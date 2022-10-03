Pros and Cons of a Pocket Listing

Most of the time someone who selling their home wants maximum exposure. Intelligent sellers understand that the better a home is marketed usually translates to more money in their pocket.

Getting the maximum amount of money for a home usually entails hiring a top producing real estate agent.

The goals of the agent will be to get as many eye balls on the property as possible. Doing so will be accomplished by several methods.

The most vital one will be putting the property into the multiple listing service. The MLS lets tens of thousands of buyers know that a home has been listing for sale.

The multiple listing service allows for cooperation among many agents. It is the gold standard for selling homes.

Rarely does a real estate agent not cooperate with other agents. However, there is one circumstance where that does happen. It is called a pocket listing in real estate.

Pocket listings are usually frowned upon by most people in the industry because it provides limited exposure for a home seller.

So, you might be thinking to yourself "what is a pocket listing?" Let's go over everything you need to know about pocket listings as a home seller.

Pocket Listings Are Great For Real Estate Agents, Not For Home Sellers Deposit Photos

What is a Pocket Listing?

A pocket listing is a real estate listing that's not available to the general public. The real estate agent who is being hired by the seller keep the knowledge of the property being for sale private.

The homes does not get listing in the multiple listing service. Pocket listings are often referred to as off-market properties. The agent who is selling the property often does so by word of mouth.

Unlike an exclusive right to sell listing agreement, where the agent is hired to sell the property and agrees to share the listing information with the general public, a pocket listing does not.

Pocket listings are great for an agent because they are entitled to keep the entire Realtor's commission. However, for a seller they give up typically marketing, competition from multiple buyers, and ultimately less money in their pocket.

Unfortunately, some sellers have offered their potential Realtor to sell the property in-house without knowing what they are giving up.

Ethical Real Estate Agents Explain The Pocket Listing Downsides.

Most ethical agents would immediately explain the downsides of not letting the other local real estate companies know about the property.

Like most businesses there are always going to be a few bad eggs that think about what's best for them rather than the clients. We see this all the time with real estate agents who practice dual agency. Many agent never give a second thought to explaining all the downsides. Money is their god.

What Are The Pros and Cons of a Pocket Listing?

What are the advantages and disadvantages of a pocket listing? Let's have a closer look.

Cons of a Pocket Listing

Homes take longer to sell

Think of it this way - you have one person trying to sell your home rather than an army of thousands of agents. You can expect that with only one person trying to sell by word of mouth will be far more challenging.

You will have far less exposure

Without having your home in the multiple listing service, it will also not appear in some of the best real estate sites for home buying. Most home buyers will be looking at homes for sale in sites such as Zillow, Realtor.com, Trulia and others.

When you sell your home as a pocket listing, the exposure for your property is non-existent.

You will not have a bidding war

One of the very best aspects of letting the most people know your home is for sale is the chance for having multiple bidders. When a bidding war ensues on your property you will get the best possible terms.

Not only will the home likely sell over the asking price, but you will also get other terms you desire such as the ideal closing date.

Home buyers competing in a bidding war will usually waive many of the standard real estate contingencies too. There is not much better for a home seller than having a bidding war.

Pros of a Pocket Listing

So, there must be pros for doing a pocket listing right? There are some advantages to a smaller percentage of the selling market.

The most common parties you will see take advantage of a pocket listing are celebrities or others who need to have maximum privacy in their lives.

When someone need to keep a low profile, a pocket listing can potentially help accomplish that for them.

Sometimes a real estate agent in the course of selling a home will have to deal with people who have no intention of purchasing a home. However, they may schedule a showing anyway because of who owns the home.

The allure so seeing someone who's famous home can be tantalizing to some.

A seller may also want to test the market and rather put it out "officially on the market," they will do it privately.

Pocket Listings Were Made Illegal by The National Association of Realtors

Pocket listings were declared illegal by the National Association of Realtors via their Clear Cooperation Policy which states that properties must be listing on the Multiple Listing Service within one business day of marketing a home to the public.

The policy was started in January of 2020. At present it is being challenged in court as being illegal. The course has not been heard so whether pocket listings will remain prohibited remains to be seen.

Final Thoughts on Pocket Listings

The vast majority of the time, a pocket listing does not make sense for most sellers. The number one goal of most home sellers is to maximize their sale price. That rarely ever happens with a pocket listing.

In addition, pocket listings can sometimes lead to lower sale prices because they attract less qualified buyers.

When you desire to get the best terms and conditions avoid agreeing to market your home as a pocket listing.