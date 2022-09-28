How To Calculate The Price Per Square Foot Value For Your Home

When you are selling your property one of the most vital considerations is the list price. An accurate home price is essential whether you are selling in a buyer's or seller's market.

If you get the price wrong your home will languish on the market unsold. It will lead to price reductions, which always put you in a position of weakness.

Some real estate agents will go about trying to figure the market value of a home by using price per square foot. This is one one the worst ways to evaluate the market value of a property.

First, doing the square feet calculation isn't always straightforward. You can measure the home yourself or rely on third parties for the measurements. Maximum Real Estate Exposure provides some excellent tips for how to measure in square feet.

Some of the common sources for a home's square footage include the local tax assessor, the builders blueprints, an appraisal done on the property, or the owner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YVfDo_0iDlMGKZ00
Pricing Per Square Foot of a HouseDeposit Photos

Square Footage is Only One Value Indicator

Besides the fact that the square footage can be different based on the sources, the size of a home is only one variable for determining value.

When you are pricing your home, it is important to understand how price per square foot (PPSF) is not an accurate valuation method. Price per square foot is not a precise measurement of a home's worth, and it can be misleading when used as the sole basis for determining a home's sale price.

However, it is a quick way of getting a ballpark figure for your home. Using price per square foot works best when you have a cookie-cutter home in a development with one builder or in a condominium neighborhood with little variation in styling.

If you're home isn't a run of the mill property using price per square foot is not advisable.

How to Measure Square Footage of a Home

In order to accurately calculate the price per square foot, you must first make sure the home size is accurate. Measuring a room is pretty straightforward. You will take the length by the width to get the rooms square footage.

For example, if the family room in a home is 24x20 the square footage will be 480 square feet. The longer method of getting a homes square footage would be measuring each room in this fashion and then adding up the results.

Doing it this way will be necessary when you don't have a standard "box" colonial. For example, the floor place in a contemporary is going to be different on each floor based on volume space and how the house is configured with many jogs and angles.

A box colonial on the other hand can often be measured by taking the square footage of each floor and multiplying by two. A 38x26 colonial would be 988 square feet on each floor multiplied by two for a total of 1976 square feet.

If there was a jog on the first floor such a breakfast nook that could be easily measured separately and added to the total square footage.

Square Footage Examples and How They're Misleading For Value

Pricing by square foot can be tricky concept that can be misleading. Let's say you look at a 2000 square foot home that's listed for $400,000. The price per square foot would equal $200.

Another home down the street is 2500 square feet and is also listed for $400,000. The price per square foot on this home is $160. Does this mean that the house is a screaming bargain. No it does not!

The larger home could be located on a double stripe busy road, while the first home is located in prestigious neighborhood. The first home may also be loaded with additional amenities that the second home does not have.

It turns out that even though the first home is much bigger it is not nearly as desirable. Can you see how using price per square foot across the board would present significant problems?

Again, if you had two identical homes built by the same builder in the same neighborhood, it might be somewhat useful to determine a ballpark value. Other than that it should never be used to accurately determine market value.

Appraisals can come in under market value causing a buyer to cancel the contract. An unfortunate problem that could have been avoided with proper valuation techniques.

You Need a Comparative Market Analysis

When you would like an accurate market value of your home, you should ask a real estate agent for a comparative market analysis or an appraiser to complete a real estate appraisal.

A professional home appraiser would never use price per square foot to determine property values. The same can be said for a skilled real estate agent.

What professionals do is complete a comparative market analysis. A CMA in real estate starts by visiting the property and getting a detailed set of notes.

The subject property is then compared to other similar homes that have sold in the immediate area. Adjustments are made based on several things including the size, location, age, and amenities of the homes.

Keep in mind the size is one of many things that impact home values. Two homes could be the same size. One might have a two car garage and the other does not. One may have significant upgrades and another does not. One might have a master suite and the other does not.

Yet both houses could be nearly identical in size. Hopefully, by now you are starting to the picture that price per square foot is a rudimentary valuation method.

Final Thoughts

Price per square foot is not an accurate valuation method, and you should use other measures to determine a home's worth. Use a comparative market analysis to determine if the home's price is too high, and remember to take into account the surrounding area.

To calculate the average price per square foot for a given home, you cannot simply multiply the price per square foot by the square footage of that home.

Appraisers don't typically rely on square-foot costs when valuing a property. The pricing per square foot simply provides average or median ranges, which is not always accurate.

