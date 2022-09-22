Why Buyers and Sellers Should Avoid Dual Agency

massrealty

A real estate agent can be one of your most significant assets when buying or selling a home. The best real estate agents will work hard for their client's interests. A true professional will be someone you can lean on before, during, and after your transaction. Someone you can look to for guidance and expertise.

In most real estate transactions, there will be buyers' and sellers' agents. Each will represent their party to the best of their ability. Most often, the number one goal of a buyer is to get the best deal on a property, while a seller wants to get the most money possible.

Each party may have other goals as well but coming out on top financially is usually paramount. While buyer and seller agency are commonplace, there is a third type of agency in some states called dual agency.

If you are a buyer or seller, you should avoid dual agency like the plague. It offers you no benefits whatsoever. Dual agency in real estate should be banned throughout the United States. In some states, it already has been.

Let's comprehensively look into dual agency and why it is bad for buyers and sellers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qvi5U_0i6LYelj00
Single Agent Dual Agency in Real Estate is Bad For Buyers and SellersDeposit Photos

The Definition of Dual Agency - There Are Two Types

Many consumers want to know what dual agency is and how it works. There are two types of dual agency. One is an acceptable practice, and the other is not.

When two real estate agents who are working for the same company represent a respective buyer and seller, that is referred to as dual agency. There is nothing wrong with this arrangement as both the buyer and seller have a representative that is working for their best interests.

The fact that the two agents work for the same franchise is meaningless. Dual agency occurs in this fashion daily without problems. It is entirely normal and serves the interests of the clients well.

The second type is what should be avoided at all costs. It is referred to as a single-agent dual agency. Single-agent dual agency occurs when one real estate agent "represents" both a buyer and seller in the same transaction.

The word REPRESENT is silly to be used in this context because the real estate agent becomes a neutral party in dual agency. They do not represent nor perform the same functions a buyer's agent or seller's agent would.

When you want to make an offer on a home, a dual agent cannot give the buyer advice on what to offer. Likewise, they cannot give the seller suggestions on what to counter offer.

It is illegal for an agent to give advice in a single-agent dual-agency situation. Doing so is a conflict of interest. An agent cannot give a buyer advice because it would be in conflict with the seller. Giving advice to the seller would be in conflict with the buyer.

Folks, you have no representation in dual agency. You are on your own. A dual agent cannot help you the way you should expect them to. The only party that makes out in single-agent dual agency is the real estate agent.

Illegal Dual Agency

Illegal dual agency occurs when a real estate agent provides guidance to the buyer, seller, or both. A lot is riding on the sale happening for the real estate agent. They will make a double commission by having both sides of the transaction.

Unfortunately, some agents will turn a blind eye to doing the right thing and instead do what's best for their wallet or purse.

Disclosing Dual Agency Doesn't Make it Acceptable

Practicing dual agency is a choice for a real estate agent. Real Estate agents who don't think it is a morally acceptable practice reject it. Those who practice usual agency will say I disclosed it to Mr. and Mrs. Jones, and it's legal in my state; therefore, it's perfectly fine.

When dual agency gets explained to consumers, it's done by someone who has a vested interest in you accepting it. What do you think happens when a salesperson who practices dual agency explains it?

If you're thinking it will be glossed over or explained away as perfectly fine, you're one-hundred percent correct. Rarely does an agent who wants you to agree to dual agency say it's horrible. It's all unicorns and candy canes.

Think about this for a minute. You are selling your home and agreeing to paying a real estate agent tens of thousands of dollars to sell your home. A Realtor's commission is one of the most significant costs for home sellers. You are surely wanting them to be working for your best interests and not becoming a neutral party.

When an offer comes in, you will undoubtedly want to know if any terms don't look so good. When the home inspection happens, you'll want someone who has your back. With dual agency, none of these things can happen. Remember, the agent has to stay completely neutral. They CAN NOT fight for your best interests.

Dual Agency is Illegal in Some States

Some areas of the country have wised up to the fact that dual agency doesn't benefit consumers. In the following states, dual agency is illegal:

  • Alaska
  • Colorado
  • Florida
  • Kansas
  • Maryland
  • Texas
  • Vermont

In these states, you cannot be a dual agent. A buyer and seller will have their own representative.

Dual Agency Brings Lawsuits Against Real Estate Agents

Unsurprisingly, real estate agents are often sued in dual agency arrangements. What usually leads to the lawsuit is one of the parties feeling they were unfairly treated. A buyer could feel the agent was favoring the seller or vice versa.

Frankly, I love it when I hear about agents being sued because of dual agency. Greed has no place in the real estate industry. Dual agency provides the fuel for agents to be working for their own best interests and not for their client's needs.

Does Dual Agency Have a Future in Real Estate

Hopefully, as time goes by, other states will conclude that single-agent dual agency doesn't benefit the best interests of consumers. Consumers have often not been explained the downsides of dual agency. A real estate agent will put the dual agency disclosure form in front of them to sign and call it a day.

Do you see why dual agency is bad? If you have any questions on how it works, feel free to reach out for clarification.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# real estate# dual agency# dual agent

Comments / 4

Published by

Bill Gassett is an avid writer for numerous real estate topics including finance, mortgages, moving, home improvement, and general real estate. His work has been featured on numerous prestigious real estate publications.

Massachusetts State
313 followers

More from massrealty

Reasons Homes Go to Pending Status in Real Estate

When you are buying and selling homes, there are many terms and lingo that get used by real estate agents. Sometimes they are not always clear or just not explained. Sometimes real estate agents assume that consumers know how the industry works. Taking things for granted is never a good idea when it comes to something so important as selling a home.

Read full story
6 comments

What is a Credit Score and How to Improve It

There's a lot of confusion out there about what a credit score is and what it means for you. So, we'll provide a comprehensive understanding of a credit score, what it covers, and how you can improve it.

Read full story
3 comments

How to Determine The Market Value of Your Home

Every homeowner wants to know the market value of their home. It’s one of the most important steps in preparing for a sale, and it can be a daunting task. There are a number of ways to figure out the market value of your home, but the most important thing is to find the most accurate method.

Read full story
2 comments

Why Home Staging is Important When Selling Your Home

Home staging is the process of preparing a home for sale. It involves removing personal belongings, cleaning the house, and adding or changing items to make the home look more appealing to buyers.

Read full story
3 comments

The Common Contingencies in Real Estate

When buying a home the current real estate market will dictate some of your decisions. For example, when you've found a home you love, you'll ask your real estate agent to craft an offer.

Read full story
3 comments

How Pending and Contingent Home Sales Differ

When you set out to buy or sell a home, you are bound to see different statuses of properties online. Two of the more popular statuses generated from the Multiple Listing Service are pending and contingent.

Read full story
2 comments

Things to Know About Property Surveys

If you are buying a home, one of the things you will probably want to know right off the bat is what you're actually buying. Many potential home buyers want to know where the property lines start and end.

Read full story
21 comments

Buying Land to Build a Home: What to Know

Many folks have probably thought about purchasing their own piece of land to custom build a home at one time or another. You are not alone if you are thinking about buying land to build a house. In fact, according to The National Association of Home Builders, the number of Americans who are buying land to build a house has increased by more than 50% in the past five years alone!

Read full story
2 comments

Capital Gains Tax When Selling A Home: What You Need To Know

If you have ever sold a home, you know that there are taxes that need to be paid. One of the potential taxes that you might be paying is the capital gains tax. This tax is levied on the increase in the value of your home over the course of your ownership.

Read full story

What Is A Realtor® Commission?

If you have never bought or sold a home before understanding the fees involved may be foreign to you. Even if you have been involved with a real estate transaction, it was many years ago and you don't remember how it works.

Read full story

Construction Loan vs. Land Loan: Which is Right For You

Are you planning on purchasing a plot of land and custom building a home? You may have wondered what kind of mortgage should you be considering. Should you go with one of the loans for construction or does it make more sense to choose land loan financing. Before delving into this greater it is essential to note that a construction loan is used to finance the purchase, construction, improvement, or alteration of real property.

Read full story

The Pros and Cons of Renting To Own a Home

Are you thinking about buying a house but aren't quite sure you're financially ready? Maybe you think you like a particular town but don't know if you'll get sick of the location?

Read full story

What Are The Pros and Cons of a Land Loan?

Do you have long term plans of purchasing a plot of land and building your dream home? If so, you are not alone. Lots of folks want the opportunity to purchase their own piece of land and build from scratch.

Read full story
2 comments

Can You Cancel a Contract When a Home Doesn't Appraise?

When buying a home most people want to know they are getting a fair deal. One of the ways to ensure that happens is by having an appraisal contingency in an offer to purchase agreement.

Read full story
2 comments

Reasons Why a Home Might Come Back On The Market

When a home is put up for sale there are times when it comes back on the market. Not every sale is successful. When an offer is accepted homes are often put into contingent status in the Multiple listing service by the listing agent.

Read full story

Major Costs To Sell A Home Explained

What Are The Most Expensive Costs to Sell a House?. If you have not sold a home in a long time, you may be wondering what will it cost. The expenses involved with selling a home are fairly straightforward.

Read full story
1 comments

Entities to Notify You're Moving

Having a Change of Address Checklist Ensures a Smoother Move. Are you going to be moving soon? It is always a stressful event to have to move. Whether you're moving to a new city, state, or country, the process of packing, shipping, and coordinating with all of the necessary organizations can be daunting.

Read full story

Pros and Cons of Using Airbnb

Airbnb is a wildly successful site for people looking for cheap accommodation and homeowners wanting to make some extra money. They have gained over 150 million users worldwide, with 650,000 hosts offering accommodation. It has become one of the most popular home rental sites in the United States.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy