story
6 comments

Never Trust Zillow Estimates or Zestimates of Home Values

Are you planning on buying or selling a home? If so, it is vital to understand a home's market value. Whether setting the price of your home or putting in an offer, the current fair market is essential.

Read full story
27 comments

How Does an Appraisal Contingency Work and Should it be Waived

When you find a house you love and want to write an offer on, you will quickly need to decide what contingencies, if any, should be included in the offer to purchase. If it's a hot seller's market and bidding wars are common, the more contingencies you add to the contract, the less likely you are to get the house. An appraisal contingency is commonplace in real estate contracts but should you waive it?

Read full story
2 comments

What to Know About an Estate Sale and How They Work

Do you know what an estate sale is and how they work? An estate sale is often the last step in the process of settling an estate and may be necessary if the deceased owned a lot of possessions.

Read full story
5 comments

What an Attorney Does for Someone Buying a Home

When buying a home, a real estate agent is not the only one who can help out home buyers. Attorneys are helping home buyers both behind the scenes and actively alongside with the buyer.

Read full story
4 comments

How To Calculate The Price Per Square Foot Value For Your Home

When you are selling your property one of the most vital considerations is the list price. An accurate home price is essential whether you are selling in a buyer's or seller's market.

Read full story
3 comments
Massachusetts State

Closing Costs For a Seller in Massachusetts

One of the many questions real estate agents get is do sellers pay closing costs. Another question is who pays closing costs a buyer or a seller. Most people realize buyers have closing costs, but not nearly as many realize a seller pays closing costs too.

Read full story
5 comments

Reasons Homes Go to Pending Status in Real Estate

When you are buying and selling homes, there are many terms and lingo that get used by real estate agents. Sometimes they are not always clear or just not explained. Sometimes real estate agents assume that consumers know how the industry works. Taking things for granted is never a good idea when it comes to something so important as selling a home.

Read full story
6 comments

What is a Credit Score and How to Improve It

There's a lot of confusion out there about what a credit score is and what it means for you. So, we'll provide a comprehensive understanding of a credit score, what it covers, and how you can improve it.

Read full story
3 comments

Why Buyers and Sellers Should Avoid Dual Agency

A real estate agent can be one of your most significant assets when buying or selling a home. The best real estate agents will work hard for their client's interests. A true professional will be someone you can lean on before, during, and after your transaction. Someone you can look to for guidance and expertise.

Read full story
6 comments

How to Determine The Market Value of Your Home

Every homeowner wants to know the market value of their home. It’s one of the most important steps in preparing for a sale, and it can be a daunting task. There are a number of ways to figure out the market value of your home, but the most important thing is to find the most accurate method.

Read full story
2 comments

Why Home Staging is Important When Selling Your Home

Home staging is the process of preparing a home for sale. It involves removing personal belongings, cleaning the house, and adding or changing items to make the home look more appealing to buyers.

Read full story
3 comments

The Common Contingencies in Real Estate

When buying a home the current real estate market will dictate some of your decisions. For example, when you've found a home you love, you'll ask your real estate agent to craft an offer.

Read full story
3 comments

How Pending and Contingent Home Sales Differ

When you set out to buy or sell a home, you are bound to see different statuses of properties online. Two of the more popular statuses generated from the Multiple Listing Service are pending and contingent.

Read full story
2 comments

Things to Know About Property Surveys

If you are buying a home, one of the things you will probably want to know right off the bat is what you're actually buying. Many potential home buyers want to know where the property lines start and end.

Read full story
25 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy