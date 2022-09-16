Things to Know About Property Surveys

massrealty

If you are buying a home, one of the things you will probably want to know right off the bat is what you're actually buying. Many potential home buyers want to know where the property lines start and end.

When you're buying a resale home or buying land to build a property, it's crucial to have a property survey performed to ensure that the land is accurately surveyed and meets your needs.

Property surveys play an essential role in the development and management of land. Property surveys help to determine land boundaries, identify potential property defects, and provide information about the land’s topography.

Typically, when you are getting a loan from a mortgage lender, they will require a mortgage plot plan to be completed. The requirement will hold true whether you are getting a land loan or a construction loan. The mortgage plot plan will locate the home and other structures within the four corners of the property.

The lender will hire a property surveyor to ensure there are no zoning violations, like a fence being erected on the neighbor's property creating an encroachment.

It is essential to note, however, that a mortgage plot plan is not all that detailed. In order to get an accurate picture of where you can build, a property survey is needed. Let's have a look at what to know about property surveys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EhcNv_0hy8xIOE00
What to Know About Property SurveysDeposit Photos

What is a Property Survey?

A property survey is a detailed investigation of a property’s boundaries, features, and potential defects. Property surveys will help determine what is yours and what isn't. Developers will use property surveys when they are building subdivisions and carving out building lots.

When a new buyer comes along, whether in a neighborhood or not, the boundary lines will become one of the most vital information points. Without having this information, you will be able to know where you can put up additions, fences, or improvements such as a swimming pool.

What Are The Different Types of Property Surveys?

There are more than a few types of property surveys. Each of the property survey types can have its own specific purpose. For example, you may have a land survey explicitly completed to outline the property boundaries.

A topographical survey is often done by a developer who would like to know the conditions and elevations of the terrain. This information helps them determine how roads and utilities will be laid out and the costs as well.

Here are a few other more defined types of property surveys:

  • A floodplain survey - helps determine if there are any designated flood planes on a property and how close they would be to potential structures built.
  • As-built survey - not only will help locate property lines but where improvements can be added, such as sidewalks, driveways, and fences.
  • A monumentation survey will be done specifically to locate where a fence can be installed.
  • Mortgage surveys - as previously mentioned, a mortgage plot plan is a rudimentary drawing on the plot of land.

Where Can You Get a Survey When Buying a Home?

You can ask the current owner if they have ever completed a survey of their home. The next best option is to head to the local city or town hall and check with either the assessor's office or the building department. Either one of these places might have a survey on file.

If you're getting a mortgage, the lender will provide you with a mortgage plot plan at the closing. You pay for this as part of your closing costs. However, it should not be relied upon for making significant improvements. Also, never rely on a real estate agent for the location of property lines. You will be relying on third-hand information that may not be accurate.

If you're planning on doing that, you will need to hire a professional land surveyor.

How Much Do Property Surveys Cost?

Several factors will determine a survey's cost, including the property's size and location. A simple mortgage plot plan when purchasing a home will only cost a few hundred dollars. On the other hand, if you are performing a more detailed property survey, you can expect the house to be a couple of thousand dollars.

If the land is more complex and the surveyor needs to spend more time, you can expect the survey costs to increase.

How Do You Find a Good Property Surveyor?

If you are unfamiliar with any area surveyors, there are a few decent ways to choose one. First, ask your family and friends if they have used anyone recently. You may be surprised how often people do work at their properties that require a survey completed.

If you strike out with friends and family, Google should be able to help. Do a search for land surveyors near me, and you should get some helpful options. Lastly, ask your real estate agent for a referral. Real Estate agents often work with land surveyors in their line of work.

Why Are Property Surveys So Essential?

When buying a home with a mortgage, a lender cannot provide title insurance without knowing if there are any zoning violations. They are also crucial to determine where projects can and cannot go. Without professional surveys being completed, homeowners would often make improvements that violate zoning laws or encroach upon their neighbors.

The bottom line is when in doubt, get a survey completed.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# property survey# land survey# property surveys# property lines# real estate

Comments / 21

Published by

Bill Gassett is an avid writer for numerous real estate topics including finance, mortgages, moving, home improvement, and general real estate. His work has been featured on numerous prestigious real estate publications.

Massachusetts State
243 followers

More from massrealty

The Common Contingencies in Real Estate

When buying a home the current real estate market will dictate some of your decisions. For example, when you've found a home you love, you'll ask your real estate agent to craft an offer.

Read full story
3 comments

How Pending and Contingent Home Sales Differ

When you set out to buy or sell a home, you are bound to see different statuses of properties online. Two of the more popular statuses generated from the Multiple Listing Service are pending and contingent.

Read full story
2 comments

Buying Land to Build a Home: What to Know

Many folks have probably thought about purchasing their own piece of land to custom build a home at one time or another. You are not alone if you are thinking about buying land to build a house. In fact, according to The National Association of Home Builders, the number of Americans who are buying land to build a house has increased by more than 50% in the past five years alone!

Read full story
2 comments

Capital Gains Tax When Selling A Home: What You Need To Know

If you have ever sold a home, you know that there are taxes that need to be paid. One of the potential taxes that you might be paying is the capital gains tax. This tax is levied on the increase in the value of your home over the course of your ownership.

Read full story

What Is A Realtor® Commission?

If you have never bought or sold a home before understanding the fees involved may be foreign to you. Even if you have been involved with a real estate transaction, it was many years ago and you don't remember how it works.

Read full story

Construction Loan vs. Land Loan: Which is Right For You

Are you planning on purchasing a plot of land and custom building a home? You may have wondered what kind of mortgage should you be considering. Should you go with one of the loans for construction or does it make more sense to choose land loan financing. Before delving into this greater it is essential to note that a construction loan is used to finance the purchase, construction, improvement, or alteration of real property.

Read full story

The Pros and Cons of Renting To Own a Home

Are you thinking about buying a house but aren't quite sure you're financially ready? Maybe you think you like a particular town but don't know if you'll get sick of the location?

Read full story

What Are The Pros and Cons of a Land Loan?

Do you have long term plans of purchasing a plot of land and building your dream home? If so, you are not alone. Lots of folks want the opportunity to purchase their own piece of land and build from scratch.

Read full story
2 comments

Can You Cancel a Contract When a Home Doesn't Appraise?

When buying a home most people want to know they are getting a fair deal. One of the ways to ensure that happens is by having an appraisal contingency in an offer to purchase agreement.

Read full story
2 comments

Reasons Why a Home Might Come Back On The Market

When a home is put up for sale there are times when it comes back on the market. Not every sale is successful. When an offer is accepted homes are often put into contingent status in the Multiple listing service by the listing agent.

Read full story

Major Costs To Sell A Home Explained

What Are The Most Expensive Costs to Sell a House?. If you have not sold a home in a long time, you may be wondering what will it cost. The expenses involved with selling a home are fairly straightforward.

Read full story
1 comments

Entities to Notify You're Moving

Having a Change of Address Checklist Ensures a Smoother Move. Are you going to be moving soon? It is always a stressful event to have to move. Whether you're moving to a new city, state, or country, the process of packing, shipping, and coordinating with all of the necessary organizations can be daunting.

Read full story

Pros and Cons of Using Airbnb

Airbnb is a wildly successful site for people looking for cheap accommodation and homeowners wanting to make some extra money. They have gained over 150 million users worldwide, with 650,000 hosts offering accommodation. It has become one of the most popular home rental sites in the United States.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy